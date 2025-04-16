Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: April 9 to April 16

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between April 9 and April 16.

Bosham

BO/25/00830/FUL: Chasebury Bungalow, Hoe Lane, Bosham. Demolition of farm building and existing cottage and erection of farm workers bungalow with garage and cesspit (Removal of condition 2 (agricultural occupancy) from planning permission BO/22/73 – Removal of agricultural occupancy).

Chichester

CC/25/00559/FUL: The Atrium, Southern Gate, Chichester. Alterations including partial removal of existing fenestration, installation of new cladding, windows and external doors, installation of balconies on the south elevation, and removal of roof top glazed canopy to the atrium.

CC/25/00637/FUL: First Floor 11 Baffins Court, Baffins Lane, Chichester. Subdivision of existing 2 bed flat to form 2 no. 1 bed flats with replacement windows, and associated works.

CC/25/00666/ADV: 15 Eastgate Square, Chichester. 1 no. non-illuminated Fascia sign.

CC/25/00701/TPA: Land Adjacent To 45 Marchwood Gate, Marchwood, Chichester. Reduce height by 3m on 1 no. Whitebeam tree (T12) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/25/00860/FUL: Friends Meeting House, Priory Road, Chichester. Replacement of 3 no. 1st floor windows.

CC/25/00867/TPA : Land At Compton Close, Chichester. Reduce height to 7m on 3 no. Silver Birch trees (quoted as T9-T11) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/25/00899/TCA: Playing Field, Graylingwell Drive, Chichester. Notification of intention to width reduce by up to 3m on NE sector (back to fence line/boundary next to the building) on 7 no. Lime trees (T1 - T7 quoted as T217 - T223 on location map).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/00468/DOM: 13 Hamstead Meadow, Chidham. Single storey rear extension and loft conversion including rear facing dormer and 2 no. rooflights to the front elevation. Erection of replacement garden shed.

Donnington

D/25/00733/DOM: Beverly, 27 Grosvenor Road, Donnington. Demolition of part of conservatory and erection of single storey rear/side extension.

Eartham

SDNP/25/00885/FUL: Starley Cottage, Eartham Lane, Eartham, Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling and garage.

Easebourne

SDNP/25/01173/HOUS: Nobles Cottage, Easebourne Street, Easebourne, Demolition of existing conservatory and replacement with rear single storey extension.

East Dean

SDNP/25/01292/HOUS: 28 East Dean Lane, East Dean. S73a retrospective application - replacement single storey porch.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/25/01451/TCA: Glebe House, Redlands Lane, Elsted. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Conifer tree (T1).

SDNP/25/01471/HOUS: Philliswood Farmhouse, Hooksway Lane, Hooksway, Elsted. Partial conversion of garage into habitable space for use by the existing annexe, including removal of cementitious internal wall lining and new casement window.

SDNP/25/01472/LIS: Philliswood Farmhouse, Hooksway Lane, Hooksway, Elsted. Partial conversion of garage into habitable space for use by the existing annexe, including removal of cementitious internal wall lining and new casement window.

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/00825/HOUS: Rookhanger, Copyhold Lane, Fernhurst. Proposal for 3 no. single-storey extensions and alterations to fenestration details, 1 no. garden building (art studio) and 1 no. replacement shed, and earthworks to front and rear of dwelling.

SDNP/25/01509/CND: Ashurst Barn Farm, Lickfold Road, Fernhurst. Conversion and extension of existing stable block and store to 2 bedroom annexe. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of householder application SDNP/22/02313/HOUS (APP/Y9507/D/23/3316776) - minor adjustment in the proposed roof pitch (but not height) and its relationship with the existing stable roof.

Fittleworth

SDNP/25/00393/CND: The Swan Inn, Lower Street, Fittleworth. Demolition of modern extension to stables, metal fire escape and construction of single storey rear extension, internal alterations, insertion of dormer in rear roof plane, external alterations (Variation of conditions 12 and 18 from planning permission SDNP/23/02029/LIS - Replace all tiles).

SDNP/25/01426/TCA: Raylands, School Lane, Fittleworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Norway Maple tree (quoted as T1).

Graffham

SDNP/25/01079/LIS: Perrott Farm, Woodcote Lane, Graffham. Removal of existing hall stair case, repositioning of hall steps and levels and reconfiguration of utility room.

Kirdford

SDNP/25/00804/HOUS: Bartholomew Hurst, Glasshouse Lane, Kirdford. Proposed first floor side extension, integral garage conversion, replacement of existing conservatory with single storey extension and timber summerhouse in rear garden.

SDNP/25/01430/LIS: Stroods, A272 Croucham Lane To Linfold Road, Strood Green, Kirdford. Single-storey extension to existing garden room with roof lights.

Midhurst

SDNP/25/00887/FUL: Church Hill Dental Practice, Church Hill, Midhurst. Use of part of ground floor and first floor as Use Class E(e) floorspace, for existing Dental Clinic.

SDNP/25/01311/HOUS: 57 Oakwood Close, Midhurst. Single storey front porch extension.

Oving

O/25/00908/TCA: Oving Manor, Church Lane, Oving. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Conifer Cypresses tree (T4), 1 no. Robina tree (T5) and 2 no. Sycamore trees (T11 & T12). Reduce height by up to 5m on 1 no. London Plane tree (T1). Reduce height up to 4m on 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (T2). Crown reduce by up to 4m on 2 no. Lyme trees (T6 & T10). Crown reduce by 3m on 2 no. Holm Oak trees (T7 & T8). Remove lower bough on east sector and reduce height by up to 3m on 1 no. Lyme tree (T9).

Petworth

SDNP/25/01335/LIS: Preyste House , North Street, Petworth. Installation of through floor lift.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/00802/TPA: Wellington House, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Reduce widths by up to 2.5m (all round), crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) and crown thin the upper crown by 10% on 1 no. English Oak tree (T1) subject to PS/02/00836/TPO.

Southbourne

SB/25/00809/DOM: Mountain Ash, 106 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Erection of incidental detached home office, stables and feed/machine store. Extension of existing vehicle track.

Selsey

SY/25/00479/TPA: Roadside Opposite 23 Dennys Close, Selsey. Reduce south-west sector by 0.5m on 1 no. Cypress tree and 1 no. Holly tree within Group, G2 subject to SY/73/00986/TPO.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/25/01395/FUL: Haslands Farm, Folly Lane, Barlavington. Construction of equestrian manege and associated fencing.

West Dean

SDNP/25/01238/FUL: Biomass Building adjacent to Visitors Centre, Home Farm, West Dean Gardens, A286 Vicarage Lane to The Grinch, West Dean. Conversion of the redundant industrial biomass building into a visitors centre incorporating farm and craft shop.

West Itchenor

WI/25/00861/TCA: Land South Of Sea Urchin, Spinney Lane, Itchenor. Notification of intention to fell 16 no. Poplar trees (quoted as G16).

WI/25/00894/TCA: Church Corner, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Willow tree (2).

West Wittering

WW/25/00887/PLD: 22 Elmstead Park Road, West Wittering. Single storey rear extension.