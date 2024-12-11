Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: December 4 to 11

Land South Of Lagness Road And Adjacent To And Within Wheatlands Pagham Road Runcton - Outline planning application (with all matters reserved except for access) for the demolition of an existing residential property, outbuildings and associated structures, and the erection of up to 109 residential dwellings including affordable housing with provision of vehicular access and pedestrian and cycle access from Lagness Road and pedestrian and cycle access from Saltham Lane, alongside public open spaces, biodiversity enhancement, sustainable urban drainage systems, landscaping, infrastructure and earthworks. Image: finc Architects Ltd

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between December 4 and 11.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites

Birdham

BI/24/02688/FUL: The Boat House, Units 4 And 6, Building D, Chichester Marina. Retrospective (Section 73a) for the change of use of land and siting of mobile container to provide food & beverage with outdoor seating area.

Boxgrove

BX/24/02757/ADV: A27, HGV Access To The Tinwood Estate, Arundel Road, Crockerhill, Chichester. Retrospective application for 1 no. non-illuminated free-standing sign.

Bury

SDNP/24/04724/TCA: Orchard End, West Burton Road, West Burton. Notification of intention to fell (leave 1.5m stump) on 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

Chichester

CC/24/02681/LBC: National Westminster Bank, 5 - 6 East Street, Chichester. Replacement external signage, and internal refurbishment and redecoration including alterations to automations.

CC/24/02723/LBC: Flat 14 - 15 East Street, Chichester. Conversion / refurbishment of both first floor & second floor accommodation from former health studio / gym to residential flats.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/02518/DOM: Downsview, Broad Road, Hambrook. Gazebo in rear garden.

Compton

SDNP/24/04777/HOUS: Lower Farm , Pitlands Lane And Piglegged Road, Up Marden. Single storey extension to east elevation.

Easebourne

SDNP/24/04823/LIS: 3 The Engine House, Kings Drive, Easebourne. Called in. Retention of steelworks staircase to the rear.

SDNP/24/04438/HOUS: 15 Canada Grove, Easebourne. Remove existing rear conservatory and replaced with new single storey rear extension.

SDNP/24/04710/TPO: 2 Hurst Park, Easebourne. Reduce height by 12m (down to 7m) and reduce widths by 1.5m on 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (T22) subject to EB/03/00415/TPO.

SDNP/24/04757/TPO: Land North-east of 2 Hurst Park, Easebourne. Reduce south and west sectors to give a 2m clearance from building, reduce remaining west sector (over driveway) by 1m, reduce remaining south sector, north sector and height by up to 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T21) subject to EB/03/00415/TPO.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/02598/DOM: Arnos, 5 First Avenue, Bracklesham Bay. Single storey rear/side extension, canopy over front door, loft conversion including dormer and associated works.

EWB/24/02767/DOM: Velvet Strand, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Extensions, roof alterations and dormers, refurbishment, replacement garage and associated works.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/24/04820/LIS: The Platt, Sheepwash, Elsted. Part-introduction and part-replacement of ground floor slabs.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/04514/FUL: Lower Lodge, Vann Road, Fernhurst. Renewal of original consent (SDNP/21/04370/FUL) for the siting of 1 no. aluminium framed PVC freestanding shelter for an additional 5 years.

SDNP/24/04853/HOUS: 1 St Margarets Cottages, Haslemere Road, Fernhurst. Loft conversion to include 1 no. rear dormer.

SDNP/24/04903/TPO: Verdley Place House, 16 Verdley Place, Fernhurst. Crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 10 no. Lime trees (T9-T18) subject to FH/98/00487/TPO.

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/04258/HOUS: 5 Coates Castle, Coates Lane, Fittleworth. Conversion of existing garage to a kitchen/dining room area and associated works.

Graffham

SDNP/24/04733/TCA: Graveyard, Graffham Street, Graffham. Notification of intention to crown lift (over highway) by up to 5.5m (above ground level) and remove sucker growth by up to 2m (around base) on 1 no. European Lime tree (T05). Fell 1 no. Common Ash tree (T07), 2 no. Elm trees (T08 and T09), 1 no. Prunus tree (T10) and 1 no. Unknown tree (T11).

Harting

SDNP/24/04152/TCA: Play Area North West of Scout Hut, South Gardens, South Harting. Notification of intention to reduce height by approx 4m, reduce 4 no. lower laterals on east sector by 3m, and reduce west, north and south sectors by up to 1m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as T1).

Kirdford

SDNP/24/03419/FUL: Brownings Farm, Glasshouse Lane, Kirdford. Erection of a dung store cover and below ground dirty water tank.

Lavant

SDNP/24/04546/FUL: St Marys Church, Church Lane, East Lavant. Installation of handrail along the west side of existing driveway.

Lurgashall

SDNP/24/04628/HOUS: Hazards , High Hamstead Lane, Lurgashall. Replacement of windows in residential annex.

SDNP/24/04977/LIS: Wheelwrights House, Hillgrove Lane, Lurgashall. Single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory and internal adaptations.

Lynchmere

SDNP/24/04986/PNTEL: Telecommunications Mast, Rosemary Park Nursing Home, Marley Lane, Marley Common, Fernhurst. Notification Under Regulation 5 of Electronic Communications Code (Conditions And Restrictions) Regulations 2003 (As Amended) for the removal and replacement of 3 no. existing antennas and associated ancillary development.

North Mundham

NM/24/02537/DOM: Stable Barn, Fisher Lane, South Mundham. Two storey extension to existing outbuilding.

NM/24/02724/OUT: Land South Of Lagness Road And Adjacent To And Within Wheatlands, Pagham Road, Runcton. Outline planning application (with all matters reserved except for access) for the demolition of an existing residential property, outbuildings and associated structures, and the erection of up to 109 residential dwellings including affordable housing with provision of vehicular access and pedestrian and cycle access from Lagness Road and pedestrian and cycle access from Saltham Lane, alongside public open spaces, biodiversity enhancement, sustainable urban drainage systems, landscaping, infrastructure and earthworks.

Northchapel

SDNP/24/04778/HOUS: Gastons Farm, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee, Northchapel. Replacement single storey rear extension and associated works. Installation 1 no. roof light.

SDNP/24/04779/LIS: Gastons Farm, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee, Northchapel. Replacement single storey rear extension and associated works. Installation 1 no. roof light and secondary glazing throughout.

Petworth

SDNP/24/04801/HOUS: Woodbridge , 39 Sheepdown Drive, Petworth. Internal and external alterations.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/02524/DOM: Streeters Farm, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow, Billingshurst. Single storey front and side extension to dwelling. Conversion of existing barn into habitable living space. Demolition of 1 no. outbuilding and reduction of 1 no. existing outbuilding.

PS/24/02661/DOM: North Pound Cottage, Shillinglee Road, Shillinglee, Chiddingfold. Single storey rear extension and replacement utility room creating link (with entrance lobby) between existing dwelling and outhouse.

PS/24/02765/FUL: Gatliff House, Loxwood Road, Plaistow. Demolition of all existing buildings and hardstanding, replaced with 1 no. dwelling with attached garage/store, annexe, pool, pool building, pavilion and paddle court (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission PS/23/01409/FUL – Amendment to plans to facilitate a larger garage building).

Selsey

SY/24/02703/DOM: 14 Meadowland, Selsey. Proposed single storey flat roofed detached annexe

Sidlesham

SI/24/02612/FUL: Bucket And Spade, Selsey Road, Sidlesham. 5 no. additional campsite pitches and extensions to 3 no. existing pitches with additional hardstandings and access drive to support touring caravans and parking. Extended operation from 1 March to 7 January each year.

SI/24/02627/FUL: 11A Cow Lane, Sidlesham. Demolition of existing agricultural building and erection of 1 no. dwelling with 2 no. parking bays – alternative to Class Q prior approval SI/21/01963/PA3Q.

Singleton

SDNP/24/04755/TCA: Bramley Cottage , Charlton Road, Singleton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Arbrutus tree.

Southbourne

SB/24/02653/TPA: 32 Russet Gardens, Hermitage, Southbourne. Fell 1 no. Hazel tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G1 subject to SB/94/00896/TPO.

SB/24/02693/DOM: Rosebrook Farm Lane, Nutbourne. Single storey extension to existing garage including a replacement door and associated works.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/24/04772/FUL: Bridgelands Farm And Stable Supplies, Ingrams Green Lane, Ingrams Green, Iping. Erection of new office building and associated landscaping.

West Itchenor

WI/24/02613/TPA: Larkfield, Spinney Lane, Itchenor. Crown reduce (height by 2m and widths) by 20% on 13 no. Oak trees and 1 no. Ash tree within Group, G1 subject to WI/90/01084/TPO.

Wisborough Green

WR/24/02716/DOM: Meadow View, Petworth Road, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Replacement of conservatory with new single-storey rear extension and associated alterations.