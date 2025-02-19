Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: February 12 to February 19

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between February 12 and February 19.

Bepton

SDNP/25/00317/CND: Ferndale Cottage, Bepton Road, Bepton. Two-storey side and rear extension, single storey rear extension, new roof, new front gable and associated alterations (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission SDNP/23/04187/HOUS – Replacement of rear extension).

Birdham

BI/25/00330/ADJ: Tideways, Lock Lane, Birdham. Proposal: Like for like replacement timber sea wall

Bosham

BO/25/00217/ELD: Chasebury Bungalow, Hoe Lane, Bosham. Existing Lawful Development Certificate for continued use of Chasebury Bungalow without compliance with Condition 2 (agricultural occupancy) of Planning Permission BO/22/73.

BO/25/00293/DOM: Parkers Pound, Walton Lane, Bosham. Removal of existing side and rear extensions and construction of single storey side and two-storey rear extension.

BO/25/00294/LBC: Parkers Pound, Walton Lane, Bosham. Removal of existing side and rear extensions and construction of single storey side and two-storey rear extension

Bury

SDNP/24/05037/LDP: Bury Lodge, The Street, Bury. Proposed lawful development - erection of 1.8m fence on boundary, erection of 4m x 3m Garden Room for personal use not more than 2.4m high.

Chichester

CC/24/02749/FUL: 6 Florence Road, Chichester. 1 no. dwellinghouse with associated access and works.

CC/24/02804/FUL: Chichester City Council, The Council House, North Street, Chichester. Replacement roof lantern.

CC/25/00140/PLD: 5A Little London, Chichester. Internal reconfiguration, glazing alterations to rear.

CC/25/00159/TPA: Bishopsgate Walk, Chichester. Crown lift western sector (overhanging road) by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Giant Redwood tree (quoted as 5, TPO'd no. T12). Reduce height and widths (all round) (back to previous wound points) on 8 no. Lawson Cypress trees (quoted as 24) within Group, G1. All 9 no. trees are subject to CC/87/00257/TPO.

CC/25/00200/ELD: 7 Peacock Close, Chichester. Existing lawful development certificate for the existing use of garage space as a habitable room for more than 10 years.

CC/25/00193/ADV: 68 North Street, Chichester. 1 no. fascia sign (non-illuminated).

CC/25/00216/FUL: Mirembe West, Broyle Drive, West Broyle. Demolition of existing dwelling and garage. Construction of a replacement dwelling and garage with associated works.

CC/25/00230/DOM: 5 Lincoln Green, Chichester. Proposed rear extension and alteration to existing rear extension.

CC/25/00244/DOM: 154 Orchard Street, Chichester. Replacement glazing and door to accommodate 900mm clear opening door and lower threshold. A modular ramp is to be added at the rear access to the garden.

CC/25/00275/ADV: 86 - 87 North Street, Chichester. 1no new non-illuminated fascia sign. Decorations to brand logo colours. All as accompanying drawings.

CC/25/00277/TPA: Open Space Adjacent To No 36 Peacock Close, Chichester. Crown reduce (back to previous wound points) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd nos. T2) subject to CC/99/00320/TPO.

CC/25/00287/DOM: 29 Cedar Drive, Chichester. 1 no. dormer to rear elevation, 5 no. rooflights to front elevation and alterations to roof to include gable end.

CC/25/00290/TPA: 1 Graffham Close, Chichester. Crown reduce by 1m (to previous points) on 2 no. Silver Birch trees within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/25/00320/TCA: Footpath O/s Marks & Spencer, 16 - 18 East Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2.5m (all round) and crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Robinia pseudoacacia tree (quoted as T1).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/00302/ELD: Land At Long Acres, Drift Lane, Bosham. Existing lawful development certificate for a composite use of land for agriculture, storage of building materials and the stationing of containers for a period of ten years.

Compton

SDNP/25/00353/LDE: Up Marden House, Annexe, Upmarden Church Road, Up Marden. Use of building as dwelling with access and parking.

Easebourne

SDNP/24/05191/HOUS: Mulberry Corner, 6A Crossways, Easebourne. Single storey rear and two storey side extension. Detached home office and garden store.

SDNP/25/00476/ADV: King Edward Vii Hospital, Kings Drive, Easebourne. Two boards at entrance to development with directional arrows.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/25/00295/HOUS: Littlebrook House, Buriton Road, Treyford. Alterations to existing outbuilding to create habitable accommodation for use as home office/gym, including additions of 2 no. dormers, 1 no. roof light and 1 no. chimney to north elevation, external staircase with new first floor door opening and entrance dormer to east elevation, 1 no. dormer to south elevation and alterations to 1 no. first floor window on west elevation.

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/00365/TPO: 3 The Ridgeway, Fernhurst. Reduce height by up to 3m and reduce widths by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A1 subject to FH/69/00458/TPO.

Funtington

SDNP/25/00378/TCA: Stable Cottage, B2178 Southbrook Road to Moutheys Lane, East Ashling. Notification of intention to pollard down to 4m (above ground level, reducing crown by 8-9m) on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree and crown reduce by 3-4m (all round) on 1 no. Poplar tree.

Harting

SDNP/25/00159/TCA: Ffowlers Bucke, The Street, South Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce (back to previous pruning points) on 3 no. Cherry trees (T1 – T3), fell 1 no Hawthorn tree (T4) and 1 no. Pear tree (T5). Crown reduce by 50% on 1 no. Crab Apple tree (T6).

SDNP/25/00272/HOUS: Nyewood Oaks, Nyewood Road, Nyewood, South Harting. Installation of 4 no. Velux windows and fenestration changes to existing outbuilding to facilitate further incidental use as Home Gym and Home Office.

SDNP/25/00318/TCA: Scout Hut, South Gardens, South Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 3m (height and widths) and remove lowest 5 no. limbs on 1 no. Beech tree.

SDNP/25/00508/FUL: Uppark Estate Farm, Uppark, B2146 Compton Down to Harting Hill, South Harting. Re-use, repair and restoration of farm buildings to provide garage and ancillary floor space for Park House, an estate office with provision for archive storage, two tourist units and associated storage and utility areas together with Wellness Room, plant room and associated demolition and removal of modern farm buildings, enclosures and concrete hard standing with associated landscape works.

SDNP/25/00638/LIS: Uppark Estate Farm, Uppark, B2146 Compton Down to Harting Hill, South Harting. Re-use, repair and restoration of farm buildings to provide garage and ancillary floor space for Park House, an estate office with provision for archive storage, two tourist units and associated storage and utility areas together with Wellness Room, plant room and associated demolition and removal of modern farm buildings, enclosures and concrete hard standing with associated landscape works.

SDNP/25/00554/TCA: Ffowlers Bucke, The Street, South Harting. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Conifer trees.

Lavant

SDNP/24/04782/LDP: Drive Cottage, West Lavant Road, Lavant. Proposed lawful development - removal of existing wall, outside extent of the listing building to return the historic layout of a single dwelling.

SDNP/24/04783/LDE: Drive Cottage, West Lavant Road, Lavant. Existing lawful development - use of 1 no. building as dwelling.

Loxwood

LX/25/00238/FUL: Loxwood Surgery, Farm Close, Loxwood. Installation of a prescription medicine dispenser and associated works, including external lighting and CCTV unit.

LX/25/00316/PA6ABE: Loxwood Meadow, Roundstreet Common, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Proposed barn (meadery).

LX/25/00351/ELD: Pond Cottage, Drungewick Lane, Loxwood. Existing lawful development - swimming pool.

LX/25/00356/OBG: Land West Of Black Hall, Guildford Road, Loxwood. Discharge of obligations Schedule 1, clause 1.1 (Water Neutrality) of the S106 agreement dated 09/08/23 (Planning ref: LX/20/01977/FUL).

Lynchmere

SDNP/25/00490/APNB: Danley Farm , Danley Lane, Linchmere. Agricultural storage building.

North Mundham

NM/25/00333/PA1A: Kaysi, Lagness Road, Runcton. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.35m (b) maximum height - 3.95m (c) height of eaves - 2.28m

NM/25/00369/EIA: Land East Of Fisher Common Nursery, Fisher Lane, North Mundham. Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017 (as amended 2015): Regulation 6 (1) Request for a Screening Opinion in Relation to the installation and operation of a ground mounted solar farm with all associated works, equipment and infrastructure.

Oving

O/25/00131/FUL: Groves Farm, Colworth Lane, Colworth. Polytunnels for soft fruit production at Stables Field 2.

Selsey

SY/25/00142/FUL: Marjorie Cobby House, 38 St Peters Crescent, Selsey. Change of use and associated works to convert former care home to 19 no. dwellings together with access, parking, bin storage, open space and landscaping, following partial demolition and site preparation.

SY/25/00188/DOM: 24 Grafton Road, Selsey. Disability accessible pool house for swim spa with hard landscaping level access.

SY/25/00368/TCA: Old Rose Cottage, 35 High Street, Selsey. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 50% on 1 no. Hornbeam tree.

Tangmere

TG/25/00222/DOM: 26 Edwards Avenue, Tangmere. Proposed ASHP on rear elevation.

Westhampnett

WH/25/00191/FUL: Land To The Rear Of 26 And 27 Coach Road, Westhampnett, Chichester. Erection of a single storey new build house with private garden, parking court and associated works. (Variation of conditions 2 and 6 of permission 24/00758/FUL -pitched roof). O.S. Grid Ref. 488326/106172

Wisborough Green

WR/24/01747/DOM: Northlands Farm House, Newpound, Wisborough Green. Retrospective (S73a) garage conversion to annexe ancillary to main dwelling.

WR/25/00311/TPA: 2 Carters Way, Wisborough Green. Pollard down (to 5.5m in height and radial spread of approx 1.5m) on 1 no. Varigated Box Elder tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A1 subject to WR/68/01110/TPO.