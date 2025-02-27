Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: February 19 to February 26

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between February 19 and February 26.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Birdham

BI/25/00228/REM: Land Off Main Road, Birdham. Application for the approval of all remaining Reserved Matters (Appearance, Layout, Scale and Landscaping) for the erection of 138 dwellings, associated open space, landscaping and other related infrastructure, pursuant to outline permission BI/21/01830/OUT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

BI/25/00408/FUL: Little Copse, Westlands Estate, Birdham. Replacement dwelling, outbuildings and associated works - (variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission BI/23/02868/FUL for changes to the siting of the pool, bin store relocation and walled courtyard garden).

Bosham

BO/24/02998/DOM: 1 Garden Cottages, Cambria Close, Bosham. Single storey rear extension. First floor dormer extension

BO/25/00390/FUL: Willow Cottage, Sunnyway, Bosham. Demolition of existing 1 no. dwelling and outbuildings, and, replacement 1 no. dwelling and garage with associated landscaping.

Chichester

CC/25/00042/DOM: 124 St Pancras, Chichester. Single storey rear/side extension and associated works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/25/00160/DOM: 40 Lyndhurst Road, Chichester. Replacement of 4 no. ground floor windows on south-east elevation, and 1 no. first floor window on south-west and north-east elevations.

CC/25/00298/TPA: 17 King George Gardens, Chichester. Crown reduce by 25% and reduce west sector by 2m (overhanging neighbours garden) on 1 no. Ash tree (T13) subject to CC/98/00310/TPO.

CC/25/00340/PA1A: 78 Norwich Road, Chichester. Single storey rear extension (a) rear extension - 4.04m (b) maximum height - 2.85m (c) height at eaves - 2.85m.

CC/25/00313/LBC: 49 Cavendish Street, Chichester. Rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/25/00336/DOM: 9 Adames Field, Chichester. Single storey rear extension.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/00153/FUL: The Steddle Stones, Broad Road, Hambrook. Demolition of existing 1 no. dwelling, widening of existing access, and erection of 6 no. dwellings.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/00374/DOM:Beach House, Barn Walk, East Wittering. Alterations to garage including changing from hips to gables.

Fishbourne

FB/25/00235/DOM: Strathisla, 10 Salthill Road, Fishbourne. Replacement of first floor front elevation cladding and open front porch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FB/25/00362/TPA: Mill Pond, Cottage Mill Lane, Fishbourne. Crown lift to 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Alder tree (TPOd T1), subject to 11/00004/TPO. Remove epicormics up to 3m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (T2) within Group, G1, subject to 11/00004/TPO.

FB/25/00370/TPA: Mill Pond, Cottage Mill Lane, Fishbourne. Pollard to previous pollard points, leaving a height of 15m by 7m width on 1 no. Willow tree (quoted as T1, TPOd as T) subject to 11/00129/TPO. Crown raise (all round) to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Willow tree (quoted as T2) within Group, G2 subject to 66/00155/TPO.

Funtington

SDNP/24/05076/FUL: Broadley Copse Farm, Downs Road, West Stoke, Funtington. Demolition of building D and construction of a new building, change of use of existing buildings from agricultural to commercial, with associated infrastructure, car parking, access roads and landscaping.

SDNP/25/00091/HOUS: Trundle, B2178 Southbrook Road To Moutheys Lane, East Ashling. Single storey extension to rear, including roof lantern. Loft conversion including dormers to principal and rear elevation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/00563/TCA: Downstreet Cottage, Down Street, West Ashling. Notification of intention to fell 5 no. Sycamore trees (T1-T3, T6 and T9). Remove 1 no. stem (nearest lawn) on 1 no. Willow tree (T8). Reduce heights down to 2m on 2 no. Holly trees (T5 and T7) and crown reduce by 3m, crown lift by up to 7m (above ground level) and remove epicormic growth on 1 no. Lime tree (T4).

SDNP/25/00627/CND: Goodgers Barn, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Enlargement of rear dormer, replacement porch and associated works - (Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/23/04348/HOUS for alterations to dormer design.

Graffham

SDNP/25/00505/TPO: Gallows Hill House, Graffham Common Road, Graffham. Fell 2 no. Beech trees (T13 & T14) and 1 no. Oak tree (T21). Coppice 7 no. Sweet Chestnut trees (T10-T12, T15, T17-T19). All 10 no. trees subject to G/91/00544/TPO.

Harting

SDNP/25/00495/LIS: 1 The Square & 1 North Lane, South Harting. Block up/fill in 2 no. internal doors creating 2 no. independent separate dwelling units. Insertion of a stud wall on first floor landing. Re-positioning of a modern bathroom stud wall.

Hunston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HN/25/00375/FUL: Land And Buildings South Of Little Willow, Hunston Road, Hunston. Change of use of land to private gypsy and traveller caravan site consisting of 1 no. mobile home, 1 no. touring caravan, 1 no. utility dayroom and associated development (alternative scheme following refusal of application 20/03163/FUL). (Variation of condition 3 of permission 21/03138/FUL - to change the personal use and condition wording).

Linchmere

LM/25/00396/PA1A: Oakleigh, 13 Hammer Lane, Hammer, Haslemere. Single storey rear extension with pitched tiled roof, constructed in materials to match existing

LM/25/00412/PLD: 119 Camelsdale Road, Camelsdale, Haslemere. Single storey rear extension and loft conversion within permitted development rules

Lavant

LV/25/00345/ELD: Plovers, New Road, East Lavant. Existing lawful development certificate for the installation of garden room glazing on rear elevation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LV/25/00355/ELD: Plovers, New Road, East Lavant. Existing lawful development certificate for the erection of garages in place for more than ten years.

Linch

SDNP/25/00669/HOUS: Hollycombe House, Hollycombe Lane, Linch. Proposed extension and internal alteration of an existing outbuilding to accommodate a new electrical substation to serve Hollycombe House. (SDNP/25/00670/LIS).

SDNP/25/00670/LIS: Hollycombe House, Hollycombe Lane, Linch. Proposed extension and internal alteration of an existing outbuilding to accommodate a new electrical substation to serve Hollycombe House. (SDNP/25/00669/HOUS).

Lodsworth

SDNP/24/04854/FUL: Smithbrook Barn, School Lane, Lodsworth. Change of use from class E business use to class C3 residential use.

Loxwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LX/25/00322/FUL: Beech Farm, Roundstreet Common, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Retrospective (Section 73a) application for the extension to existing hardstanding area (used for parking). Proposed installation of 15 no. electric horse box hook up points.

Midhurst

SDNP/25/00672/LIS: The Tuck Shop , North Street, Midhurst. Demolition of burnt-out building (including timber frame and chimney stacks) and retention of front facade.

SDNP/25/00579/HOUS: Trenethic, June Lane, Midhurst. New roof, remodelled loft accommodation, alterations and refurbishment.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/00379/PA3Q: Land South East Of Mountwood Farm, The Street, Plaistow, Billingshurst. Conversion of 1 no. field barn to form 2 no. dwellings.

Rogate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/00652/CND: Heydown Cottage, Nyewood Road, Rogate. Side extension and detached single bay garage - (variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission SDNP/12/00406/HOUS for addidtional bay/extension to approved garage.

Southbourne

SB/25/00065/OBG: G And R Harris, Main Road, Nutbourne. Discharge of obligations schedule 1, part 1A, paragraph 1.1 and schedule 1, part 2, paragraph 3.1 of the S106 agreement dated 10/08/23 (Planning ref: 22/01283/FULEIA).

SB/25/00239/TPA: 26 Sadlers Walk, Hermitage, Southbourne. Crown lift to 2.5m (above ground level) on North sector (over footpath) on 1 no. Oak tree (T7) subject to SB/98/00914/TPO.

Sidlesham

SI/25/00132/FUL: Land South Of 84 Fletchers Lane, Fletchers Lane, Sidlesham. Erection of 1 no. dwelling (alternative to permission 21/01952/FUL).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SI/25/00220/FUL: 11A Cow Lane, Sidlesham. Demolition of existing agricultural building and erection of 1 no. dwelling with 2 no. parking bays – alternative to Class Q prior approval SI/21/01963/PA3Q

SI/25/00403/PA3MA: Workshop Unit, Bramble Stables, Chalk Lane, Sidlesham. Existing workshop converted to 1 no dwelling.

Selsey

SY/24/02611/FUL: Land To The Rear Of Norton Lea, Chichester Road, Selsey. Demolition of the existing outbuilding and the erection of 2 no. detached holiday lets with associated parking.

SY/25/00385/DOM: 98A West Street, Selsey. 1 no. pitched roof dormer and 1 no. rooflight to south-west elevation, 1 no. rooflight to north-east elevation, and 1 no. first-floor window and alterations to roof over existing bay on north-west elevation. Alterations to fenestration to all elevations, with relocation of front door from south-east to north-east elevation. Installation of cladding/render finish to all elevations.

Tillington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/00616/TCA: 5 Park Terrace, Tillington. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 4m on 1 no. Holly tree (T1).

Westbourne

WE/25/00307/LBC: Manor House, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote, Emsworth. Relocate gas meter.

WE/25/00349/DOM: 2 Willow Gardens, Westbourne, Emsworth. Two storey side extension and new entrance porch.

West Itchenor

WI/25/00113/ELD: Land South Of Droveway, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Use of land for siting of 1 no. caravan on unrestricted 12 month basis.

West Lavington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/00646/HOUS: Dunmore , Dunford Hollow, West Lavington. Single storey rear and side extensions.

Woolbeding With Redford

SDNP/25/00628/LIS: 2 Poundcommon Cottages , Woolbeding Lane, Woolbeding. Install stairlift and remove a door frame.