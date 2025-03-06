Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: February 26 to March 5

Looking down over Chichester. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between February 26 and March 5.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Birdham

BI/25/00232/DOM: Clear Water, 3 St James Close, Birdham. Replacement summerhouse.

BI/25/00335/FUL: Pict Fenn, Court Barn Road, Birdham. Replacement of 1 no. dwelling house, garage and outbuildings with 1 no. new dwelling house and outbuildings, with associated landscaping works.

Bosham

BO/25/00305/DOM: Furzend, Bosham Hoe, Bosham. Proposed garage and replacement bothy outbuilding.

Chichester

CC/25/00136/DOM: 39 Washington Street, Chichester. Proposed internal and external alterations including infilling of flat roof and french doors to the rear elevation.

CC/25/00137/LBC: 39 Washington Street, Chichester. Proposed internal and external alterations including infilling of flat roof and french doors to the rear elevation.

CC/25/00204/FUL: Unit 11 Chichester Trade Centre, Quarry Lane, Chichester. Change of Use from Sui Generis motor dealership use to mixed use of display and sale of sports goods, sports practice area, associated repair activities with ancillary storage and office.

CC/25/00297/DOM: 9 Ettrick Road, Chichester. Replacement of existing front boundary fence with wall and railings.

CC/25/00327/ADV: Chichester City Centre. Display of flags on 41 existing flag poles in Chichester City Centre May-Jun 2025: 50% Pride flags, 50% Cathedral 950 flags Jul-Sept 2025: 100% Cathedral 950 flags.

CC/25/00317/TPA: Land South Of Forbes Place, King George Gardens, Chichester. Crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) and reduce lower and mid crown on south sector by up to 4m, reduce lower crown on north sector by 3m and reduce lower and mid crown on west sector by 4m on 1 no. London Plane (T1). Crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) and reduce lower and mid crown on south sector by up to 4m and reduce lower crown on north sector by 3m on 1 no. London Plane tree (T2). Crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) and reduce lower and mid crown on south sector by up to 4m, reduce lower crown on north sector by 3m and reduce lower and mid crown on east sector on 1 no. London Plane tree (T3). All 3 no. trees within Group, G1 subject to CC/10/00173/TPO.

CC/25/00334/DOM: 230 Oving Road, Chichester. Alterations and additions to create basement extension, single storey rear extension and basement front bay window.

CC/25/00505/TPA: Land West Of 54 King George Gardens, Chichester. Crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) and reduce lower west sector by 2m and lower south sector by up to 1.5m on 1 no. Cedar tree (T5) subject to CC/98/00310/TPO.

CC/25/00506/TPA: Land South Of 9 King George Gardens, Chichester. Remove 1 no. lowest limb (originating at 1m) on north sector on 1 no. Western Red Cedar tree (T9). Crown lift by up to 3.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree (T10). Both subject to CC/98/00310/TPO.

CC/25/00478/PA1A: 54 Kingsham Road, Chichester. Single storey, flat roof extension, constructed in matching materials.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/00453/FUL: Avenue Cottage, Main Road, Bosham. Development of 4 no. residential dwellings together with associated landscaping, parking and infrastructure - (variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission CH/23/02621/FUL - to reposition garages for plots 2, 3 & 4, remove chimneys, and relocate front doors to side elevation with addition of ground floor window on the front elevations on plots 3 & 4).

Earnley

E/25/00442/TCA: Roadside Of Millside, Bell Lane, Earnley. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Robinia pseudoacacia tree (T1000001).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/00319/FUL: Spindrift, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Replacement dwelling, outbuildings and associated works.

EWB/25/00393/FUL: 6 Meadows Road, East Wittering. Proposed garage conversion and associated works to create 1 no. dwelling.

EWB/25/00446/PLD: Smugglers, Barn Walk, East Wittering. Part single storey rear extension and front entrance porch.

Fernhurst

SDNP/25/00103/HOUS: 18 Marley Hanger, Fernhurst. Erection of 1 no. outbuilding home office and decking for outside seating.

SDNP/24/05016/HOUS: Lower Nappers Farm, Vann Road, Fernhurst. Replacement of existing 1 no. outbuilding with new garage building with 1st floor home office and 1 no. log store. Fishbourne

FB/25/00363/TCA: Mill Pond Cottage, Mill Lane, Fishbourne. Notification of intention to crown lift eastern sector by up to 7.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) and crown lift by up to 9m (above ground level) on 1 no. Redwood tree (T3).

FB/25/00392/EIA: Apuldram Meadow, Land West Of Apuldram Lane South. EIA Screening Opinion for the proposed footpath realignment and habitat creation project in Apuldram Meadow, as set out under Regulation 6 of the Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017.

Harting

SDNP/25/00479/HOUS: Coach House, The Street To Tipper Lane, South Harting. Replacement single storey garden room structure abutting boundary wall.

SDNP/25/00480/LIS: Coach House, The Street To Tipper Lane, South Harting. Replacement single storey garden room structure abutting boundary wall.

SDNP/25/00751/TCA: The Glebe, The Street, South Harting. Notification of intention to height reduce by up to 7m on 1 no. Beech tree (T1). Remove epicormic growth on 1 no. Poplar tree (T7). Fell 1 no. Hazel tree (T8). Remove 2 no. lowest lateral branches on western sector on 1 no. Beech tree (T9). Height reduce by 2m on 1 no. Laurel tree (T10).

Kirdford

KD/25/00424/PA3Q: Churchlands Farm, Village Road, Kirdford, Billingshurst. Conversion of agricultural barn to two dwellings (Class C3)

Lavant

SDNP/25/00174/TCA: Footpath Between Little Manor and 1-2 Elm Cottages, Off Lavant Road, Lavant. Notification of intention to fell 8 no. Holly shrubs/trees (quoted as T1) and 1 no. Elder tree (quoted as T2).

Lodsworth

SDNP/25/00392/HOUS: Rindles, Selham Road, Selham, Lodsworth. Single storey rear extension. Roof alterations including loft conversion with front and rear dormers. Raised ridge height to existing detached garage.

Loxwood

LX/24/02831/DOM: Summerville, Pond Close, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Rear extension, enlarge 2 no. windows and replace conservatory roof with flat roof.

LX/25/00433/DOM: Headfoldswood Cottage, Plaistow Road, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Retrospective (section 73a) blocking of front door, external alterations to rear extension and reconfiguration of internal layout. Replacement of windows and construction of porch.

LX/25/00434/LBC: Headfoldswood Cottage, Plaistow Road, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Blocking of front door, external alterations to rear extension and reconfiguration of internal layout. Replacement of windows and construction of porch.

Lynchmere

SDNP/25/00269/HOUS: Longcroft, Linchmere Road, Hammer, Linchmere. Replace existing conservatory with single-storey extension to south-west elevation.

Midhurst

SDNP/25/00224/HOUS: Bramleys , June Lane, Midhurst. Detached garage and new gates.

Petworth

SDNP/25/00452/LIS: The Nook, North Street, Petworth. Repair works, external and internal alterations and landscaping.

SDNP/25/00330/TPO: 19 Garland Close, Petworth. Reduce West sector by 3m on 1 no. Lime tree (T1), by 2m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T2) and by 0.5m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T3) to level with boundary wall. All 3 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to PW/03/00847/TPO.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/02858/DOM: Springfields, Chalk Road, Ifold, Loxwood. Replacement of existing conservatory with single-storey rear extension. Single-storey front extension to store/utility outbuilding to link with main dwelling, with alterations to fenestration.

PS/25/00221/DOM: Roseglen, The Lane, Ifold, Billingshurst. Proposed detached garage (alternative design as approved under PS23/02906/DOM).

Southbourne

SB/25/00209/PA1A: Kingswood, 40 New Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 6.00m (b) maximum height - 4.00m (c) height of eaves - 3.70m

SB/25/00426/PA1A: 5A Gordon Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 3.22m (b) maximum height - 2.86m (c) height of eaves - 2.61m

Selsey

SY/25/00067/DOM: The Thatchings, 25 James Street, Selsey. Proposed replacement single storey front porch and single storey rear extensions.

SY/25/00338/DOM: 10 Kingsway, Selsey. Alteration to front porch and conversion of garage to habitable room with balcony over. Removal of rear conservatory with new extension with balcony over.

SY/25/00361/FUL: Lambourne House, 8 Ursula Avenue, Selsey. Rear lift shaft extension with alterations to roof.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/25/00440/LDE: 17 The Street, Stedham. Use of building as a single dwelling.

Tangmere

TG/25/00063/LBC: Tangmere House, Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Replace glazed sidelight screen on south elevation.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/25/00755/PNTEL: West of Tuxleith, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Regulation 5 Notice - relocation of existing telegraph pole.

West Itchenor

WI/25/00031/DOM: Hove-To Cottage, The Street, Itchenor. Replacement/alterations to fenestration.