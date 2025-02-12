Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: February 5 to February 12

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between February 5 and February 12.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Boxgrove

BX/25/00276/TCA: Thatch Cottage, Church Lane, Boxgrove. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2.5m, reduce south and west sectors by 2m and reduce north sector by 1m on 1 no. Beech tree (T1).

Chichester

CC/24/02875/DOM: Westbury, Chestnut Avenue, Chichester. Timber framed open carport and storage bay.

CC/25/00121/DOM: 38 Orchard Avenue, Chichester. Proposed ground floor rear extension, replace ground floor rear glazing, replace existing shed and garage, with 1 no. garden room and 1 no. parking bay, relocate garden access, with new garden and driveway gates.

CC/25/00211/FUL: 4 And 5 Northgate, Chichester. External alterations including re-building of 2 no, chimneys, replace 3 no. window arches, all rainwater goods, cast iron soil stack, flat roof coverings and removal of 3 no. flat rooflights.

CC/25/00212/LBC: 4 And 5 Northgate, Chichester. Alterations to internal layout and repair works to ceiling. External alterations including re-building of 2 no, chimneys, replace 3 no. window arches, all rainwater goods, cast iron soil stack, flat roof coverings and removal of 3 no. flat rooflights.

Cocking

SDNP/25/00397/LIS: Bankside, Bell Lane, Cocking. Remove 1 no. chimney, replacement roof tiles and guttering. Repoint 1 no. chimney and roof edges.

Fittleworth

SDNP/25/00448/OHL: Land Adjoining Two Oaks, Hesworth Common Lane, Fittleworth. Consent under section 37 of the Electricity Act 1989 to install or keep installed an electric line above ground - upgrade an existing area of overhead line.

Funtington

SDNP/24/05175/LIS: 3 The Pump House, Downs Road, West Stoke, Funtington. Internal alterations.

SDNP/25/00387/LIS: Old Malthouse Cottage, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. New window opening on East Elevation. Internal alterations involving the creation of a cupboard in the dining room fireplace and modifications to the existing stable-style kitchen door.

SDNP/25/00423/TPO: 7 Lynch Down, Funtington. Crown thin by 20% on 2 no. Field Maple trees (T19 and T20) and remove epicormic growth (lower crown) on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T22) subject to FU/72/00517/TPO.

Harting

SDNP/25/00256/TCA: Yew Tree Cottage, East Harting Street, East Harting. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Western Red Cedar trees (T1 and T2).

SDNP/25/00388/CND: The Cottage, Elsted Road, South Harting. Creation of rear vehicular access with access gates and car turntable to provide parking for 2 no. cars and erection of a detached outbuilding for use as home office/gym with various alterations including proposed new terrace, re-siting of oil tank and new brick paths (Variation of Condition 2 from Planning Permission SDNP/23/01403/HOUS - to change the design and size of the originally approved home office/gym/store).

Kirdford

KD/25/00194/DOM: High Barn Farm, Plaistow Road, Kirdford. Construction of single-storey extension (north elevation) as an alternative to approved under KD/22/00758/DOM.

KD/25/00195/LBC: High Barn Farm, Plaistow Road, Kirdford. Construction of single-storey extension (north elevation) as an alternative to approved under applications KD/22/00829/LBC.

KD/25/00242/PA11B: Slifehurst Wood Farm, Scratching Lane, Kirdford. Demolition of redundant lambing shed.

Lavant

LV/25/00243/TPA: Flint House, Rew Lane, Chichester. Reduce main bough on southern stem by 3m (growing in SW direction towards neighbouring property) and crown lift up to 3m (above ground level on NE sector of the northern stem) on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A5 subject to LV/60/00131/TPO.

SDNP/24/05144/HOUS: 31 Lavant Down Road, Mid Lavant. Single storey side extension, 1st floor rear extension, conversion of garage to habitable space and external alterations to front porch.

Milland

SDNP/24/05267/HOUS: Mill Cottage, Milland Lane, Milland. Landscape works including new driveway, pathways, pergola, new gates and removal of partial existing wall.

SDNP/24/05268/LIS: Mill Cottage, Milland Lane, Milland. Landscape works including new driveway, pathways, pergola, new gates and removal of partial existing wall.

Oving

O/24/02787/DOM: East Tithe Barn, Church Lane, Oving. 2 no. rear dormers and 2 no. replacement roof lights to north elevation with alterations to fenestration, 3 no. additional roof lights to south elevation and glazed apex roof above entrance.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/00178/DOM: Tanglewood, The Ride, Ifold, Loxwood. Front porch extension.

PS/25/00234/FUL: Applejack Farm, Land West Of Nell Ball Farm, Dunsfold Road, Plaistow. Erection of agricultural barn, polytunnel and construction of associated access track.

PS/25/00267/PA6ABE: Land Adjacent To Shilstone, Shillinglee Road, Plaistow. Agricultural Barn and agricultural lean-to.

PS/25/00306/TCA: Land At Todhurst Manor, The Street, Plaistow, Billingshurst. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Conifer trees.

Southbourne

SB/25/00272/FUL: Winsley House, 134 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Proposed orangery to replace an existing conservatory.

SB/25/00273/LBC: Winsley House, 134 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Proposed orangery to replace an existing conservatory.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/25/00456/TCA: Myrtle Cottage, The Street, Stedham. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Silver Birch trees (T1 and T2).

Tangmere

TG/24/02711/FUL: E Z Green Limited, Rosedale Cottage, Arundel Road, Tangmere. Demolition of existing buildings and replace with a new building.

TG/24/02819/FUL: Tangmere Military Aviation Museum Trust Co, Gamecock Terrace, Tangmere. Proposed erection of replacement entrance/toilet/cafe and administration structures.

TG/25/00134/DOM: 9 Nettleton Avenue, Tangmere, Chichester. Conversion of existing outbuilding to create 1 no. annexe, including new pitch to flat tie in roof, single storey side extension with 2 no. lanterns and internal alterations.

West Wittering

WW/25/00076/FUL: Tides Reach, 3 Middlefield, West Wittering. Replacement dwelling and associated landscaping.