Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: January 15 to 22

Aerial view of Chichester's Southern Gateway. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between January 8 and 15.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Bepton

SDNP/25/00056/TPO: Little Oaks, Bepton Road, Bepton. Crown reduce by 2-2.5m on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G1 subject to BP/05/00012/TPO.

Birdham

BI/25/00089/TPA: Nevis, Martins Lane, Birdham. Crown reduce by up to 20% on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to BI/81/00020/TPO.

Bosham

BO/24/02511/DOM: 2 Gloucester Terrace, Bosham Lane, Bosham. Replacement of existing 8 no. windows W1 to W8 (with timber framed slimline glazing) to side and rear elevations.

BO/24/02849/DOM: 3 Williams Road, Bosham. Two-storey rear extension, single-storey side extension and fenestration changes.

BO/25/00077/LBC: 2 Gloucester Terrace, Bosham Lane, Bosham. Replacement of existing 8 no. windows W1 to W8 (with timber framed slimline glazing) to side and rear elevations. Repainting of front door.

Boxgrove

BX/24/02694/TCA: Bay Tree Cottage, 72 Church Lane, Boxgrove. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cypress tree (T1) and 1 no. Cypress hedge (H1), remove 6 no. stems at ground level on 1 no. Hazel tree (T2) and reduce height by 1.5m on 1 no. Fig tree (T3).

Chichester

CC/24/02691/DOM: 18 Windsor Road, Chichester. Two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and alterations to garage to create habitable accommodation.

CC/24/02769/FUL: 28 Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester. Replacement dwelling with new detached garage.

CC/24/02907/DOM: 64 Lyndhurst Road, Chichester. Replace 5 no. existing windows on front elevation.

CC/25/00012/FUL: 6 North Street, Chichester. Remove existing fascia sign and projecting sign to reveal existing painted timber fascia. Replace existing sliding entrance doors with timber hinged doors and sidelights. Repaint shopfront, fascia signage zone and new entrance doors with sidelights in heritage Magenta paint to match Farrow and Ball 'Rangwali'.

CC/25/00016/TCA: Oaklands Park House, College Lane, Chichester. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4m on 1 no. Oak tree (T0051).

CC/25/00044/DOM: 85 St Pauls Road, Chichester. Change of loft space to habitable accommodation with rear dormer and alterations to roof to form a gable end.

CC/25/00050/ADV: 45 South Street, Chichester. 2 no. non-illuminated fascia signs and 4 no. window manifestations.

CC/25/00069/TPA: Marchwood Grange, Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester. Fell 1 no. Beech tree (T3), reduce eastern sector by 20% (up to 3m) on 1 no. English Oak tree (T4) and crown reduce by 20% (up to 3m) on 1 no. Oak tree (T5). All 3 no. trees are within Area, A14 subject to CC/74/00635/TPO.

CC/25/00070/TPA: Chapel Street Clinic, Chapel Street, Chichester. Reduce lower southern sector by 3m and reduce southern mid canopy by 2m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T3) subject to CC/99/00321/TPO.

CC/25/00072/TPA: 3 Truro Close, Chichester. Crown reduce (back to previous pruning points) on 2 no. Oak trees (T1 and T2) within Group, G2 subject to CC/87/00258/TPO.

Earnley

E/24/02512/TCA: The Manor House, Clappers Lane, Earnley. Notification of intention to crown thin by 20% on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1). Crown reduce by up to 2m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (T2). Reduce south sectors by up to 2m on 7 no. Beech tree (T3-T9).

Easebourne

SDNP/24/04482/LIS: 36 Easebourne Street, Easebourne. The provision of gas supply, meter, boiler, flue and a central heating system.

SDNP/24/05315/HOUS: Martlet House, Upperfield, Easebourne. Demolition of existing single storey extension, erection of proposed single storey rear and side extensions, use of existing garage as habitable accommodation, new detached double garage/store and new front porch, with various alterations including changes to fenestration.

Fishbourne

FB/24/02410/FUL: Hillier Garden Centre, Main Road, Bosham. Demolition of existing garden centre and erection of replacement garden centre with outdoor plant sales areas and ancillary, restaurant, concessions and associated access, parking and landscaping.

FB/24/02658/DOM: Westfield Mill Lane, Fishbourne. Remodel and alteration works including first floor rear extension and front and rear dormer windows to existing roof accommodation - Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 3 (approved plans) of householder permission FB/21/03215/DOM (APP/L3815/D/22/3298444) amendments to dormer and window sizes.

FB/25/00015/DOM: Estoril, Main Road, Fishbourne. Erection of 1 no. garage and movement of fence and gate.

Harting

SDNP/24/05269/HOUS: High Hollist, Hollist Lane, East Harting. : Proposed pool house following removal of existing sheds, excavated driveway and associated landscaping changes.

Lavant

SDNP/24/04285/FUL: Land Opposite Paxtons, Lower Road, East Lavant. l: 1 no. three-bay equipment store.

Milland

SDNP/24/05011/LIS: Old Kingsham Farm, Cooks Pond Road, Milland. First floor internal alterations.

North Mundham

NM/24/02318/FUL: Land Adjacent To The Spinney, Pagham Road, Runcton. Retrospective (Section 73a) for the change of use of land to a travellers caravan site for 5 no. pitches and 1 no. communal day room.

Oving

O/24/02889/FUL: Land East Of Abelands Cottage, East Merston, Oving. Erection of a two-storey building to provide a residential assisted living unit within use class C4.

O/24/02890/FUL: Abelands House, Merston, Oving. Demolition of existing 1 no. barn and erection of 1 no. sports hall/ancillary offices/meeting room with link to existing admin/day centre.

O/25/00051/FUL: 1 And 2 Redbrick Cottages, Colworth Lane, Colworth. Demolition of existing attached outbuildings. Single storey rear extensions to Number 1 & 2. Single storey side extension to Number 1. Infilling existing porch to Number 2.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/00053/ELD: The Forge, Oak Lane, Shillinglee, Plaistow. Existing lawful development certificate for the siting and use (storage and business) of an outbuilding/shed for more than 10 years.

Southbourne

SB/24/02863/DOM: Cedar Croft, 15 New Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Demolition of existing car port and shed. Erection of a replacement garage.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/24/05071/HOUS: 5 Bridgefoot Cottage, Bridgefoot Lane, Stedham. Replacement annex with associated works.

SDNP/24/05072/LIS: 5 Bridgefoot Cottage , Bridgefoot Lane, Stedham. Replacement annex with associated works.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/24/04914/LDP: 1 and 2 Nursery Cottages, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Installation of 2no. rooflights to front elevation, 4 no. rooflights to rear elevation and erection of an outbuilding.

SDNP/25/00046/LIS: : Chithurst Farm House, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Change use of existing outbuilding into ancillary habitable accommodation.

West Dean

SDNP/25/00079/APNR: Colworth Farm, The Grinch, West Dean. Proposed road to provide access to the full width of the adjacent agricultural building.

West Wittering

WW/24/02851/PLD: 27 Locksash Close, West Wittering. Rear single-storey extension and associated works.