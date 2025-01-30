Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: January 22 to 29

Chichester from above. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between January 22 and 29.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Birdham

BI/25/00130/ADV: Land At Main Road, Birdham. 2 no. non-illuminated totem signs.

Bosham

BO/25/00066/ELD: Ham Farm, Main Road, Bosham. Existing Lawful Development Certificate for material commencement of Planning Permission BO/20/01288/FUL

BO/25/00139/DOM: Brambletye Cottage, Walton Lane, Bosham. Single and two-storey side and rear extensions, alterations to roof, summer house and associated works including demolition of existing garage.

Boxgrove

BX/24/02918/OUTEIA: Land At Temple Bar Junction, Chichester. Outline application some matters reserved except Access and Landscaping - construction of industrial/warehousing floorspace (Use Class B2/B8) with ancillary office accommodation, associated car parking provision, utilities and other infrastructure, green infrastructure, landscaping and highway works.

BX/25/00082/TCA: Old Forge Cottage, Halnaker, Boxgrove. Notification of intention to reduce heights by 4m (down to 15m) on 4 no. Sycamore trees (T4-T7) and fell 1 no. Lawson Cypress tree (T8).

Bury

SDNP/24/05251/FUL: Millmeads, West Burton Road, West Burton. Replacement of existing dwelling, garage and all existing outbuildings, with 1 no. new dwelling, attached tack room/car port wing and detached outbuilding for car parking/workshop/store use. Installation of roof mounted solar panels on south elevation of outbuilding. Associated landscaping, parking and relocation of existing access arrangements.

Chichester

CC/24/02886/LBC: County Library, Tower Street, Chichester. Internal and external works

CC/25/00073/TPA: 4 Truro Close, Chichester. Crown reduce by 1.5m (all round) and remove epicormic growth up to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1. TPO'd as T15) subject to CC/87/00258/TPO.

CC/25/00080/ADV: 55 South Street, Chichester. 1 no. non-illuminated Fascia sign

CC/25/00105/LBC: National Westminster Bank, 5 - 6 East Street, Chichester. Proposed replacement of the existing ATM on the front facade.

CC/25/00112/FUL: Plots 15 And 16 Terminus Road, Chichester. Erection of perimeter fencing.

CC/25/00133/ADJ: Fordwater School, Summersdale Road, Chichester. Continued siting and use of one double temporary classroom unit (Variation of Condition 1 of Planning Permission WSCC/029/20 to retain the building for a further 5 years.

CC/25/00122/TPA: 3 Keepers Wood, Chichester. Reduce width on the north-western sector by 4m on 1 no. Acer tree (T1). Crown lift by 4m, reduce 1 no. limb (north-west sector) by 2m on 1 no. Small Leafed Lime tree (Tilia Cordata) (T2). Both trees within Area (A1), subject to CC/72/00220/TPO.

CC/25/00124/TCA: 50 Cavendish Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to fell 7 no. Liquidambar trees (T1-T3 and T5-T8) and reduce height by 2m and reduce widths by 1.5m on 1 no. Liquidambar tree (T4)

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/02899/REM: Land East Of Broad Road, Broad Road, Nutbourne. Application for reserved matters (Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale) details and approval of Conditions 14 (full calculations to establish the capacity at Thornham WwTW), 21 (external lighting) and 22 (ecological mitigation and enhancement and timetable) pursuant to outline planning permission CH/20/03320/OUTEIA (Appeal reference APP/L3815/W/22/3295000) for up to 132 dwellings and provision of associated infrastructure (Site A).

Easebourne

SDNP/24/04479/LIS: 2 & 3 Park Gates, Easebourne, Midhurst. Conversion of existing central heating systems from oil to gas fired, including replacement of boilers and installation of 2 no. flues and 2 no. gas meters.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/00143/FUL: Field Maple, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Erection of a day room and landscape alteration.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/05253/CND: Wheelwrights, Fernden Lane, Fernhurst. Erection of detached outbuilding, addition of enlarged entrance porch, dormer, pool and pool house. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/23/03757/HOUS - reposition proposed pool, amend outbuilding roof, omit pool house).

Fishbourne

FB/25/00041/PLD: Kingscroft, 48 Deeside Avenue, Fishbourne. Single storey side extension.

FB/25/00144/DOM: 3 Blakes Cottages, Main Road, Fishbourne. Single storey rear extension including 3 no. skylights and additional 1 no. window to 1st floor.

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/05167/LIS: 5 Coates Castle, Coates Lane, Fittleworth. Conversion of existing garage to a kitchen/dining room area and associated works.

Funtington

FU/25/00086/FUL: Land/track Adjacent To Black Cottage, Downs Road, West Stoke, Funtington. Widening and alterations of the existing agricultural access, serving the agricultural land and farm buildings.

SDNP/24/05169/FUL: Land/track adjacent to Black Cottage, Downs Road, West Stoke, Funtington. Widening and alterations of the existing agricultural access. Creation of a turning space and passing point in the verge to the field south

Graffham

SDNP/24/05210/LIS: Adsdean House, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean, Funtington. Installation of through floor lift.

SDNP/25/00020/HOUS: 3 New Homes Of Rest, Graffham Street, Graffham. Relocation of 1 no. door and removal of 1 no. window on east elevation. Renovation of existing windows and installation of secondary glazing throughout.

SDNP/25/00021/LIS: 3 New Homes Of Rest, Graffham Street, Graffham. Removal of internal partition walls and relocation of rear door to allow suitably sized kitchen and bathroom. Renovation of existing windows and installation of secondary double glazing and loft insulation. Removal of 1 no. metal window and softwood shed door to facilitate bathroom layout.

SDNP/25/00025/HOUS: Hartley Cottage, Graffham Street, Graffham. Replacement of 2 no. ground floor windows and 1 no. double patio doors.

SDNP/25/00026/LIS: Hartley Cottage, Graffham Street, Graffham. Replacement of 2 no. ground floor windows and 1 no. double patio doors.

Harting

SDNP/24/05270/HOUS: Pays Farm, Oak Barn, North Lane, South Harting. General repair works to roof and walls, installation of new roof and wall insulation and replacement of windows and rainwater goods.

SDNP/24/05271/LIS: Pays Farm, Oak Barn, North Lane, South Harting. General repair works to roof and walls, installation of new roof and wall insulation and replacement of windows and rainwater goods.

Linchmere

LM/24/02843/TPA: 9 New Road, Camelsdale, Linchmere, Haslemere. Crown reduce by approx. 3m and crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (T7) subject to LM/99/00630/TPO.

Lodsworth

SDNP/24/05334/FUL: Langham Stables, Unit 4 , Langham Lane, Lodsworth. Single storey extension to existing office building to replace part of existing stable block, and linking stable block and office building. Refurbishment of remaining stable building, relocation of oil tank and associated landscape works to include parking areas and electric vehicle charging points. Construction of car port and store building, with solar mounted roof panels. Continued use of existing first floor flat for residential purposes.

Loxwood

LX/24/02841/LBC: Pound Cottage, Spy Lane, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Replacement of 5 no. Crittal style windows (1 no. first floor window on south elevation, 2 no. ground floor and 1 no. first floor window on west elevation, and 1 no. ground floor window on north elevation).

Midhurst

SDNP/24/05121/HOUS: 20 Bepton Close, Midhurst. Replacement rear extension, two storey front extension and conversion of garage.

Milland

SDNP/25/00035/HOUS: : Idle Hill, Milland Lane, Milland. Single storey side extension.

Oving

O/25/00083/TCA: East Tithe Barn, Church Lane, Oving. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as T1 denoted by a green dot).

Petworth

SDNP/24/05203/LIS: Squires Holt, Lombard Street, Petworth. Installation of 1 no. street nameplate of heritage design on west elevation.

SDNP/25/00168/TCA: The Nook, North Street, Petworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T1).Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/02864/TPA: 6 Wildacre Close, Ifold, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Reduce 1 no. lower branch on south sector by 4m, crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (T33). Reduce south sectors by 3m on 2 no. Fir trees (T27 and T29), 1 no. Birch tree (T28), 1 no. Beech tree (T30), 1 no. Ash tree (T31) and 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T32) subject to LX/90/00788/TPO.

Sidlesham

SI/25/00118/TPA: Church Gate Cottage, Church Lane, Sidlesham. Reduce heights by 3m and reduce widths by 2m (all round) on 2 no. Lime trees (T1 & T2) subject to SI/12/00099/TPO.

Selsey

SY/25/00100/TPA: The Rookery, 55 Beach Road, Selsey. Crown lift south and south-east sectors by up to 5.2m (above ground level overhanging car parking areas) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1). Crown lift by up to 2.4m (above ground level) and reduce north sector by 2m (to give a 2m clearance from building) on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T2). Both trees are subject to SY/02/01006/TPO.

Southbourne

SB/24/02536/DOM: 68 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Loft conversion with 1 no. rear dormer extension, single storey rear extension, new open porch roof and erection of new rear 1 no. storage building.

Tangmere

TG/24/02845/FUL: Oldbury Farm, Marsh Lane, Easthampnett, Tangmere. Construction of wildlife pond.

TG/25/00123/TPA: 2 Wyvern Close, Tangmere. Fell 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T4) subject to TG/91/01022/TPO.

Westhampnett

WH/25/00098/PLD: 9 Richmond Road, Westerton, Chichester. Proposed lawful development - single storey rear extension.

West Itchenor

WI/25/00003/ELD: Owl Cottage And Pheasant Cottage, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor, Chichester. Erection of building and use as 2 no. residential dwellings (Class C3), known as Owl Cottage and Pheasant Cottage, with detached garaging, and use of land as ancillary residential use to the respective dwellings, including the retention of an outbuilding to south-west of Owl Cottage for incidental use to the dwellinghouse.

WI/25/00075/DOM: Iona, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Extension of first and second floors above existing ground floor and associated works - (variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission WI/23/01721/DOM for relocation of 2 no. dormers and addition of 3 no. roof lights on north elevation).

West Wittering

WW/25/00171/OBG: Land To The West Of Church Road, Church Road, West Wittering. Request to alter the tenure of 16 no. affordable housing dwellings from 1 x Shared Ownership, 8 x Affordable Rent 7 x Social Rent to 16 x Rent Plus in reference to WW/20/02491/OUT.

WW/25/00097/TPA: Oakley, Elms Lane, West Wittering. Crown reduce by up to 50% (back to old wound points) on 2 no. Silver Birch trees (TA and TB) within Area, A5 subject to WW/70/01128/TPO. Crown reduce by 33% on 1 no. Ginkgo Biloba tree (TC) and 2 on. Oak trees (T1 and T3). Crown reduce by up to 40% (back to old wound points) on 1 no. Holly tree (TE) and 1 no. Silver Birch tree (TD). All 5 no. trees within Area, A6 subject to WW/70/01128/TPO.