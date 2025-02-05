Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: January 29 to February 5

The latest planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between January 29 and February 5.

Birdham

BI/25/00177/DOM: 1 Rowan Close, Birdham. Lift the internal height of the roof and replace the roof pitch and 2 no. additional gable ends on either side of the building. 1 no. dormer to south with 2 no. skylights and Juliet balcony. (Variation of condition 6 of permission 24/01057/DOM - proposed grey fiber cement cladding boards).

Boxgrove

BX/25/00081/TPA: Old Forge Cottage, Halnaker, Boxgrove. Reduce height by 4m on 3 no. Sycamore trees (T1-T3) subject to BX/93/00106/TPO.

Chichester

CC/24/02778/DOM: 129 Worcester Road, Chichester. Single storey rear extension. Two storey side/front extension. Single storey porch extension.

CC/25/00002/PLD: 9 Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester. Single storey rear (south elevation) extension.

CC/25/00103/ADV: 15 South Street, Chichester. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign.

CC/25/00145/TPA: 40 Lyndhurst Road, Chichester. Crown reduce by 2.5m (all around) on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T1) subject to CC/18/00076/TPO.

CC/25/00148/FUL: Timberlaine Industrial Estate, Gravel Lane, Chichester. Change use of Unit 2 to Class B2 use for production (foundry producing zinc and aluminium products).

CC/25/00186/TPA: 3 Dunstan Close, Chichester. Crown reduce by 2.5m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) and crown lift by up to 8m (above ground level) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T2). Both trees within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/25/00187/DOM: 15 Willowbed Avenue, Chichester. Two storey side extension, porch replacement and garden building.

CC/25/00190/TPA: Warrendell, Plainwood Close, Chichester. Crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (quoted as T10, TPO'd as T28). Reduce extended vertical limbs on west sector by approx. 6m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T30, TPO'd as T4). Crown reduce by 3m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (T31, TPO'd as T5). All 3 no. trees subject to CC/71/00225/TPO.

CC/25/00219/ADV: 5 - 6 East Street, Chichester. Replacement signage to include 1 no. fascia sign, 1 no. hanging sign and 1 no. nameplate (all nonilluminated).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/00054/FUL: Land South Of Scant Road, West Scant Road, West Hambrook. Use of land for the stationing of a caravan for residential purposes and associated landscape works.

CH/25/00166/FUL: Springfield, Hambrook Hill South, Hambrook, Chidham. Replacement dwelling and new garage (Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission CH/15/01036/FUL - to allow 1 no. additional ground floor window and alterations to 1 no. gable window on north elevation, increase footprint of single-storey aspect to west elevation, addition of 2 no. roof lights to west elevation and 3 no. roof lights to east elevation and installation of solar panels to roof on west and east elevations).

CH/25/00172/DOM: The Farmhouse, Cockleberry Farm, Main Road, Bosham. Construction of detached garage building with home office above.

Earnley

E/25/00116/REM: Land South Of Clappers Lane, Clappers Lane, Earnley. Application for reserved matters (Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale) details and approval of Conditions 13 (Sustainable Design and Construction Statement) and 19 (Landscaping details) of outline permission E/20/03125/OUT, for the erection of up to 100 dwellings with associated access, landscaping and public open space. Application under Section 73 to amend the wording to Condition 2 (approved plans), 4 (roof verges), 8 (pedrestrian footpath) and 10 (LEAP/LAP) of approved reserved matters E/23/02916/REM.

Easebourne

SDNP/25/00240/HOUS: 3 The Engine House, Kings Drive, Easebourne. Retention of staircase to the rear of elevation.

East Lavington

SDNP/25/00362/PA3R: Little Bury, Norwood Lane, East Lavington. Change of use of agricultural building to Class C1 [aparthotel].

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/02607/DOM: Villa Rosa, 56 Farm Road, Bracklesham. Proposed annex

EWB/24/02631/DOM: Isfield, 115 Farm Road, Bracklesham. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of rear extension.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/24/04920/TCA: Elsted Village Hall, Station Road, Elsted. Notification of intention to fell 7 no. Sycamore trees (1-5, 8 & 9) and 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (6), reduce west sector by approx. 4-5m on 1 no. Beech tree (7) and reduce heights by 4-5m on 3 no. Beech trees (10-12).

Fishbourne

FB/25/00071/DOM: 3 Orchard Cottages, Clay Lane, Fishbourne. Single storey side/rear extension following removal of outbuilding.

Linch

SDNP/25/00357/LIS: Hollycombe House, Hollycombe Lane, Linch. Internal and external alterations to Hollycombe House.

SDNP/25/00391/CND: Hollycombe House, Hollycombe Lane, Linch. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) to allow minor changes to the west wing garden room and terraced adjacent to the bathhouse external pool for SDNP/23/04867/FUL.

Loxwood

LX/24/02680/FUL: Land To The South West Of Crabtree Cottage, Drungewick Lane, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Erection of detached dwelling and carport with associated access and landscaping

Midhurst

SDNP/25/00235/TCA: Melita, Little Ashfield, Midhurst. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry tree (1), 1 no. Holm Oak tree (2) and 1 no. Alder tree (3).

Petworth

SDNP/25/00268/TCA: The Old Post House, Byworth Road, Byworth, Petworth. Notification of intention to crown reduce (height and widths) by up to 3m on 1 no. Copper Beech tree (T1).

Southbourne

SB/25/00101/DOM: 63 Priors Orchard, Southbourne, Emsworth. Alterations to garage to create habitable accommodation including replacement of garage door with 1 no. window on east elevation.

SB/25/00158/DOM: 39 Woodfield Park Road, Hermitage, Southbourne, Emsworth. Additional storey, infill existing porch, alterations to rear fenestration - (Variation of Condition 4 of Planning Permission SB/23/02056/DOM - for replacement of render with cladding on the first floor level).

SB/25/00185/TPA: Unadopted land, Nutbourne House, Farm Lane, Nutbourne. Reduce north, east and west sectors by 3m on 1 no. Ash tree (T2) subject to SB/04/00928/TPO.

Sidlesham

SI/25/00196/TCA: The Old Parsonage, Church Farm Lane, Sidlesham. Notification of intention to fell 4 no. multi-stemmed Portuguese Laurel trees (G1), 2 no. Pittosporum trees and 2 no. Holly trees (G2), 1 no. Ash tree (T1), 4 no. Hawthorn trees (T2-T5) and 2 no. Cherry Laurel trees (T6 and T7).

Selsey

SY/24/02656/DOM: 23 Sunnymead Drive, Selsey. Partial demolition of of existing garage and erection of a single storey side extension.

SY/25/00192/FUL: 8 Netherton Close, Selsey. Change of use of dwelling (class C3) to two-bed assisted living dwelling (class C2)

Stoughton

SDNP/25/00267/TCA: Hillbrow, Cooks Lane, Walderton. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 1.5m on 2 no. Silver Birch trees (T1 and T2). Fell 1 no. Ash tree (T3) and 2 no. Field Maple trees (T4 and T5).

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/25/00045/FUL: Chithurst Farm House, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Change of use of existing outbuilding into ancillary habitable accommodation.

Westbourne

WE/24/02997/DOM: Willow Barn, Mill Lane, Westbourne, Emsworth. Two-storey glazed front extension

West Itchenor

WI/25/00149/LBC: Thistledown, 5 The Street, Itchenor. Demolition and replacement of existing single storey rear extension and associated works.

WI/25/00151/DOM: Thistledown, 5 The Street, Itchenor. Demolition and replacement of existing single storey rear extension and associated works.

WI/25/00184/DOM: Spinney Cottage, Spinney Lane, Itchenor. BBQ shelter and outdoor dining area.

Wisborough Green

WR/25/00167/TCA: Recreation Ground, A272, The Luth To Durbans Road, Wisborough Green. Notification of intention to reduce north-north/west sectors of upper crown by up to 2m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T52). Reduce south sector (tips of lowest limbs) by up to 2m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T58). Reduce north-west sector (tips of lowest limbs) by up to 2m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T62). Reduce tips of southern stem by up to 2m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T79). Fell 2 no. Horse Chestnut trees (T40 and T56).

West Wittering

WW/25/00169/PLD: 44 Howard Avenue, West Wittering. Proposed lawful development - hip to gable loft conversion and rear roof dormer.

WW/25/00175/FUL: Sunny Brae, 41 Marine Drive, West Wittering. Two storey replacement dwelling with outbuilding containing garage and annexe.

WW/25/00179/DOM: Cakeham Manor, Cakeham Road, West Wittering. Glass link addition to Grade II* dwelling house and attached Scheduled Monument. Reinstatement of historic door opening on the south elevation of the Undercroft.

WW/25/00180/LBC: Cakeham Manor, Cakeham Road, West Wittering. Glass link addition to Grade II* dwelling house and attached Scheduled Monument. Reinstatement of historic door opening on the south elevation of the Undercroft.