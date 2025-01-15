Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: January 8 to 15
Appledram
AP/24/02908/DOM: Rymans, Appledram Lane South, Appledram. Partial demolition of existing single storey extensions and outbuilding, replacement single storey extension and internal alterations.
AP/24/02909/LBC: Rymans, Appledram Lane South, Appledram. Partial demolition of existing single storey extensions and outbuilding, replacement single storey extension and internal alterations
Bosham
BO/24/02683/FUL: Wildfowlers, Shore Road, Bosham. Demolition of existing dwelling, erection of replacement dwelling and associated landscaping (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission BO/22/01909/FUL - Amendment to site layout). To amend site layout. Substitute approved plans list for amended drawings.
BO/24/02803/FUL: Oak Lodge, Sunnyway, Bosham. Demolition and replacement dwelling, alongside associated works and landscaping.
Bury
SDNP/24/05236/CND: Beaufort Barn, West Burton Road, West Burton. Conversion of outbuilding to form holiday let accommodation. (Removal of condition 3 of permission SDNP/16/00740/FUL - dwelling use C3 proposed).
Chichester
CC/24/02771/DOM: Hunsters, 229A Oving Road, Chichester. Removal of side porch overhang and steps and proposed single storey side entrance extension with associated internal and external works.
CC/24/02790/DOM: 48 Broyle Road, Chichester. Single storey rear extension, small dormer to rear roof slope and window to front roof slope.
CC/24/02825/TCA: 27 Westgate, Chichester. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Poplar tree (T1).
CC/24/02881/PA14J: Chichester College, Chichester. Installation of solar panels to existing roofs.
CC/24/02910/PA3M: First And Second Floors, 73 - 75 East Street, Chichester. Change of use of the first and second floors from Class E (commercial, business and service uses) to Class C3 (dwellinghouses) to form 5 no. apartments.
CC/25/00008/TCA: 41 York Road, Chichester. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Crab Apple tree (T1), 2 no. Ash trees (T4 and T6) and 1 no. Bay Laurel tree (T5). Crown reduce by up to 1m on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T2) and crown reduce by up to 1.5m on 1 no. Ash tree (T3).
CC/25/00009/TPA: 37 Harberton Crescent, Chichester. Crown reduce by up to 3m on 3 no. Sycamore trees (quoted as T1-T3) and 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T4) within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.
CC/25/00013/PLD: St Richards Hospital, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester. Proposed lawful development - new external plant room containing ventilation plant.
CC/25/00017/TCA: 110 Bognor Road, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 30% on 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T1) and crown reduce by 50% on 1 no. Bay tree (T2) and 1 no. Holly tree (T3).
CC/25/00043/ADJ: St Anthonys School, Woodlands Lane, Chichester. Proposal: Siting and use of temporary classroom building.
CC/25/00036/TCA: 112 Orchard Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to reduce height by approx. 3m (down to height of wall) on 1 no. Yew tree (quoted as T1).
Ebernoe
SDNP/24/04843/HOUS: Siblands Farm, Church Road To Ebernoe Road, Ebernoe. Addition of 2 no. windows on south east elevation.
SDNP/24/05178/FUL: Land North West of Sandpit Cottage, London Road, Petworth. Agricultural building with associated works. Funtington
FU/24/02685/DOM: Beech Brook House, West Ashling Road, Hambrook, Funtington. Single storey rear/side extension.
Lavant
SDNP/24/05187/TCA: Norton House, Lower Road, East Lavant. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Magnolia tree (T1). Reduce height by 1m on 6 no. Conifer trees (T2), reduce canopy by 1.5m on 1 no. Cherry Tree (T3) and reduce canopy by 2.5m on 1 no. Beech tree (T4).
Lodsworth
SDNP/24/04808/FUL: Land at The Watermill, Halfway Bridge, Lodsworth. Change of use of land for the siting of 1 no. static caravan, with 1 no. touring caravan, associated hardstanding for parking (part retrospective).
SDNP/24/04971/HOUS: Hazelnut Cottage , The Street, Lodsworth. Retrospective (section 73a) for retention of decked area and pergola, and erection of 1 no. garden room, 1 no. shed and 1 no. greenhouse.
Loxwood
LX/24/02860/DOM: Elm Cottage, Guildford Road, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Replacement potting shed and storage.
LX/24/02861/LBC: Elm Cottage, Guildford Road, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Replacement potting shed and storage.
Midhurst
SDNP/24/04484/LIS: 342 St Annes Hill, Midhurst. Provision of gas boiler connected to existing meter, installation of boiler flue and replacement of existing electric storage heaters with central heating.
Petworth
SDNP/24/05134/LIS: Leconfield Memorial Hall , Market Square, Petworth, Reconfiguration of the ground floor layout.
Plaistow And Ifold
PS/24/02880/LBC: Common House, Loxwood Road, Plaistow, Billingshurst. External repairs including re-roofing and tile hanging, reduce height of chimney on west elevation and replace rooflight with conservation rooflight.
Rogate
SDNP/24/05202/HOUS: Gospel Hall, Fyning Lane, Rogate. 1 no. annexe.
Sidlesham
SI/24/02830/FUL: Land South Of Telephone Exchange, Selsey Road, Sidlesham. Change of use of land to the stationing of 4 no. additional caravans for residential purposes, erection of 1 no. machinery/storage barn and 4 no. attached utility buildings, with associated landscaping and revised site layout.
Selsey
SY/24/02871/ADV: 87 High Street, Selsey. 2 no. signs to front and side of building.
SY/24/03000/PLD: 62 Hillfield Road, Selsey. Proposed lawful development - single storey rear extension.
SY/25/00030/FUL: Gull Rock, 12 Seal Road, Selsey. Change of use from ancillary care home accommodation (C2) to small HMO (C4). Part Retrospective..
Singleton
SDNP/24/05201/LDP: April Cottage, The Grove, Singleton, Proposed lawful development - replacement of windows and external doors, replacement of existing asbestos soil pipes, removal of existing conservatory.
West Itchenor
WI/25/00006/TCA: Itchenor Sailing Club, Pier Point Road, Itchenor. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 1m on 6 no. Cherry trees and 2 no Lime trees.
West Wittering
WW/24/02876/FUL: Ellanore House, Ellanore Lane, West Wittering. Demolition of the existing dwelling and the construction of a 2 storey house with detached garage, conversion of outbuilding into annexe and landscaping works (Variation of conditions 2 and 5 of permission 24/01213/FUL - movement of swimming pool and revised landscaping scheme).
WW/25/00007/TCA: Brook House, Pound Road, West Wittering. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. multi-stemmed Bay tree.
