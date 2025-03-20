Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: March 12 to March 19
For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk
Birdham
BI/25/00548/PLD: Farne Cottage, Crooked Lane, Birdham. Single storey rear extension.
Bosham
BO/25/00456/DOM: Wildfowlers, Shore Road, Bosham. Proposed reconfiguration of swimming pool and tennis court and associated landscaping.
BO/25/00527/ADV: Land North Of Highgrove Farm, Main Road, Bosham. 1 no. "Coming Soon" V-Sign.
Boxgrove
BX/25/00570/TCA: Old Forge Cottage, Halnaker, Boxgrove. Notification of intention to height reduce and width reduce by 30% on 1 no. Pittosporum tree (T9).
Bury
SDNP/25/00291/FUL: Willow House, Bury Road, Bury. Installation of new external fire escape staircase on north elevation and 1 no. metal storage unit.
Chichester
CC/24/02800/FUL: Unit 10 Chichester Trade Centre, Quarry Lane, Chichester. Change of use from existing B8 use class to F2 or E(g)(i) for Foodbank usage to include warehouse space for collecting, storing and distribution of food. Parcel collection point. 1st floor office space and storage room.
CC/25/00310/FUL: Sycamore Close, Fordwater Road, Chichester. Replacement dwelling and associated works - (variation to Condition 2 of Planning Permission CC/23/02748/FUL for ground floor enlargement to north elevation, first floor enlargement to west elevation, associated alterations to roof with increase in ridge height, and changes to fenestration).
CC/25/00428/FUL: Third Floor 1 - 3 South Street, Chichester. Change of use of third floor from health and wellbeing education studio to offices.
CC/25/00530/DOM: 43 The Broadway, Chichester. Replacement of existing single storey side extension with new single side and rear extension. New side infill to 1st floor and rear dormer extension.
CC/25/00561/TCA: Land South Of Forbes Place, King George Gardens, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown raise up to 4m, reduce lower crown by 3m and mid crown by 2m (east sector), reduce lower crown and mid crown by 2m (west sector), reduce lower and mid crown by 2m (south sector) on 1 no. London Plane tree (T1). Crown raise up to 4m, reduce lower crown by 3m and mid crown by 2m (east sector), reduce lower crown and mid crown by 2m (west sector) on 1 no. London Plane tree (T2). Crown raise up to 4m, reduce lower crown by 3m and mid crown by 2m (east sector), reduce lower crown and mid crown by 2m (west sector), reduce lower and mid crown by 2m (north sector) on 1 no. London Plane tree (T3).
CC/25/00568/DOM: 1 King George Gardens, Chichester. Retrospective (section 73a) application for replacement trellis fencing on inside of existing fencing.
CC/25/00572/TPA: 14 Old Bakery Gardens, Chichester. Pollard back to previous pruning points on all sectors on 1 no. Oak tree (T1), subject to CC/58/00145/TPO
CC/25/00575/TPA: 6 Selham Close, Chichester. Reduce height by 1m (to previous pruning points) on 2 no. Sycamore trees (T1 & T2) and 6 no. Leyland Cypress trees (T3-T8) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.
CC/25/00578/PLD: 27 Armadale Road, Chichester. Change of use to Class C4 House of Multiple Occupancy.
CC/25/00585/PLD: 19 Millfield Close, Chichester. Proposed lawful development - change of use from House in Multiple Occupation for 6 persons, to House in Multiple Occupation for 7 persons.
Fittleworth
SDNP/25/00683/HOUS: Ashlyns, Limbourne Lane, Fittleworth. First storey side extension with associated internal alterations. Addition of enlarged porch to front (east) elevation. Changes to rear fenestration. 1 no. additional window on north elevation and new Air Source Heat Pump.
Funtington
SDNP/24/03937/LIS: The Stables, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean, Funtington. Change of use and conservsion of 1 no. existing stable block so it is ancilary to main existing 1 no. apartment.
SDNP/25/00047/FUL: The Stables, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean, Funtington. Change of use and conversion of 1 no. existing stable block so it is ancillary to main existing 1 no. apartment.
SDNP/25/00735/TCA: 6 Admirals Walk, Funtington. Notification of intention to height reduce by 4m and width reduce (all round) back to previous pruning points on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T1). Reduce by 1m on 1 no. branch on west sector on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T2). Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T3).
SDNP/25/00958/TPO: The Glebe, Church Lane, Funtington. Crown reduce by 3.5m on south sector and by 1.5m on north and west sector on 1 no. Irish Yew tree (T1). Crown reduce by 3m on east and south sector and by 1m on north sector on 1 no. Irish Yew tree (T2). Width reduce lower crown by 1m and width reduce mid and upper crown by 1.5m on 1 no. Yew tree (T3). Crown raise to 6m (including significant 1 no. branch on south sector) and crown reduce all round to previous points on 1 no. Poplar tree (T5). Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T7), crown lift by 6m on 1 no. Western Red cedar tree (T8). Crown reduce by 3m on west and north sector, by 2m on south sector and remove lowest limbs to east sector on 1 no. Oak tree (T9). Crown reduce by 3m pm east and west sector and 2m on north and south sector and crown lift to 3m on 1 no. Yew tree (T10). Crown reduce by 3m on west, east and north sectors on 1no. Yew tree (T11). Crown reduce by 1.5m (overall) and crown raise to 3m on 1 no. Yew tree (T12). Crown reduce by 1.5m (overall) and crown raise to 3m on 1 no. Yew tree (T13). Crown reduce by 1.5m to south, east and west sectors and crown raise to 3m on 1 no. Yew tree (T14), subject to 98/00536/TPO.
Graffham
SDNP/25/00868/CND: Down House , The Street, Graffham. Single storey side and rear extension. Replacement porch. Removal of bay window to be replaced with sash. Demolition of existing garage (flint wall retained) and erection of a replacement garage. Annex conversion (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission SDNP/23/03780/HOUS - Resign roof space of the garage).
Harting
SDNP/25/00841/HOUS: 3A Mead Cottages, North Lane, South Harting. Proposed porch, single storey side and rear extensions.
SDNP/25/00962/TCA: 7 The Street, South Harting. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as T1).
Heyshott
SDNP/25/00774/TCA: Herringdean, Heyshott Street, Heyshott. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous wound points) on 1 no. English Oak tree (quoted as T1).
SDNP/25/00948/TCA: 275 Leggs Lane, Heyshott. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 40% on 1 no. Ash tree.
Hunston
HN/25/00292/FUL: Land South Of Little Willow, Hunston Road, Hunston. Retrospective (Section 73a) application for the change of use of land for the stationing of 1 no. caravan for residential purposes, with associated garden, boundary treatment and 4 no. parkingbays.
Kirdford
KD/25/00531/PLD: 2 Packhouse Cottages, Village Road, Kirdford, Billingshurst. First floor side extension, loft conversion and associated works.
Lodsworth
SDNP/25/00913/TCA: St Peters Church, Church Lane, Lodsworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (marked on plan as A) and 1 no. Ash tree (marked on plan as B).
Midhurst
SDNP/25/00713/HOUS: 35 Elmleigh, Midhurst. Replace existing rear dormer with larger dormer.
Oving
O/25/00326/FUL: Longacre House, Longacres Way, Chichester. Division creating 2 no. self contained retail units, installation of illuminated signage and replacement shopfront.
O/25/00576/PLD: 165 Oving Road, Shopwhyke, Oving. Change use to (Class C4) house of multiple occupancy.
Petworth
SDNP/25/00761/HOUS: 405 Coultershaw , Station Road, Petworth. Erection of part single storey and part two storey rear and side extension and associated works.
Plaistow And Ifold
PS/25/00218/DOM: 2 Wildacre Close, Ifold, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Proposed rear conservatory.
PS/25/00457/DOM: Magnolia Lodge, Durfold Wood, Plaistow, Billingshurst. Single storey front and rear extension , internal alterations and double garage.
Rogate
SDNP/25/00750/FUL: Land West of The Flying Bull, London Road, Rake, Rogate. Erection of two detached dwellings (Use Class C3) including associated access off London Road, associated parking and landscaping.
Southbourne
SB/25/00480/DOM: 68 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Loft conversion with rear dormer extension, single storey rear extension, open porch roof.
Sidlesham
SI/25/00068/DOM: Galleon Cottage, Ham Road, Sidlesham. Install solar evacuated hot water tubes on rear existing detached outbuilding.
Selsey
SY/25/00078/DOM: 9 Gainsborough Drive, Selsey. Single storey side extension to east and west elevations.
SY/25/00318/DOM: 8 Donaldson Close, Selsey. Remove garage door and replace with bricked up all and window.
SY/25/00432/DOM: Kerk Arrow, 1 Seal Square, Selsey. Demolition of detached garage, construction of ancillary annexe, with 1 no. additional parking bay and new vehicular access.
SY/25/00589/PA20AB: Comptons, Chichester Road, Selsey. New dwellings on terraced buildings in commercial or mixed use.
Westbourne
WE/25/00542/DOM: 4 Sydenham Terrace, Covington Road, Westbourne, Emsworth. Demolition of existing lean-to, and, new single-storey rear extension.
West Wittering
WW/25/00198/TCA: Pumping Station, Coastguard Lane, West Wittering. Notification of intention to reduce (back from building) by 2m on 2 no. Willow trees (T1 and T2) and 1 no. Leyandii tree (T3).
