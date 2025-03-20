Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: March 12 to March 19

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between March 12 and March 19.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Birdham

BI/25/00548/PLD: Farne Cottage, Crooked Lane, Birdham. Single storey rear extension.

The latest planning applications from Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority

Bosham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BO/25/00456/DOM: Wildfowlers, Shore Road, Bosham. Proposed reconfiguration of swimming pool and tennis court and associated landscaping.

BO/25/00527/ADV: Land North Of Highgrove Farm, Main Road, Bosham. 1 no. "Coming Soon" V-Sign.

Boxgrove

BX/25/00570/TCA: Old Forge Cottage, Halnaker, Boxgrove. Notification of intention to height reduce and width reduce by 30% on 1 no. Pittosporum tree (T9).

Bury

SDNP/25/00291/FUL: Willow House, Bury Road, Bury. Installation of new external fire escape staircase on north elevation and 1 no. metal storage unit.

Chichester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/24/02800/FUL: Unit 10 Chichester Trade Centre, Quarry Lane, Chichester. Change of use from existing B8 use class to F2 or E(g)(i) for Foodbank usage to include warehouse space for collecting, storing and distribution of food. Parcel collection point. 1st floor office space and storage room.

CC/25/00310/FUL: Sycamore Close, Fordwater Road, Chichester. Replacement dwelling and associated works - (variation to Condition 2 of Planning Permission CC/23/02748/FUL for ground floor enlargement to north elevation, first floor enlargement to west elevation, associated alterations to roof with increase in ridge height, and changes to fenestration).

CC/25/00428/FUL: Third Floor 1 - 3 South Street, Chichester. Change of use of third floor from health and wellbeing education studio to offices.

CC/25/00530/DOM: 43 The Broadway, Chichester. Replacement of existing single storey side extension with new single side and rear extension. New side infill to 1st floor and rear dormer extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/25/00561/TCA: Land South Of Forbes Place, King George Gardens, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown raise up to 4m, reduce lower crown by 3m and mid crown by 2m (east sector), reduce lower crown and mid crown by 2m (west sector), reduce lower and mid crown by 2m (south sector) on 1 no. London Plane tree (T1). Crown raise up to 4m, reduce lower crown by 3m and mid crown by 2m (east sector), reduce lower crown and mid crown by 2m (west sector) on 1 no. London Plane tree (T2). Crown raise up to 4m, reduce lower crown by 3m and mid crown by 2m (east sector), reduce lower crown and mid crown by 2m (west sector), reduce lower and mid crown by 2m (north sector) on 1 no. London Plane tree (T3).

CC/25/00568/DOM: 1 King George Gardens, Chichester. Retrospective (section 73a) application for replacement trellis fencing on inside of existing fencing.

CC/25/00572/TPA: 14 Old Bakery Gardens, Chichester. Pollard back to previous pruning points on all sectors on 1 no. Oak tree (T1), subject to CC/58/00145/TPO

CC/25/00575/TPA: 6 Selham Close, Chichester. Reduce height by 1m (to previous pruning points) on 2 no. Sycamore trees (T1 & T2) and 6 no. Leyland Cypress trees (T3-T8) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/25/00578/PLD: 27 Armadale Road, Chichester. Change of use to Class C4 House of Multiple Occupancy.

CC/25/00585/PLD: 19 Millfield Close, Chichester. Proposed lawful development - change of use from House in Multiple Occupation for 6 persons, to House in Multiple Occupation for 7 persons.

Fittleworth

SDNP/25/00683/HOUS: Ashlyns, Limbourne Lane, Fittleworth. First storey side extension with associated internal alterations. Addition of enlarged porch to front (east) elevation. Changes to rear fenestration. 1 no. additional window on north elevation and new Air Source Heat Pump.

Funtington

SDNP/24/03937/LIS: The Stables, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean, Funtington. Change of use and conservsion of 1 no. existing stable block so it is ancilary to main existing 1 no. apartment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/00047/FUL: The Stables, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean, Funtington. Change of use and conversion of 1 no. existing stable block so it is ancillary to main existing 1 no. apartment.

SDNP/25/00735/TCA: 6 Admirals Walk, Funtington. Notification of intention to height reduce by 4m and width reduce (all round) back to previous pruning points on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T1). Reduce by 1m on 1 no. branch on west sector on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T2). Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T3).

SDNP/25/00958/TPO: The Glebe, Church Lane, Funtington. Crown reduce by 3.5m on south sector and by 1.5m on north and west sector on 1 no. Irish Yew tree (T1). Crown reduce by 3m on east and south sector and by 1m on north sector on 1 no. Irish Yew tree (T2). Width reduce lower crown by 1m and width reduce mid and upper crown by 1.5m on 1 no. Yew tree (T3). Crown raise to 6m (including significant 1 no. branch on south sector) and crown reduce all round to previous points on 1 no. Poplar tree (T5). Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T7), crown lift by 6m on 1 no. Western Red cedar tree (T8). Crown reduce by 3m on west and north sector, by 2m on south sector and remove lowest limbs to east sector on 1 no. Oak tree (T9). Crown reduce by 3m pm east and west sector and 2m on north and south sector and crown lift to 3m on 1 no. Yew tree (T10). Crown reduce by 3m on west, east and north sectors on 1no. Yew tree (T11). Crown reduce by 1.5m (overall) and crown raise to 3m on 1 no. Yew tree (T12). Crown reduce by 1.5m (overall) and crown raise to 3m on 1 no. Yew tree (T13). Crown reduce by 1.5m to south, east and west sectors and crown raise to 3m on 1 no. Yew tree (T14), subject to 98/00536/TPO.

Graffham

SDNP/25/00868/CND: Down House , The Street, Graffham. Single storey side and rear extension. Replacement porch. Removal of bay window to be replaced with sash. Demolition of existing garage (flint wall retained) and erection of a replacement garage. Annex conversion (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission SDNP/23/03780/HOUS - Resign roof space of the garage).

Harting

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/00841/HOUS: 3A Mead Cottages, North Lane, South Harting. Proposed porch, single storey side and rear extensions.

SDNP/25/00962/TCA: 7 The Street, South Harting. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as T1).

Heyshott

SDNP/25/00774/TCA: Herringdean, Heyshott Street, Heyshott. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous wound points) on 1 no. English Oak tree (quoted as T1).

SDNP/25/00948/TCA: 275 Leggs Lane, Heyshott. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 40% on 1 no. Ash tree.

Hunston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HN/25/00292/FUL: Land South Of Little Willow, Hunston Road, Hunston. Retrospective (Section 73a) application for the change of use of land for the stationing of 1 no. caravan for residential purposes, with associated garden, boundary treatment and 4 no. parkingbays.

Kirdford

KD/25/00531/PLD: 2 Packhouse Cottages, Village Road, Kirdford, Billingshurst. First floor side extension, loft conversion and associated works.

Lodsworth

SDNP/25/00913/TCA: St Peters Church, Church Lane, Lodsworth. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (marked on plan as A) and 1 no. Ash tree (marked on plan as B).

Midhurst

SDNP/25/00713/HOUS: 35 Elmleigh, Midhurst. Replace existing rear dormer with larger dormer.

Oving

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O/25/00326/FUL: Longacre House, Longacres Way, Chichester. Division creating 2 no. self contained retail units, installation of illuminated signage and replacement shopfront.

O/25/00576/PLD: 165 Oving Road, Shopwhyke, Oving. Change use to (Class C4) house of multiple occupancy.

Petworth

SDNP/25/00761/HOUS: 405 Coultershaw , Station Road, Petworth. Erection of part single storey and part two storey rear and side extension and associated works.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/00218/DOM: 2 Wildacre Close, Ifold, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Proposed rear conservatory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PS/25/00457/DOM: Magnolia Lodge, Durfold Wood, Plaistow, Billingshurst. Single storey front and rear extension , internal alterations and double garage.

Rogate

SDNP/25/00750/FUL: Land West of The Flying Bull, London Road, Rake, Rogate. Erection of two detached dwellings (Use Class C3) including associated access off London Road, associated parking and landscaping.

Southbourne

SB/25/00480/DOM: 68 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Loft conversion with rear dormer extension, single storey rear extension, open porch roof.

Sidlesham

SI/25/00068/DOM: Galleon Cottage, Ham Road, Sidlesham. Install solar evacuated hot water tubes on rear existing detached outbuilding.

Selsey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SY/25/00078/DOM: 9 Gainsborough Drive, Selsey. Single storey side extension to east and west elevations.

SY/25/00318/DOM: 8 Donaldson Close, Selsey. Remove garage door and replace with bricked up all and window.

SY/25/00432/DOM: Kerk Arrow, 1 Seal Square, Selsey. Demolition of detached garage, construction of ancillary annexe, with 1 no. additional parking bay and new vehicular access.

SY/25/00589/PA20AB: Comptons, Chichester Road, Selsey. New dwellings on terraced buildings in commercial or mixed use.

Westbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WE/25/00542/DOM: 4 Sydenham Terrace, Covington Road, Westbourne, Emsworth. Demolition of existing lean-to, and, new single-storey rear extension.

West Wittering

WW/25/00198/TCA: Pumping Station, Coastguard Lane, West Wittering. Notification of intention to reduce (back from building) by 2m on 2 no. Willow trees (T1 and T2) and 1 no. Leyandii tree (T3).