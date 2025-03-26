Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: March 19 to March 26

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between March 19 and March 26.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Appledram

AP/25/00660/TCA: Apuldram House, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay, Appledram. Notification of intention to uproot and relocate 1 no. Liquidambar tree (from position marked on plan with green dot, to position marked with orange dot).

The latest planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority. Photo: Eddie Michell

Birdham

BI/25/00641/PA3Q: Greenhouse Two, Kellys Nursery, Bell Lane, Birdham. Change of use of Agricultural building from agriculture to 2no. dwellings (C3 use)

Bosham

BO/25/00475/FUL: Cove House, Smugglers Lane, Bosham. Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings, erection of two storey detached dwelling including indoor swimming pool and detached garage - Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 (approved plans), 10 (landscaping) and 18 (surfacing materials) of planning permission BO/20/02389/FUL to replace the approved pergola with a sauna room, increase access/opening to property from 4m to 5m omitting the approved sliding gate.

BO/25/00526/DOM: Hook Creek, Hook Lane, Bosham. Proposed car and boat barn, secure storage, and lean-to for ground source heat pump/log store.

BO/25/00517/FUL: Farm Buildings, Taylors Lane, Bosham. Change use of 2 no. redundant farm buildings to 2 no. live/work units. (Variation of conditions 2 and 3 of permission 21/03586/FUL - Calf Barn - change to ratio of live/work space and new solar panels on southern roof. Dairy - new horizontal cladding and fenestration changes. Changes to parking layout and introduction of cycle store and bin storage).

BO/25/00515/DOM: Redfern House, Bosham Lane, Bosham. Replacement of existing garage with a single storey non-residential annexe building and amendments to front landscape.

BO/25/00599/DOM: 2 Gloucester Terrace, Bosham Lane, Bosham. Replacement 8 no. double glazed UPVC windows with timber frames with slimline glazing. Retrospective new window shape in top floor dormer.

BO/25/00600/LBC: 2 Gloucester Terrace, Bosham Lane, Bosham. Replacement 8 no. double glazed UPVC windows with timber frames with slimline glazing. New window shape in top floor dormer.

BO/25/00630/ELD: Owl Barn, Lower Hone Farm, Lower Hone Lane, Bosham. Existing lawful development - demolition of existing external walls to form new opening. Underpinning of existing wall and new structural post. Insertion of new bi fold doors. Construction of driveway enlargement and new entrance gates.

Boxgrove

BX/25/00639/TCA: Flintwalls, The Street, Boxgrove. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Cherry tree (T1-T3), 1 no. Pittosporum tree (T2), 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T4) and 7 no. Leyland Cypress (T5-T11).

Chichester

CC/24/02872/FUL: 16 South Street, Chichester. Replacement of the existing HVAC system.

CC/25/00005/DOM: 27 Cedar Drive, Chichester. Single storey wrap-around extension.

CC/25/00226/FUL: First And Second Floors, 57 East Street, Chichester. Conversion of first floor office space to 2 no. flats and associated works.

CC/25/00227/LBC: First And Second Floors, 57 East Street, Chichester. Conversion of first floor office space to 2 no. flats and associated works to include replacement side entrance porch, fire exit door and rooflights.

CC/25/00285/TPA: Chichester Nuffield Hospital, Broyle Road, Chichester. Crown lift by up to 5.3m (above ground level) on 2 no. English Oak trees (marked on plan as G9, TPO'd as T4 & T5) and reduce height to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. English Oak tree (marked on plan as T10, TPO'd as T3). All subject to CC/87/00258/TPO.

CC/25/00312/DOM: 49 Cavendish Street, Chichester. Rear extension.

CC/25/00410/FUL: Harwoods Jaguar, Terminus Road, Chichester. Changes to south and east elevations including new freestanding customer entrance feature. Removal of rear ancillary buildings and construction of a valet building replacing existing facilities.

CC/25/00430/TCA: 7A Parchment Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 25% on 1 no. Strawberry tree (A) and 1 no. Hawthorn tree (B), crown reduce by 25% and remove 3 no. stems on south sector on 1 no. Bay tree (D) and remove 1 no. branch on west sector on 1 no. Cordylyne tree (E).

CC/25/00460/DOM: 12 Stirling Road, Chichester. Removal of existing rear conservatory and lean-to. Construction of single storey kitchen and garden room extensions.

CC/25/00472/FUL: 59 North Street, Chichester. Replace first and second floor windows to front elevation.

CC/25/00509/DOM: 61 The Broadway, Chichester. Two storey side and rear extension, single storey rear extension, loft conversion and associated works.

CC/25/00528/PLD: 73 - 75 East Street, Chichester. Change of use of first and second floors from Class E to Class C3 to create 5 no. residential units.

CC/25/00615/PLD: 21 Boundary Lane, Chichester. Proposed lawful development - single storey rear extension.

CC/25/00620/TCA: The Grange, Tower Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Bay tree.

CC/25/00624/PA1A: 101 Grove Road, Chichester. A small extension to extend sitting area to the back of house

CC/25/00642/TCA: 24 Caledonian Road, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 3m on 1 no. tree (unknown species) quoted as T1.

CC/25/00651/ADV: 14 South Street, Chichester. 3 no. non-illuminated fascia signs.

CC/25/00653/LBC: 12 Franklin Place, Chichester. Single storey wrap around extension

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/00127/DOM: 4 Clappers Lane, Bracklesham. Demolition of garden room and garage. Construction of 1.5 storey pitched roof side extension and rear dormer.

Ebernoe

SDNP/25/01048/FUL: Blackwool Farm, London Road, Ebernoe. Internal alterations of existing buildings to provide habitable floorspace by relocating independent dwelling from old stables to former cart shed, internal alteration and re purposing 1st floor of old stables as guest accommodation and ground floor as storage with garden walling and landscaping.

SDNP/25/01049/LIS: Blackwool Farm, London Road, Ebernoe. Internal alterations of existing buildings to provide habitable floorspace by relocating independent dwelling from old stables to former cart shed, internal alteration and re purposing 1st floor of old stables as guest accommodation and ground floor as storage with garden walling and landscaping.

Fittleworth

SDNP/25/00981/HOUS: Wheelwrights, Bedham Lane, Fittleworth. Replace existing windows and doors, with replacement of existing rear window with french doors.

SDNP/25/00982/LIS: Wheelwrights, Bedham Lane, Fittleworth. Replace existing windows and doors, with replacement of existing rear window with french doors.

Funtington

SDNP/25/01064/CND: Ad Plant, Downs Road, West Stoke, Funtington. Removal or Variation of Condition 27 of Planning Approval SDNP/15/04189/FUL.

Graffham

SDNP/25/00733/LIS: 1 New Homes Of Rest, Graffham Street, Graffham. Internal alterations to create 2 no. new ensuite bathrooms, and repairs to 2 no. windows on north elevation.

Harting

SDNP/25/01107/CND: West Heath Common, West Heath Quarry, Durford Lane, West Harting. Variation of Condition (Cessation) 2 of Planning Approval SDNP/23/01391/CND.

Kirdford

SDNP/25/01007/FUL: The Old Coach House, Hawkhurst Court, Kirdford. Proposed lean-to storage unit.

Lavant

SDNP/25/00941/HOUS: 50 Lavant Down Road, Mid Lavant. Construction of pitched roof on existing porch/utility bedroom.

Loxwood

LX/24/01979/FUL: Gennets Farm, Guildford Road, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Retrospective (section 73a) application for replacement stable block.

Lynchmere

SDNP/25/01126/OHL: Land at and West of Marley Lane Access Road, Linchmere. Installation of additional conductor within the 11kV overhead line to upgrade the line to three-phase.

SDNP/25/00071/TCA: Danley Hill, Danley Lane, Linchmere. Notification of intention to remove 1 no. limb on northern sector and remove 1 no. stem on southern sector on 1 no. Horse chestnut tree.

Marden

SDNP/25/00097/TCA: Cobbersfield, North Marden Road, East Marden. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Sycamore trees (quoted as T1 & T2).

Midhurst

SDNP/25/00016/TCA: 141 Lamberts Lane, Midhurst. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 30% on 3 no. Beech trees and 1 no. Sycamore tree (Group 1) and 4 no. Beech trees and 1 no. 1 no. Willow tree (Group 2). Crown reduce by 20% on 2 no. Willow trees (Group 3) and 1 no. Pear tree and 1 no. Apple tree (Group 4). Crown reduce by 30% and crown lift by ? (from roadside) on 1 no. Willow tree (Group 5).

SDNP/25/01089/PIP: Land at The Fairway, Midhurst. Permission In Principle: Erection of apartment building to contain 9 self contained flats.

Milland

SDNP/25/00786/LDE: Park Farm , Rake Road, Milland. Existing lawful development certificate for incidental residential use of outbuilding.

North Mundham

NM/25/00514/FUL: Canal Cottage, North Mundham. Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of 4 no. dwellings, access, landscaping and associated works.

Oving

O/25/00655/TCA: Tithe Barn, Church Lane, Oving. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T1).

Petworth

SDNP/25/00863/HOUS: 33 Littlecote, Petworth. Replacement rear conservatory.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/00547/DOM: Hawkesfield, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow, Billingshurst. First floor and ground floor extensions.

Selsey

SY/25/00552/DOM: 22 Large Acres, Selsey. Single storey rear extension.

Sidlesham

SI/25/00543/FUL: Porthole Barn, Ham Lane, Sidlesham. Change of use of agricultural buildings into 1 no. dwelling and associated domestic garaging.

SI/25/00613/PA6ABE: Marsh Farm, Church Farm Lane, Sidlesham. Agricultural building

Singleton

SDNP/25/01020/LDE: 1 Charlton Mill Way, Charlton, Singleton. Existing lawful development - use of former two-storey workshop as an integral part of dwelling in contravention of condition 18 of permission SE/32/86.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/25/01041/APNB: Land South of Sutton Hollow, The Street, Sutton. 1 no. steel frame agricultural building.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/25/01196/PNTEL: Tuxleith, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Notification Under Regulation 5 of Electronic Communications Code (Conditions And Restrictions) Regulations 2003 (As Amended) for installation of Fixed Line Broadband apparatus, including replacement of existing overhead wire.

Westbourne

WE/25/00189/TCA: Cedar Lodge, River Street, Westbourne, Emsworth. Notification of intention to reduce height down to approx 4.6m (above ground level) on 11 no. Sycamore trees (T4-T14) and 4 no. Yew trees (T1-T3 & T18). Re-pollard (back to old wound points) on 2 no. Sycamore trees (T15 & T16). Pollard down to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T17).

WE/25/00529/DOM: Small Street Cottage, New Road, Westbourne, Emsworth. Single-storey rear extension.

West Itchenor

WI/25/00554/DOM: Low Mead, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Extend existing porch and reconfigure entrance for accessibility, side/rear extension, external alterations including fenestration alterations, painted brick to main house and change of material to timber cladding for annex/garage

West Lavington

SDNP/25/00827/HOUS: Bayswood, Church Road, West Lavington. Two-storey extension on front elevation, 2 storey bay window extension on rear elevation, a single storey extension on rear elevation and installation of roof mounted solar panels.

West Wittering

WW/25/00632/PLD: 29 Marine Drive, West Wittering. Replacement single storey rear extension. Change use of internal garage to storage/utility space, and associated works.