Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: March 26 to April 2

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between March 26 and April 2.

Bepton

SDNP/25/01175/HOUS: Old Rectory, Bell Lane, Bepton. Single and two storey extensions and front porch to dwelling, single storey extension to annexe, replacement garage with storage above and alterations to parking area and driveway.

Chichester

CC/25/00199/TPA: Land To Rear/side Of 3 Stanton Drive, Chichester. Reduce north sector (next to garage) by up to 3m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) and reduce north sector by up to 1m on 1 no Conifer tree (T4). Reduce west sector (overhanging garden) by up to 3m on 2 no. Sycamore trees (T2 and T3). All 4 no. trees within Woodand, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/25/00416/LBC: First Floor Flat, 22A North Street, Chichester. Increase width of existing opening within an internal wall, blocking up existing doorway, insertion of timber floor to match existing floor level.

CC/25/00473/FUL: 42-44 Orchard Avenue, Chichester. Single storey rear extensions, replacement roof coverings, loft conversion and replacement windows to number 44, new boundary fence.

CC/25/00667/TPA: Pebbles, 51 Marchwood, Chichester. Fell 1 no. Cypress tree (marked on plan as T1) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/25/00693/DOM: 124 Worcester Road, Chichester. Single storey front extension and two storey rear and side extension.

CC/25/00694/LBC: 93 East Street, Chichester. Lettering added to 1 no. existing fascia sign

CC/25/00695/ADV: 93 East Street, Chichester. Lettering added to 1 no. existing fascia sign.

CC/25/00696/TPA: Land At Bewick Gardens, Chichester. Reduce north-east sector by up to 2m (creating 2m clearance from building) and crown lift by up to 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 on. Norway Maple tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd no. T3) subject to CC/00/00334/TPO.

CC/25/00698/ADV: Footpath Centurion Way, Chichester. A1 Interpretation Panel mounted to freestanding FSC oak lectern.

CC/25/00759/HRA: The Atrium, Southern Gate, Chichester. Application made under Regulation 77 of the Habitats and Species Regulations in relation to proposed conversion of existing office building into 54 no. residential apartments, pursuant to application CC/24/02134/PA3MA.

CC/25/00727/DOM: 16 Bognor Road, Chichester. Single storey rear extension.

CC/25/00750/FUL: Flats 1 - 23 (odds) Lennox Road, Chichester. Replacement windows to block of 12 no. flats, and replacement of communal entrance doors and staircase windows.

CC/25/00755/FUL: Flats 42-56 (evens) Lennox Road, Chichester. Replacement windows to block of 8 no. flats, and replacement of communal entrance doors and staircase windows.

CC/25/00756/FUL: Flats 58-77 Lennox Road, Chichester. Replacement windows to block of 8 no. flats, and replacement of communal entrance doors and staircase windows.

CC/25/00758/FUL: Flats 30, 32, 34, 35, 38 And 40 Lennox Road, Chichester. Replacement windows, communal entrance doors and communal staircase windows.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/00788/DOM: Rithe House, Harbour Way, Chidham. Amendment to design of new porch (amendment to permission 23/02343/DOM).

Cocking

SDNP/25/00871/HRA: 31 The Croft, Cocking. Roof installation of photovoltaic panels (PV).

Compton

SDNP/25/00967/HOUS: Pitlands Farm, Pitlands Lane And Piglegged Road, Up Marden. Proposed single storey side extension. Earnley

E/25/00776/ADV: Land South Of Clappers Lane, Clappers Lane, Earnley. 1 Coming Soon V Sign.

Easebourne

SDNP/25/01148/LDP: Byfield, Dodsley Grove, Easebourne. Erect 1 no. outbuilding.

SDNP/25/01183/CND: Laurel Cottage, 34 Lutener Road, Easebourne. Single storey rear extension and new garden building to replace existing garden shed- (variation of Conditions 2 & 3 of Planning Permission SDNP/24/04807/HOUS for alteration to proposed single storey roof, retention of existing mono pitch roof and use of clay tiles to match existing.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/00636/FUL: 50 Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling, landscaping, parking and associated works (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission EWB/24/02308/FUL - Alteration to the design of the dwelling).

EWB/25/00749/FUL: Field Maple, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Erection of a day room and landscape alteration (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission EWB/25/00143/FUL - Changes to fenestration).

EWB/25/00732/PLD: Camelot, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Erection of canopy above entrance, and alterations to fenestration.

Fittleworth

SDNP/25/00433/CND: The Swan Inn, Lower Street, Fittleworth. Demolition of modern extension to stables, metal fire escape and construction of single storey rear extension, internal alterations, insertion of dormer in rear roof plane and external alterations. parking. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 13 (roof tiles) of planning permission SDNP/23/02028/FUL - to amend the wording of the condition relating to replacement roof tiles.

Funtington

FU/25/00659/ELD: Balsams Farm, Watery Lane, Funtington. Existing lawful development certificate confirming the use of Balsams Bakehouse (the site) as 2 no. self-contained dwellings.

Harting

SDNP/25/00845/HRA: 14 Pease Croft, South Harting. Roof installation of photovoltaic panels (PV).

SDNP/25/00853/HRA: 3 Wellfield Cottages, Tipper Lane, South Harting, Roof installation of photovoltaic panels (PV).

SDNP/25/00876/HRA: 39 Culvers, South Harting. Installation of photovoltaic panels (PV) on roofs.

SDNP/25/00877/HRA: 24 Culvers, South Harting. Roof installation of photovoltaic panels (PV).

SDNP/25/00884/HRA: 15 Culvers, South Harting. Installation of photovoltaic panels (PV) on roofs in area of little to no shading.

Heyshott

SDNP/25/01149/TPO: Willowdown, Hoyle Lane, Heyshott. Re-pollard down to 7-8m (above ground level) on 1 no. Weeping Willow tree (T1) subject to HY/94/00576/TPO.

Kirdford

KD/25/00717/PA3Q: Slifehurst Wood Farm, Scratching Lane, Kirdford, Billingshurst. Prior Notification application for change use of agricultural building with associated operational development at Slifehurst Wood Farm from agricultural use to residential use (C3) to provide 1 no. dwelling.

KD/25/00800/FUL: Chandlers Barn, Skiff Lane, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Replacement dwellinghouse (alternative scheme to class Q notice 19/00484/PA3Q and extant planning permission 20/00389/FUL). Construction of basement (Variation of condition 2 from planning permission KD/23/01717/FUL - Alterations to the screens/shutters to the permitted fenestration.

SDNP/25/01184/APNB: Stroods, A272 Croucham Lane To Linfold Road, Strood Green, Kirdford. Proposed Barn.

Lavant

SDNP/25/01167/LIS: 60 Midhurst Road, Lavant. Retention of wall finish following removal of cement render (south elevation), replacement windows (south and west elevations) and new canopy over front door (east elevation).

Linch

SDNP/25/01162/FUL: Hollycombe House, Hollycombe Lane, Linch. Installation of replacement package treatment plant, removal of existing plant and a new layby on Midhurst Road.

Loxwood

LX/25/00631/PIP: Land East Of Peacocks, Plaistow Road, Loxwood. One detached two storey dwelling.

Marden

SDNP/25/00331/TCA: Battine House , North Marden Road, East Marden. Notification of intention to reduce east sectors by 1-1.5m on 6 no. Yew trees (T1-T6).

Midhurst

SDNP/25/00856/HRA: 64 Mead Way, Midhurst. Roof installation of photovoltaic panels (PV).

SDNP/25/00865/HRA: 55 Mead Way, Midhurst. Installation of photovoltaic panels (PV) on roofs in area of little to no shading.

SDNP/25/00903/HOUS: 59 Elmleigh, Midhurst. Pitched roof extension over existing garage flat roof and new porch.

SDNP/25/00994/FUL: Midhurst Tennis Club, June Lane, Midhurst. Installation of 2 no. new padel courts and associated works.

SDNP/24/04861/FUL: Council Depot, Bepton Road, Midhurst. Electricity substation to serve the approved housing development (SDNP/21/03448/FUL).

North Mundham

NM/25/00718/DOM: Stoney Place, Goodwood Gardens, Runcton. Single-storey rear extension, front porch and external alterations.

Oving

O/25/00560/DOM: The Mill House, Main Street, Oving. Internal and external alterations including extended porch, first floor extension, new chimney stack and garage.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/00714/DOM: 4 Oak Way, Ifold, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Two storey rear and single storey side extensions, and associated works. Installation of entrance gates.

Rogate

SDNP/25/00849/HRA: 56 Parsonage Estate, Rogate. Installation of photovoltaic panels (PV) on roofs.

SDNP/25/00855/HRA: 2 Paddock Cottages, Nyewood Road, Rogate. Roof installation of photovoltaic panels (PV).

SDNP/25/01078/TCA: Crimond, West Street, Rogate. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cupressus tree.

Southbourne

SB/25/00170/DOM: Brook Cottage, Farm Lane, Nutbourne. Retrospective (S73a) conversion of 1 no. existing outbuilding/garage to 1 no. annexe and garage, ancillary to dwelling.

SB/25/00563/DOM: Leeway, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted, Emsworth. Single storey rear and side extensions, roof projections, 1st floor dormer, internal alterations, material changes and site works.

SB/25/00577/DOM: 30A Gordon Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Single storey rear and side extension. Loft extension and roof alterations to include 2 no. dormers and skylights. Extension to existing drop kerb.

SB/25/00743/DOM: 1 West View Cottages,South Lane, Southbourne, Emsworth. Single storey rear extension and alterations.

Sidlesham

SI/25/00413/DOM: Little Bower, Rotten Row, Sidlesham. Convert existing garage roof space to home office. New external timber staircase and 2 no. roof lights (retrospcetive).

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/25/00866/HRA: 22 Mill Lane, Dumpford, Trotton. Installation of photovoltaic panels (PV) on roofs.

SDNP/25/00870/HRA: 16 Mill Lane, Dumpford, Trotton. Installation of photovoltaic panels (PV) on roofs in area of little to no shading.

West Dean

SDNP/25/01239/PA3R: Biomass Shed, Home Farm, A286 The Grinch to Town Lane, West Dean. Conversion of 1 no. industrial biomass building into a visitors centre incorporating farm and craft shop.

West Itchenor

WI/25/00722/FUL: Old House Farm, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Change of use of existing barn to 1 no. dwelling and associated works - Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission WI/24/01523/FUL – to reference minor changes to the approved plans to include 2 no. air source heat pumps.

West Lavington

SDNP/25/00152/FUL: Pendean Sand Pit, Dunford Hollow, West Lavington. Revision of approved restoration scheme (to secure stability of quarry faces ref. SDNP/19/05802/CND) and extension of time for the completion of works.

West Wittering

WW/25/00617/FUL: Greengates, 19 Marine Drive, West Wittering. Demolition of existing bungalow and replace with 2 storey dwelling.

Wisborough Green

WR/25/00731/TCA: Old School House, School Road, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Unknown tree.