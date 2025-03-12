Chichester district and South Downs planning applications: March 5 to March 12

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority between March 5 and March 12.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Bosham

BO/25/00378/LBCL: Strange Hall South, Walton Lane, Bosham. Demolition of a potting shed, construction of single-storey side and rear extension, 3 no. skylights to the existing roof, replacement of single-glazed windows and conservatory with double-glazing and internal alterations.

BO/25/00516/TPA: Fletchers Boat House, Bosham Hoe, Bosham. Fell 1 no. Oak tree within Woodland, W1, subject to 04/00100/TPO.

Boxgrove

BX/25/00324/DOM: Trinity Cottage, Waterbeach Road, Strettington, Boxgrove. Alterations to front elevation eaves and roof details, with associated regularisation of windows.

BX/25/00325/LBC: Trinity Cottage, Waterbeach Road, Strettington, Boxgrove. Alterations to front elevation eaves and roof details, with associated regularisation of windows.

Chichester

CC/25/00300/TPA: Linden Cottage, 21 Plainwood Close, Chichester. Re-pollard (back to previous wound points) and crown thin by 25% on 1 no. Lime tree (T3) subject to CC/62/00134/TPO.

CC/25/00296/LBC: 86 - 87 North Street, Chichester. Replace/repair section of existing rainwater goods to front elevation, and install new signage.

CC/25/00377/DOM: 10 Ashburnham Close, Chichester. Variation of condition 6 of permission 24/00866/DOM - reduce ground floor footprint, amended design of single storey pitched roof and 2 no. additional skylights to front aspect.

CC/25/00398/DOM: 40 Lyndhurst Road, Chichester. Removal of conservatory and new single storey extension and internal demolition works to create enlarged living accommodation.

CC/25/00440/TPA: Oakstead, Pine Grove, Chichester. Reduce height by 3m and reduce widths (all round) by 2m on 1 no. Giant Redwood (Sequoia) tree within Area, A1 subject to CC/58/00137/TPO.

CC/25/00470/TPA: 1 Compton Close, Chichester. Crown reduce by 20% on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T1) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/25/00555/OBG: 2 The Gardens, College Lane, Chichester. Amendment to planning permission 19/01991/FUL - from 6 no. to 7 no. ensuite bedsit units and change from student to public use.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/00314/FUL: Land At Junction With Harbour Way, Chidham Lane, Chidham. Retrospective (Section 73a) application for reinstallation of a gated entrance to the land, following removal of a previously-constructed small earth bund.

Duncton

SDNP/25/00323/LIS: Haymarsh, A285 Duncton Church Road To Duncton Common, Duncton. Proposed single-storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory. Proposed alterations to existing garage/outbuilding to create ancillary annexe, including new porch and alterations to fenestration to north elevation and 3 no. roof lights and 1 no. flue to south elevation. Installation of septic tank.

Earnley

E/25/00341/DOM: Strath Cottage, Batchmere Road, Almodington, Earnley. Replacement 16 no. windows.

E/25/00342/LBC: Strath Cottage, Batchmere Road, Almodington, Earnley. Replacement 16 no. windows.

E/25/00498/ELD: Caravan, 112 Second Avenue, Batchmere, Chichester. Existing lawful development certificate for use of land for stationing of a caravan for residential purposes.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/05287/FUL: Park House Farm, Vann Road, Fernhurst. Change of use and alterations to existing stable block and workshop to form habitable annex and gym space (for ancillary use to main dwelling), changes to fenestration, 4 no. roof lights to east elevation, and roof alterations including hip to gable on south elevation and timber dovecote to roof of entrance canopy.

SDNP/24/05288/LIS: Park House Farm, Vann Road, Fernhurst. Change of use and alterations to existing stable block and workshop to form habitable annex and gym space (for ancillary use to main dwelling), changes to fenestration, 4 no. roof lights to east elevation, and roof alterations including hip to gable on south elevation and timber dovecote to roof of entrance canopy.

SDNP/24/05313/FUL: Foxgloves, Fernden Lane, Fernhurst. Replacement 1 no. dwelling and garage, hard and soft landscaping and associated works.

Funtington

FU/25/00182/TPA: Linden Lodge, Salthill Road, Chichester. Fell 1 no. Beech tree (T2) subject to FU/95/00445/TPO.

FU/25/00556/FUL: Densworth Farm, Funtington Road, East Ashling. Change of use of existing farm building for canine physiotherapy and hydrotherapy with associated repairs and alterations

SDNP/25/00340/TCA: The Barnyard, Sandy Lane, East Ashling. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2.5-3m and reduce all sectors by 3-3.5m on 1 no. Lime tree (T1), fell 1 no. Ash tree (T2), crown lift to 3.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Mulberry tree (T3) and crown lift to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T4).

SDNP/25/00803/TCA: The Tennis Court , Sandy Lane, East Ashling. Notification of intention crown lift to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Tulip tree (T1).

SDNP/24/05038/FUL: Land North of The Rectory Coach House , Downs Road, West Stoke, Funtington. Proposed installation of an array of 72 solar panels. Hunston

HN/25/00487/FUL: Land East Of Lowlands 44 Hunston. 7 no. dwellings, parking, landscaping, alterations to access and associated works. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 18/01320/FUL - amendments to design for Plots 6 & 7).

Lavant

SDNP/25/00635/FUL: Lavant Equestrian LLP (formerly Lavant House Stables), West Lavant Road, Lavant. Single storey extension and roof to existing stable block.

Linchmere

LM/25/00397/DOM: Oakleigh, 13 Hammer Lane, Hammer, Haslemere. Single storey front porch and brick slips to front elevation.

LM/25/00467/DOM: Pippins, 12 Orchard Close, Camelsdale, Linchmere. Demolition of existing and erection of replacement rear conservatory.

Loxwood

LX/24/02644/DOM: Ivyhurst, Station Road, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Proposed extension to existing detached garage

LX/25/00522/PA6ABE: Headfoldswood Farm, Plaistow Road, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Proposed agricultural building and concrete apron.

Midhurst

SDNP/25/00873/TCA: Ivy Bank, Carron Lane, Midhurst. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cypress tree (T001).

North Mundham

NM/25/00090/FUL: 62 Brick Kiln Farm, Merston, Oving. Change of use of agricultural buildings to 2 no. dwellings with associated works.

NM/25/00510/DOM: Hop Garden Cottage, Hop Garden Lane, North Mundham. Proposed greenhouse.

Petworth

SDNP/25/00451/HOUS: The Nook , North Street, Petworth. Repair works, external alterations and landscaping.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/00231/DOM: Poundfield, Poundfield Lane, Ifold, Loxwood. Erection of a single-storey two-bay garage.

PS/25/00291/FUL: Roseglen, The Lane, Ifold, Billingshurst. 16 no. solar panel array at rear of paddock and associated works.

PS/25/00476/DOM: 3 The Olde Garden, The Lane, Ifold, Billingshurst. Single-storey side extension, 1 no. additonal window to south elevation and 1 no. bay window to north elevation

Rogate

SDNP/25/00080/FUL: Land at Combe Hill, Rogate Road, Hill Brow, Rogate. Formalisation of the car park at Rogate Bike Park and associated works.

SDNP/25/01004/OHL: Langley Court, Off Footpath, Harting Combe Road to Rake Hanger, Rogate. Exemptions notice from the Electricity Act 1989 (by falling within the Overhead Lines (Exemption) (England and Wales) Regulations 2009) - for installation of 1 no. electricity pole under existing line.

Singleton

SDNP/25/00640/FUL: Matchbox Stable, A286 Town Lane To The Grove, Singleton. Change of Use of Matchbox Stables annex from holiday/tourist accommodation to residential annex for use in association with Old Cottage.

SDNP/25/00641/LIS: Matchbox Stable, A286 Town Lane To The Grove, Singleton. Change of Use of Matchbox Stables annex from holiday/tourist accommodation to residential annex for use in association with Old Cottage.

Southbourne

SB/25/00165/DOM: Speedwell, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted, Emsworth. Demolish existing garage, erect single-storey rear and side extensions, erect car port to side elevation, replace glazing units and install cladding with landscaping.

SB/25/00419/DOM: 207 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Proposed single storey games and sun room.

SB/25/00422/FUL: The Sussex Brewery, 36 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. New external side access door, with new internal staircase to form escape and access to 1st first accommodation (including internal alterations).

SB/25/00423/LBC: The Sussex Brewery, 36 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. New external side access door, with new internal staircase to form escape and access to first first accommodation (including internal alterations).

Selsey

SY/24/02921/DOM: 5 Marisfield Place, Selsey. Single storey side extensions to north and south elevations.

Tangmere

TG/25/00025/FUL: Unit 6 Easthampnett Farm, Easthampnett Lane, East Hampnett, Tangmere. Change of use of part of existing agricultural shed to house pet crematorium business with construction of associated office. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 5(ii) of non-material amendment TG/18/03351/NMA and Condition 2 (approved plans) and Condition 6(ii) of planning permission TG/22/01745/FUL (both relating to approval under TG/18/01960/FUL) - to allow for pet owners to drop off and pick up pet ashes (by appointment only) alongside existing transport/parking arrangements of pet ashes to and from the site.

Wisborough Green

WR/25/00387/TCA: Upfield's Stores, School Road, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1m on 2 no Elder trees (T1), 1 no. Olive tree (T7) and 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T8). Crown reduce by 1.5m on 1 no. Bay tree (T2) and 1 no. Crab Apple tree (T4). Pollard down to 6m on 1 no. Maple tree (T3). Crown reduce by 3m on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T5). Crown reduce by 2.5m on 2 no. Magnolia grandiflora trees (T6).

West Wittering

WW/25/00119/DOM: 44 Howard Avenue, West Wittering. Demolish existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

Woolbeding With Redford

SDNP/25/00890/LIS: Woolbeding Gardens, Woolbeding Garden Office , Woolbeding Lane, Woolbeding. Rebuild and reduce height of chimney.