Chichester District Council agrees to give £950,000 to Worthing Homes for affordable homes

Chichester District Council has agreed to give £950,000 to Worthing Homes to help pay for 19 affordable homes.

Earlier this year, the council called for registered providers to deliver affordable housing projects in the district. Worthing Homes stepped up and the aim is to build the new homes in North Mundham.

During a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (September 23), members voted to give £417,000 from the general reserve and £533,000 from commuted sums – money paid by developers and ring-fenced for affordable housing.

The scheme will be made up of 13 homes for social rent and six for shared ownership. They will initially be offered to parish residents on the housing register, before being cascaded out to the surrounding villages and the wider district.

Oona Hickson, Chichester District Council. Image: Chichester District Council

Worthing Homes – which operates across the south coast and has worked with the council before – will provide around £4m, while Homes England has been asked for another £1m.

David Betts (Lib Dem, North Mundham & Tangmere) said: “[The scheme] gives hope to local residents on the register to remain living in the area where they were brought up and [where] it is very often very difficult to even think about buying a house.”

At the moment, there are nine North Mundham residents on the housing register.

Oona Hickson, cabinet member for housing, revenues & benefits, said: “The delivery of affordable homes is a key corporate objective, and securing homes for rent at social rent level is a key objective of the council’s newly adopted Housing, Homeless & Rough Sleeping Strategy 2025-30.

“Having a secure and permanent home is widely recognised as being vital for individuals to fulfil their potential and improve life outcomes.”

The scheme will not go ahead unless all external funding is secured.