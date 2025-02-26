Chichester District Council increases its portion of the annual council tax bill

Chichester District Council has increased its portion of the annual council tax bill by 2.99%.

The rise, which was approved during a meeting on Tuesday (February 25), will see Band D bills increase by £5.58, from £186.48 to £192.06.

Added to £266 for Sussex Police and £1,800 for the county council, Band D bills will come to around £2,258 in 2025/26.

Leader Adrian Moss reported that the council had balanced its budget for the coming financial year, with a surplus of £189,300 to be used to fund a new community assets grant programme.

The revenue budget requirement – the day-to-day cost of running the council – stands at £20.366m. This is an increase of 15.6% over the base budget for 2024/25.

The Capital Programme – money for one-off costs and projects – has a budget of £25.133m. It includes £3.3m for improvements to the Westhampnett depot, £4m for various housing grants, £1.5m for Selsey coastal flood and erosion work, £600,000 for pavement improvements in Chichester, and £8.8m for various Community Infrastructure Levy projects.

Mr Moss said: “I believe this is a really strong budget. We’ve been able to maintain our services and proposed an increase in community grants.

“We have a strong range of major projects we’re promoting and we have a very sound base to take this council forward.

“This council remains financially stable, we are debt-free and our financial resources are strong.”

While the budget was balanced, more than £72,000 will have to be taken from reserves to plug a gap caused by the increase in National Insurance contributions paid by employers.

The council thought it would receive £183,000 in compensation from the government, but it was only granted £110,000 – one-fifth of the £545,000 cost of paying the increased contributions.

On the positive side, £327,146 is due to be received from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Of that, £263,000 will be allocated to projects that support communities and place, local business or people and skills.

These include £10,000 to support the night-time economy, £30,000 for graffiti removal, and £68,000 for the Choose Work programme, which supports and mentors people who are currently out of work.

Local government reorganisation will see big changes when it comes to councils – Chichester will be part of a unitary authority covering a wider area than just the district.

But Mr Moss said the coming change ‘must not stop this council working on important community based projects that are aimed at improving our district and the lives that live here’.

He told cabinet members that a number of the projects may be brought forward faster than expected and would go through the council’s normal governance arrangements.