Chichester District Council lines up projects worth more than £32million including £9m for more primary school places
They include £9million for more primary school places across the district, £2.5m for the reconfiguration/improvement of the Westhampnett Waste Transfer Station/Household Waste Recycling Site; and £2.28m for a bus lane along the A259 approaching the Bognor Road roundabout.
The levy – known as CIL – is a charge that local authorities can impose on developers in order to raise money to help fund the infrastructure, facilities and services needed to support new homes and businesses.
During a meeting of the corporate governance & audit committee on Monday (October 30), members were presented with an annual report laying out the amounts brought in and spent as well as the plans for future use.
Simon Davies, planning obligations manager, told the meeting that, as of March 31, the council had collected £25m of the CIL.
Alongside CIL are Section 106 (S106) legal agreements, which are used primarily to secure on-site affordable housing or a financial contribution from developers.
Unlike CIL, this money has to be spent or allocated within a certain time limit – often 10 years from the date of receipt.
The council currently has £5,237,392 of S106 money in its coffers, including £914,418 which has been allocated to specific projects but not yet spent.
Some £1.48m of contributions is still to be collected.