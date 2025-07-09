Chichester District Council releases £1m to improve its car parks and properties

More than £1million has been released by Chichester District Council to pay for improvement work in car parks and properties it owns.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The use of £1.1million from the Asset Replacement Programme and £114,000 from the general reserve was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday (July 8).

It will be used to: replace street lighting in car parks and along city streets; carry out structural work and lighting upgrades at Avenue de Chartres Car Park; and carry out repairs and relining in the car parks at East Pallant/Cawley Priory, St Cyriacs, Northgate, and Post Office, Midhurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of that, essential works will be carried out at East Pallant House, such as partial re-roofing, replacing light lanterns, air con units and the electricity distribution board.

Avenue de Chartres Car Park. Image: GoogleMaps

Work at the Novium Museum will include flooring replacement, work to the ceiling, roof and fire alarm, and replacement lighting.

Cabinet members also recommended that more than £665,000 be taken from the general reserve to pay for repair and maintenance work on some of the most valuable assets.

The work includes £100,000 for work on the City Walls, £255,000 for the Guildhall, £10,000 for the East Marden Well, and £200,000 for The Old Bakery, in Petworth.

The final say on whether or not to use the money will fall to the full council on Wednesday (July 16).

Work will be carried out in phases, with the first expected to start in early 2026.