Chichester District Council reveals preferred choice for Local Government Reorganisation

Chichester District Council's preferred choice for Local Government Reorganisation will be two unitary authorities for West Sussex.

It’s a preference that is likely to be shared by at least five of the other six district and borough councils, while the county council preferred a like-for-like footprint covering the whole county.

Chichester’s decision was made on Tuesday (September 23) by members of the cabinet following a debate involving the full council.

The preference and a business case will be sent to the government by the end of the week and then it will be a waiting game until the final decision is confirmed, likely in the Spring of 2026.

Adrian Moss, Chichester District Council

Should the government choose to go with Chichester’s preference, the county will be split, with Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex in one unitary, and Chichester, Worthing, Adur and Arun in the other.

Leader Adrian Moss said it had been ‘a historic day’ which saw councillors debate the future of local government and how it would affect residents.

Describing the two-council model, he added: “A two-unitary solution will ensure we retain the culture of the districts and continue our flexibility of delivering local services from local offices.

“Here at Chichester we have demonstrated time after time that we deliver for our residents, understand our area and our brilliant staff focus on the community. We are more nimble in delivery and offer a financially efficient service delivery.

Option B2. Image: West Sussex County Council

“If we are going to find new ways to save money as required by government, we need a new fresh approach for services previously delivered by West Sussex . A two-unitary will be an enabler for change. The new unitaries will look to challenge old processes.”

The business case was prepared by the county, district and borough councils and looked at five options but only three were deemed viable.

Figures in the business case said that forming a single authority would deliver ongoing annual net benefits of £48.8m, while for the other two options it would be £18.8m.

But councils are expected to fund the £60m-£65m cost of transitioning to the new system out of their own pockets.

Chief Executive Officer Diane Shepherd said: “Whether Local Government [Reorganisation] happens or not, there is a problem with local government finances. This isn’t going to resolve it, but nor is staying the same going to resolve it.”

Running through issues such as the Dedicated Schools Grant deficit, which the county council forecasts will be £193.3m by March 2026, she added: “These issues are here and whatever happens to local government in the future, unless the government changes the way we are funded.”

One of the main differences, whatever the government decides, will be the number of councillors representing the people of West Sussex. There are currently 358 across the county. This will drop to 70 under a one-council system or 140 under a two-council system.

There were concerns that such a change would make the role of councillor pretty much a full-time job and would make attracting a diverse range of candidates more and more difficult.

As for their ability to interact with residents, chairman Clare Apel said: “My greatest fear is our local community is going to suffer with this desperately. One of the things Chichester District Council is really good at is members getting involved with their local community – and I can’t see this doing anything but decreasing [that].”