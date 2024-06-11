Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The deputy leader of Chichester District Council has criticised the national planning system as the authority prepares to spend £420,000 defending appeals.

Jonathan Brown had ‘a little bit of a rant’ during a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (June 11) where a recommendation was made to release the money from reserves.

A final decision on whether to do so will be taken by the full council.

The three appeals all relate to large-scale developments at Crouchlands Farm, Plaistow, which were either refused by the council or had yet to be decided.

Jonathan Brown

They will all be determined by a planning inspector via a public inquiry.

Mr Brown acknowledged that the council had no choice but to spend the money.

Describing the national planning system as ‘awful’, he added: “We ought to be in a position where we could simply make decisions, get on with it, and not be spending hundreds and hundreds of thousands of pounds on fighting things, which is frankly in no one’s interest.

“We’ve got to do it but it makes me very angry.”

The council’s budget for external legal fees for 2024/25 was £63,300 along with another £35,500 for professional services.

That money has already been used – and another £95,000 has been released from reserves to cover the cost of two major appeals at Stubcroft Farm, East Wittering, which will be heard in July.

Officers also anticipate at least three more appeals will be submitted before the end of the year.

Bill Brisbane, cabinet member for planning services, said: “It is essential that the planning team is able to secure the necessary legal representation and specialist consultant support to both robustly promote and defend the council’s case at these appeals.”

The cabinet also recommended that a further £74,100 be taken from reserves to cover any legal costs which may surface in 2024/25.