Chichester District Council starts to prepare for local government reorganisation

To ensure it is at the forefront of preparations for local government reorganisation, Chichester District Council has made some changes to the way its senior management team will work.

Its current Director of Corporate Services, John Ward, has been made Chief Operating Officer. He will take on the day-to-day management of the council to enable the Chief Executive, Diane Shepherd, to focus on preparing the council for local government reorganisation. Diane will continue to be responsible for the strategic overview of the council’s work, including preparing the council for the changes ahead and will remain the Chief Executive of the council.

To coincide with this, Diane will reduce her hours and will work three days a week from June. She will continue with this arrangement until 31 March 2027, when she will retire after 40 years of working in local government. Following this time, John Ward will then become the Head of Paid Service and will lead the council through the shadow year, before it joins the new unitary authority.

The changes will not increase costs and will result in a small saving to the council.

“We are really pleased that Diane will be leading the council through this transitional period. She is an exceptional leader, who is highly respected amongst our communities, and has she has made a significant contribution to the district and its success over the past 34 years,” says Cllr Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council.

“These changes will allow her to focus on preparing for this huge change, to ensure that we achieve the very best outcomes for our staff and communities.

“We also know that John will play a vital role in making sure that council services and projects continue to be delivered to a high standard, while the local government reorganisation work moves forward.”

“It has been a privilege to lead this council over the past 13 years and so I am really pleased that I have the opportunity to prepare the council for this next chapter,” says Diane Shepherd, Chief Executive at Chichester District Council. “My priority is to achieve the very best options and outcomes for our staff, councillors and communities under the new authority. It’s also fitting that after working at the council for 34 years, I have the opportunity to mark the end of my career here, at a place that has given me so many opportunities and memories.”

The government has stated that it wants all areas of the country to have unitary councils, with each serving an average of 500,000 residents. This is likely to result in the creation of one or two unitary councils within West Sussex. This would mean all of the existing councils moving into the new unitary councils. Each area has until 26 September this year to submit detailed proposals.

In Sussex, the timeline is for the unitary authorities to be ready in shadow form in 2027, and for the new councils to come into effect in 2028. People can find out more about devolution and local government reorganisation by visiting: www.chichester.gov.uk/devolution