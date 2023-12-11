Chichester District Council to fight an appeal launched over plans to build 87 flats at Shopwyke Lakes

Chichester District Council is to fight an appeal launched over plans to build 87 flats at Shopwyke Lakes.

Chichester District Council is to fight an appeal launched over plans to build 87 flats at Shopwyke Lakes. Image: Chapman Lily Planning

The application for land off Longacre Way, which includes no affordable housing, was submitted to the council in January.

Planning officers were less than impressed with the size and look of the proposed building and met with developers Fortitudo Ltd and Hanbury Properties (Chichester) Limited to attempt to work out some changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the discussions came to nothing and the developers launched an appeal to the planning inspectorate for non-determination – essentially saying the council had taken too long to come to a decision.

Chichester District Council is to fight an appeal launched over plans to build 87 flats at Shopwyke Lakes. Image: Chapman Lily Planning

During a meeting of the planning committee, a spokesman for Fortitudo said: “While we previously met with officers and discussed potential changes to the proposals, on reflection, the scale of change was too great and not acceptable to us.”

Committee members agreed that the council should contest the appeal.

David Betts (Lib Dem, North Mundham & Tangmere) objected to an ‘avaricious developer producing a monolithic block which is out of context with anything in the area’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Roy Briscoe (Con, Westbourne) described the proposals as ‘absolutely atrocious’ and looking like ‘a 1960s block of flats’.

He told the applicant: “You need to go back to your architects and come up with something better than that.”

Chairing the meeting, Charles Todhunter (Lib Dem, Loxwood) said: “I think it’s really disappointing that the developer hasn’t engaged with us.

“We have officers that worked very hard to fulfil our duty to cooperate with developers to find a solution that is acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s very disappointing that, in this case, they’ve taken it to appeal.”

As well as objecting to the design, mass, bulk and over-development of the proposed four-storey block, and the failure to include open space and an equipped play area, the council had initially protested the lack of affordable housing included.

But an independent consultant reported that, once building costs and other requirements had been factored in, the financial viability of the development was ‘very marginal indeed’.

As such, plans to include the lack of affordable housing in the council’s defence were dropped.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/00188/FUL