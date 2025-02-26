Chichester District Council to make a big for lottery funds for climate action network
The council has teamed up with Arun & Chichester Citizens Advice, Chichester Community Development Trust, and Voluntary Action Arun & Chichester to put in a bid for £1.44m.
If successful, the money will be used to pay for five years of staffing and resources to develop a network of climate action community groups across the district.
Jonathan Brown, cabinet member for environmental strategy, said: “As well as taking action to cut our own carbon emissions, we have for a while now been wanting to use our position to help drive carbon emissions down across the district.
“Many of these carbon emissions are, frankly, completely outside of our control – but there are things that people, groups, companies and organisations can do locally to help reduce emissions.”
This is where Climate Champions come into play. A start has already been made on the initiative, which will work through parish councils and community groups to share best practice, motivate other communities, and encourage behaviour change at a local level.
During a consultation held last summer, more than 130 people expressed an interest in getting involved. A successful bid will help to get things up and running.
Authority was given to the council’s Director of Planning & Environment to submit the bid and to approve how the money is spent should the bid be successful.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.