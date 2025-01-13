Chichester District Council - Tuesday 21 January 2025 6.00 pm - Public Question

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On the 1st of May, 1807, the Abolition of Slave Trade Act received royal assent.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Navy was then ordered to enforce the global abolition of the slave trade which it did successfully at the cost of thousands of casualties among ratings and officers.

To commemorate this extraordinary world-wide effort of the Royal Navy, the sculptor Vincent Gray has created a memorial statue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statue was intended to be erected in Portsmouth, but that city has refused to provide a plinth.

Will Chichester instead provide a fitting location?

This request will be submitted to Chichester District Council at the full Council meet on Tuesday 21 January 2025.