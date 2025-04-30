Chichester district planning applications: April 23 to April 30

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between April 23 and April 30.

Appledram

AP/25/00832/FUL: The Apuldram Centre, Common Farm, Appledram Lane, South Appledram. Erection of canopy extension to common room.

AP/25/00919/DOML Cedar House, Birdham Road, Appledram. Retention of cladding, alterations and additions to fenestration and extension of front porch.

Birdham

BI/25/00557/DOM: Blackwood, 2 Oakmeadow, Birdham. Convert bedroom back into garage and single storey extension. New verandah to east and south elevations.

BI/25/00810/DOM: 4A Alandale Road, Birdham. Rear 2 storey and single storey side extensions with new cladding to existing walls.

BI/25/00791/FUL: Koolbergen And Ramsay, Bell Lane, Birdham. Demolition of existing glass houses and packing workshop/office and erection of new craft workshop for use classes E(g), E(g)(i), E(g)(ii) and E(g)(iii), with associated parking, compound, access, landscaping and biodiversity enhancements.

Bosham

BO/25/00772/DOM: 11 Marcuse Fields, Bosham. Infill of existing courtyard to provide full disabled accessible entrance. Provision of partially raised roof to create first floor accommodation. Extension of utility room.

BO/25/00819/FUL: Broadbridge Business Centre, Delling Lane, Bosham. Change of use of units 1, 3 & 4 from offices, Class B1 to a flexible range of uses comprising of Class E a) (display or retail sale of goods), E b) (sale of food and drink), E c) (financial, professional or other commercial, business or service use), E e) (medical or health services), E f) (creche, day nursery or day centre) and E g) (office, research and development, and light industrial use), Class F1 a) (education), F1 c) (museum), F1 d) (public library or reading room) and F1 e) (public hall or exhibition hall) and Class F2 b) (hall or meeting place).

Boxgrove

BX/25/00876/TCA: Old Forge Cottage, Halnaker, Boxgrove. Notification of intention to fell 6 no. Leyland Cypress trees (quoted as T11-T16).

Chichester

CC/25/00911/PLD: 10 Kidd Road, Chichester. Proposed lawful development - Change of use from current private residence to a student let.

CC/25/00875/DOM: 60 Whyke Lane, Chichester. Alterations and additions to an existing side extension.

CC/25/00889/TCA: 29 Cleveland Road, Chichester. Notification of intention to reduce height by up to 6.1m and reduce widths by up to 3.05m on 1 no. Birch tree.

CC/25/00945/TCA: County Record Office, 3 Orchard Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown lift eastern sectors (over road) by to up to 5.5m (above ground level) on 2 no. Holm Oak trees (0TQ0 and 0TQ1) and 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (0TQ2).

CC/25/00951/DOM: 16 Walnut Avenue, Chichester. Proposed single storey side and front extensions.

CC/25/00984/ADJ: West Sussex County Council, Boxgrove Quarry, Tinwood Lane, Boxgrove. Proposal: Amendment of conditions to allow extension of time for restoration of quarry with inert material to 31 December 2021; and reconfiguration of approved restoration scheme (Application under s73 to Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission WSCC/025/20 to alter the approved restoration planting plan).

CC/25/00983/TPA: East Walls Hotel, 3 East Row, Chichester. Reduce height by up to 2m, reduce widths by up to 3m (all round) and remove epicormic growth on lower stem on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as 02, TPO'd no. T1) subject to CC/04/00353/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/01006/FUL: Appleton House Farm, Drift Lane, Bosham. Erection of 1 no. 4 -bedroom dwelling, new access and erection of detached car port (alternative to 22/00747/REM). Variation of conditions 2 and 3 from planning permission CH/23/02068/FUL – Amendments to roof materials and finishes.

Donnington

D/25/00971/DOM: Old Manor House, Selsey Road, Donnington. New sauna outbuilding.

D/25/00972/LBC: Old Manor House, Selsey Road, Donnington. New sauna outbuilding.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/00787/PLD: Manama, Farm Road, Bracklesham. Proposed lawful development - rear dormer.

EWB/25/00988/FUL: Bourne Court, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Demolition and reconstruction of existing blocks of 5 no. and 8 no. domestic garages on existing footprint.

Kirdford

KD/25/00976/TCA: Church House, Glasshouse Lane, Kirdford, Billingshurst. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous points) on 1 no. Willow tree.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/00914/DOM: 1 Valentines Cottages, Plaistow, Billingshurst .Demolition of existing outbuilding, construction of ancillary accommodation, garden store and associated landscape works.

Southbourne

SB/25/00792/FUL: New Life Christian Church, Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Demolition of existing church meeting hall and temporary reception structure replaced with a new church hall building, landscaping car parking and associated works. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 22/02787/FUL - installation of 50 no. photo voltaic (PV) panels on the roof).

SB/25/00991/DOM: 22 Smallcutts Avenue, Southbourne, Emsworth. Single Storey Rear extension.

Sidlesham

SI/25/00769/PLD: Mapsons Farm, Highleigh Road, Sidlesham. Proposed lawful development - solar panels on an existing agricultural building

SI/25/00990/FUL: Edna Rose Nursery, Rotten Row, Sidlesham. Erection of 1 no. 2 bed dwelling with detached single garage - alternative to planning permission SI/23/01969/FUL.

Selsey

SY/25/00946/DOM: 14 Solent Way, Selsey. Proposed single storey rear extension and alterations.

SY/25/00993/DOM: 8 The Horseshoe, Selsey. Single storey front extension.

Tangmere

TG/25/00496/FUL: Tangmere Dental Centre, Malcolm Road, Tangmere. 1.5 storey side extension, rear flat roof dormer and solar panel array. Including 7 no. cycle spaces.

West Itchenor

WI/25/00768/DOM: Old House Farm, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Changes to materials, additional garage door and solar panels on garage (approved under WI/24/01653/DOM)

West Wittering

WW/25/00562/DOM: 6 Ella Close, West Wittering. 1 no. rear dormer.

WW/25/00621/DOM: Chislehurst, 53 Marine Drive, West Wittering. Double pitched roof garage, canopy porch, two storey rear extension and staircase to existing balcony. First floor side extension above existing boat/board store.

WW/25/00740/DOM: North House, Chapel Lane, West Wittering. Single storey rear extension. Side extension to create garage with bedroom and shower room above. Associated alterations.

WW/25/00904/DOM: Rosneath, Royce Way, West Wittering. Single storey front extension and new porch.

WW/25/00958/OBG: Land To The West Of Church Road, Church Road, West Wittering. Request to alter the housing tenure in accordance with the S106 agreement in reference to WW/20/02491/OUT.