Chichester district planning applications: April 30 to May 7
Chichester
CC/25/00537/DOM: 37 Franklin Place, Chichester. Replacement of 2 no. windows on rear elevation (attic bathroom and first floor bedroom).
CC/25/00538/LBC: 37 Franklin Place, Chichester. Replacement of 2 no. windows on rear elevation (attic bathroom and first floor bedroom).
CC/25/00697/DOM: 32 Lyndhurst Road, Chichester. Proposed single-storey rear extension and revised ground floor window on front elevation.
CC/25/00735/PLD: 12 Kent Road, Chichester. Proposed lawful development certificate for change use of dwelling to 5 no. persons HMO.
CC/25/00739/PLD: 2 Bostock Road, Chichester. Use of the property as a five person HMO.
CC/25/00744/PLD: 3 Kidd Road, Chichester. Change of use from current private residence to a student let.
CC/25/00942/DOM: 15 Willowbed Avenue, Chichester. Two storey side extension, porch replacement and garden building. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 (approved plan) of householder planning permission CC/25/00187/DOM for
changes to the first floor external wall cladding to a brick cavity wall to match the existing brick.
CC/25/00915/TCA: The Chantry, Canon Lane, Chichester. Notification of intention to remove epicormic growth from base on 1 no. Common Lime tree (T1) (marked as 2 on plan), fell 1 no. Common Fig tree (T2) (marked as 4 on plan) and 1 no. Holly tree (T3) (marked as 5 on plan) and coppice to ground level on 1 no. Bay tree (T4) (marked as 15 on plan).
CC/25/01027/TCA: The Residentiary, 2 Canon Lane, Chichester. Notification of intention to reduce previously removed stump to approximately 0.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Bay tree (T1 quoted as 0030).
CC/25/01028/TCA: The Treasury Suites, Canon Lane, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Black Mulberry tree (quoted as 0056).
CC/25/01029/TCA: Chichester Cathedral, West Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to reduce back to previous pruning points on 1 no. London Plane tree (T1, marked as T67 on map).
CC/25/01030/TCA: 4 Vicars Close, Chichester, Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Magnolia tree (T1, quoted as 0080).
CC/25/01085/PA3MAL Friars House, 52A East Street, Chichester. Change of Use from commercial (use class E) to residential (use class C3). No. 14 dwellings
East Wittering And Bracklesham
EWB/25/00747/DOM: 33 Peerley Road, East Wittering. Rear infill extension and 2 no. rooflights
Kirdford
KD/25/00622/ELD: Land South Of Churchlands Cottages, Village Road, Kirdford. Existing Lawful Development Certificate for use of 2 no. permanent structures for residential use, with alterations undertaken to one of the structures.
KD/25/00965/DOM: 14 Maple Drive, Kirdford, Billingshurst. Single storey rear extension.
Sidlesham
SI/25/00649/DOM: 67 Street End Lane, Sidlesham. Change front flat roof dormer to pitched roof dormer to match adjoining neighbour.
SI/25/00728/DOM: Keycroft, Highleigh Road, Sidlesham. Installation of fencing and motorised entrance gates.
SI/25/01019/PA3Q: Johnsons, Barn Mill Lane, Sidlesham. Conversion of 1 no. agricultural barn sit to 1 no. self contained dwelling (C3) under Class Q, Part 3.
Tangmere
TG/25/00937/FUL: 3 Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Erection of 2 no. dwellings and associated works. Alternative to TG/24/00759/FUL.
TG/25/01011/TPA: The Links, 1 St Andrews Lane, Tangmere. Removal of surface lateral roots on north sector (within neighbours driveway and footpath) on 1 no Dawn Redwood tree (T9) subject to TG/98/01030/TPO.
Westhampnett
WH/25/00766/DOM: 9 Richmond Road, Westerton, Chichester. Single storey rear extension.
Westbourne
WE/25/00781/DOM: 4 Stansted Villas, Commonside, Westbourne. Regularisation of changes to originally approved scheme under WE/23/01162/DOM for a single storey rear extension and associated works.
West Itchenor
WI/25/00964/FUL: Northshore Yacht Limited, The Street, Itchenor. Alterations to the site entrance including replacement fence and gates, redecoration of the east and north elevations of Building 1, screening to the substation and an advertisement board.
West Wittering
WW/25/00815/FUL: 15, 17 And 19 Marine Drive West, West Wittering. Demolition of existing 3 no. dwellings and 4 no. outbuildings and erection of 1 no. dwelling and associated works.
WW/25/00836/DOML: Tides Reach, 3 Middlefield, West Wittering. Single storey side and rear extension, replacement roof to create habitable accommodation, 3 no. pitched rooflights, 3 no. flat rooflights and associated hard landscaping.
WW/25/00970/DOM: 17 Sandpiper Walk, West Wittering. Single storey side/rear extension and associated alterations.
