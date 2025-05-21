Chichester district planning applications: May 14 to May 21

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between May 14 and May 21.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Birdham

BI/25/00918/DOM: Ffolletts Thatch, Sidlesham Lane, Birdham. Single storey infill extension, alterations and additions to dwellinghouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed site layout for the Westhampnett, land north of Madgwick Lane, reserved matters application. Image: Architecture Masterplanning Urban Design

BI/25/01207/PA3Q: Greenhouse 2 At Kellys Nursery, Bell Lane, Birdham. Change of use of existing agricultural building to 2 no. dwellinghouse (use class 3) and for associated operational development, under Part 3, Class Q (a) (b)

Bosham

BO/25/00826/DOM: 10 Miles Cottages, Taylors Lane, Bosham. Side extension to existing front dormer with associated internal alterations.

Chichester

CC/25/00224/FUL: Central Taxis, Station Approach, Chichester. Conversion of existing Sui Generis taxi rank into Sui Generis bar/cafe with 3m x 8.8m louvred extension and associated works, with late night operating licence.

CC/25/00558/DOML 121 Maplehurst Road, Chichester. Addition of cedar weatherboarding to west and north first floor wall elevations. Partition garage conversion and fenestration changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/25/00853/LBC: Chichester Festival Theatre, Broyle Road, Chichester. Replacement of Cafe doors.

CC/25/01047/DOM: 53 Newlands Lane, Chichester. Single storey rear extension, external alterations including a pitched roof on the annexe and alterations to fenestration.

Chichester

CC/25/01080/LBC: 49 Cavendish Street, Chichester. Rear extension.

CC/25/01081/FUL: 81 Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester. Change of use of section of land from verge to a dwellinghouse (C3) garden. Demolish existing shed and current side brick wall and erect 1.9m boundary wall with access gate entrance alongside

pavement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CC/25/01086/FUL: Friars House, 52A East Street, Chichester. External minor alterations.

CC/25/01123/DOM: 28 Armadale Road, Chichester. Single storey rear extension and external alterations.

CC/25/01148/TCA: 7 St Johns Street ,Chichester. Notification of intention to crown crown by 1m (back to the previous cuts) on 1 no. Ginko tree (T1), 1 no. Birch tree (T2), 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T5) and 1 no. Bay tree (T6). Reduce height and south sector by 1m on 1 no. Mimosa tree (T3). Crown reduce by 0.5m on 2 no. Chinese Privet trees (T7 and T8).

CC/25/01158/DOM: 39 Victoria Road, Chichester. Proposed single storey rear extension and associated alterations.

Chidham & Hambrook

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CH/25/01139/FUL: Periwinkle Cottage, Drift Lane, Bosham. Erection of 1 no. dwelling following removal of existing garage, widening of existing access and associated landscaping. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 23/02015/FUL - amendments to layout and external elevations).

Earnley

E/25/01155/PA3R: 101C First Avenue, Almodington, Batchmere. Change use of agricultural building to class E.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/01022/DOM: Sandy Nook, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Single storey rear extension, two storey front extension, alterations and additions to the dwellinghouse.

Hunston

HN/25/01024/TPA: The Conifers, Southover Way, Hunston. Re-pollard (back to previous pruning points) on 3 no. Poplar trees (quoted as T1-T3) within Group, G1 subject to HN/96/00550/TPO.

Linchmere

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LM/25/00779/DOM: 24 Hammer Lane, Hammer, Haslemere. Proposed side, rear and first floor extension with associated roof works, and 1 no. dormer and 1 no. roof light to west elevation.

Loxwood

LX/25/01143/TPA: Oaklea Cottage, Vicarage Hill, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Reduce west sector by up to 2m (over driveway) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to LX/78/00650/TPO.

North Mundham

NM/25/01110/DOM: Ostlers Cottage, Church Road, North Mundham. Demolition of existing conservatory on side elevation. Construction of part single storey, part two storey rear extension, dormer to front elevation, and associated works.

NM/25/01176/ELD: Kingscote, Runcton Lane, Runcton. Existing lawful development certificate for the change of use of agricultural land to garden land for a period exceeding 10 years continuous use.

Oving

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O/25/01075/FUL: S & R Interiors Limited, Littlemead Business Centre, Tangmere Road, Tangmere. Single storey side extension to existing commercial unit in use classes E(g)(iii) and B8.

O/25/01159/ADV: Longacre House, Longacres Way, Chichester. 1 no. fascia sign and 1 no. projecting/hanging green cross box sign (both illuminated).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/01144/TPA: 7 Oakfield Plaistow, Billingshurst. Crown reduce by 33% on 1 no. Oak tree (T5) subject to PS/71/00770/TPO.

Sidlesham

SI/25/01125/ELD: 78 Fletchers Lane, Sidlesham. Existing lawful development certificate for activity in breach of Conditions 2, 3, 5 & 8 of planning permission SB/96/01846/COU in excess of 10 years.

Selsey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SY/25/00989/FULL 36 Beach Road, Selsey. Erection of shed (retrospective) and change of use to gym for business, with associated access – (variation of Condition 5 of Planning Permission SY/22/02481/FUL for alterations from personal training one-to-one sessions to allow for two-to-one sessions.

SY/25/01020/DOM: 17 Canadian Crescent, Selsey. Front balcony and alterations to the fenestration.

SY/25/01149/DOM: 98A West Street, Selsey. 1 no. pitched roof dormer and 1 no. rooflight to south-west elevation, 1 no. rooflight to north-east elevation, and 1 no. first-floor window and alterations to roof over existing bay on north-west elevation. Alterations to fenestration to all elevations, with relocation of front door from south-east to north-east elevation. Installation of cladding/render finish to all elevations. (Variation of condition 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 9 from planning permission 25/00385/DOM - amendments to fenestration and external alterations to the dwellinghouse).

SY/25/01142/DOM: 37A Broad View, Selsey. Single storey rear extension with various changes to fenestration including replacement of garage door with window on west elevation, and replacement roof. (Variation of condition 2 of planning permission SY/23/01236/DOM - alterations to rear extension and increase in height of the replacement roof.)

Westhampnett

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WH/25/01025/DOM: The Hollies, Westerton Lane, Westerton. Replacement garage, rear porch, alterations to the fenestration of the annex.

WH/25/01078/REM: Land Within The Westhampnett / North East Chichester Strategic Development Location (north Of Madgwick Lane) Chichester Application for the approval of remaining Reserved Matters (Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale) following Outline Planning Permission WH/20/02824/OUT for the construction of 165 dwellings and associated works and ancillary development, including the discharge of Conditions 5 (Phasing Plan), 9 (Landscape Detail & Play Equipment), 10 (Contamination), 11 (Noise), 13 (Construction and Environmental Management Plan), 15 (Tree Protection Plan & Arboricultural Method Statement), 17 (Noise), 19 (Surface Drainage), 23 (River Lavant Buffer), 24 (Landscape & Environmental Management Plan), and 26 (Sustainable Design & Construction) as set out in Appeal Decision Reference APP/L3815/W/21/3270721.

West Wittering

WW/25/00924/DOM: Bramber Cottage, Chichester Road, West Wittering. Single storey side extension, pergola and alterations to the roof including rooflights and 3 no. dormer windows.