Chichester district planning applications: May 21 to May 28

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between May 21 and 28.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Bosham

BO/25/01001/LBC: Canary Cottage, High Street, Bosham. Replacement of existing ground floor casement bay window with eight-pane painted timber casement bay window

BO/25/01172/DOM: Brambletye Cottage, Walton Lane, Bosham. Single and two-storey side and rear extensions including sunroom and plant room, alterations to roof, summer house and associated works including demolition of existing garage.

Chichester

CC/25/01197/DOM: 43 The Broadway, Chichester. Formation of vehicle cross-over, access and associated alterations

CC/25/00608/FUL: The Council House, North Street, Chichester. Erection of a sculpture comprising two life size figures on a plinth (temporary permission for 5 years) - (variation of Condition 1 of Planning Permission CC/20/00902/FUL - to allow the sculpture to remain in place for additional 12 months).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/01141/FUL: Nab View, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Demolition of existing single storey dwelling and associated garage, and construction of 1 no. two storey dwelling and outbuildings (Studio/Store/Annex & Refuse/Cycle Stores). Variation of condition 2 from planning permission EWB/24/01654/FUL - Alterations to side extension to first floor and the addition of garden store under external staircase.

Linchmere

LM/25/01105/TPA: Watchers Lodge, Linchmere Road, Hammer, Haslemere. Fell 1 no. Beech tree (T2, quoted as T1), subject to LM/94/00627/TPO.

North Mundham

NM/25/01106/FUL: Fisher Common Nursery, Fisher Lane, North Mundham. Erection of 1 no. dwelling and demolition of 2 no. buildings (an alternative to permission 24/02806/FUL).

Oving

O/25/00877/TPA: 127 Highfield Lane, Oving. Reduce west sector by approx. 1m (overhanging neighbouring rear garden) on 2 no. Lawson Cypress trees within Group, G1 subject to O/87/00758/TPA.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/01104/FUL: Little Flitchings, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow, Billingshurst. Occupation of existing two bedroom annexe as a single dwellinghouse.

PS/25/01170/LBC: Nuthurst Cottage, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow, Billingshurst. Replacement of 11 no. windows.

Selsey

SY/25/01163/DOM: Manderley, 2 Meadowland, Selsey. Two storey side extension and infill front extension, conversion of garage and extension, new dormers to rear and front - (variation of Conditions 2 & 5 of Planning Permission SY/23/01481/DOM for amendment to dormer roofs to pitched roofs, porch to front elevation, alterations to fenestration, 1 no. additional dormer to rear elevation, and alterations materials of tiles and cladding).

Sidlesham

SI/25/00520/FUL: 80 Fletchers Lane, Sidlesham, Chichester. Installation of a ground-mounted 28 nr. panel photovoltaic array.

Westbourne

WE/25/00571/FUL: The Old Army Camp, Cemetery Lane, Woodmancote, Westbourne. S73a retrospective change of use of land to civil engineering contractors yard.

WE/25/00580/FUL: The Old Army Camp, Cemetery Lane, Woodmancote, Westbourne. S73a retrospective change of use to steel fabrications.

West Wittering

WW/25/01183/DOM: 12 The Wad, West Wittering. Two storey front extension, front dormer and associated alterations.

WW/25/01210/PA3Q: Building South Of Huntlands Farm, Main Road, Birdham. Change of use of an agricultural building with associated operational development to provide a single dwelling.

WW/25/01220/DOM: Baytrees, 11 The Wad, West Wittering. Proposed single storey side extension. Infill existing front corner at ground floor. First floor front extension over existing former garage. First floor rear extension. Proposed porch. Changes to fenestration and new cladding. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 of householder permission WW/24/00299/DOM to change the roof form of the first floor rear extension to a fully-hipped roof.