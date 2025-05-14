Chichester district planning applications: May 7 to May 14

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between May 7 and May 14.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Bosham

BO/25/01038/LBC: Eden Cottage, High Street, Bosham. Replacement windows, fitting of under floor heating to ground floor and various internal works to repair flood damage and help prevent future flood damage to ground floor.

The latest plans submitted to Chichester District Council and South Downs National Park Authority. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Chichester

CC/25/00773/DOM: Springwood, Pine Grove, Chichester. Proposed car port.

CC/25/01039/TCA: 17 North Pallant, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Mimosa tree (quoted as T1).

CC/25/01049/FUL: Flats 2-28 (evens) Lennox Road, Chichester. Replacement of windows, communal entrance doors and communal staircase windows.

CC/25/01056/LBC: 59 North Street, Chichester. Replace first and second floor windows to front elevation.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/01138/OBG: Orchard Farm, Drift Lane, Bosham. Deed of variation from plan 1 of the S106 agreement - relating to the change from on-site nitrate mitigation to off-site nitrate mitigation land for original permission 21/02303/OUT.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/00545/DOM: Cornerways, Charlmead, East Wittering. 1 no. outbuilding.

Loxwood

LX/25/00601/FUL: Land At Loxwood Hall West, Guildford Road, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Subdivision of existing dwelling to create 1 no. additional residential unit, with associated works.

LX/25/00969/FUL: Old School House, Vicarage Hill, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Change of use from a single dwellinghouse to use as 2 no. single dwellinghouses, with new vehicular access and extension of existing dropped kerb. Demolition of rear extensions and construction of two-storey rear extension, with new detached open garage.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/00973/FUL: Land At The Mount, Billingshurst. Proposed construction of 1 no. pole barn, 1 no. field shelter and hard standing area. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 3 (use) of planning permission PS/17/01338/FUL - to amend the wording to remove the restriction of permitted development rights under the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015.

PS/25/00979/FUL: Land North West Of Nell Ball Farm, Dunsfold Road, Plaistow. Section S73a - retention of agricultural access track.

Southbourne

SB/25/00804/FUL: Thornham Products, Thornham Lane, Southbourne, Emsworth. Part retrospective (Section 73a) application for the use of site for B8 storage of boats and associated marine storage.

SB/25/01094/DOM: The Old Bakery, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted, Emsworth. Replacement single storey extension and external alterations.

Sidlesham

SI/25/01129/PA3R: 82A Fletchers Lane, Sidlesham. Change of Use of Agricultural Buildings to a flexible use within Storage or Distribution (Class B8), Hotels (Class C1), Commercial/Business/Service (Class E)

Selsey

SY/25/00611/DOM: 46 Woodland Road, Selsey. Proposed garden room/office.

SY/25/00817/DOM: 2 Marine Gardens, Selsey. Single storey rear extension. Replacement balcony balustrading and 2 no. existing windows with velux windows.

SY/25/01098/DOM: High Cliffe, 51 Clayton Road, Selsey. Replacement single storey rear and side extension with roof terrace and external alterations.

Tangmere

TG/25/00654/DOM: 38 Haleybridge Walk, Tangmere. Demolition of existing entrance porch and WC, and erection of two-storey extension on east elevation.

Westhampnett

WH/25/00910/FUL: Dovecote View, Claypit Lane, Westhampnett. Single storey new build unit for care of dementia residents.

West Itchenor

WI/25/00906/DOM: Glebe Cottage, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. New porch, replacement fenestration, and rear extension with roof lantern for dwellinghouse. Fenestration alterations, introduction of cladding, and balcony to east gable end for garage.

WI/25/01008/FUL: 15 The Spinney, Itchenor. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling with solar panels on south-east elevation of roof. (Variation of condition 2 for permission 24/00076/FUL - additional rooflight and new porch structure).

WI/25/01111/TCA: Walnut Tree Cottage, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Holly trees and 2 no. Bay trees.

West Wittering

WW/25/00943/DOM: Whithere, 36 Howard Avenue, West Wittering. Single storey rear and side extension and external alterations.

WW/25/00994/FUL: Caraibes, The Byeway, West Wittering. Demolition of existing dwelling, garage and greenhouse. Construction of replacement dwelling and 1 no. shed. (Variation of condition 21 of permission 24/02055/FUL - amendments to various doors and windows and ridge height of central roof raised).

WW/25/01120/TCA: 6 Holmwood Close, West Wittering. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 1m on 2 no. Birch trees.