Chichester district planning applications: November 29 to December 4

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between and November 21 and 28.

Boxgrove

BX/24/02165/FUL: Anglesey Arms, Halnaker, Boxgrove. Extension of exiting car park.

Chichester

CC/24/01522/DOM: 12 Clydesdale Avenue, Chichester. Single storey rear extension & loft conversion with rear dormer.

CC/24/02483/DOM: 16 Franklin Place, Chichester. Rear extension and relocation of staircase.

CC/24/02484/LBC: 16 Franklin Place, Chichester. Rear extension and relocation of staircase.

CC/24/02587/DOM: 24A The Avenue, Chichester. Replacement of existing conservatory with single storey rear extension, roof lights to east and west roof slopes, installation of solar panels and associated works.

CC/24/02589/DOM: 74 Worcester Road, Chichester. Two storey front extension and associates work (inc solar roof panels).

CC/24/02682/TPA: Heathfield, 1 Stanton Drive, Chichester. Crown reduce by 40% on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1). Crown reduce by 20% on 1 no. Cherry tree (T2). Crown reduce by 30% on 1 no. Field Maple tree (quoted as T3). All within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/24/02706/TCA: South Lodge, 9 College Lane, Chichester. Notification of intention to reduce height by 3m and reduce south, west and east sectors by 2m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/24/02692/ELD: Long Acres, Drift Lane, Bosham. Lawful development certificate for a composite use for agriculture and stationing of containers.

Hunston

HN/24/02309/DOM: Streamside, 1 St Leodegars Way, Hunston. 1 no. dormer window to front elevation, replace right hand side garage door with window, rear first floor extension and rear single storey extension.

HN/24/02463/DOM: 27 Westlands Road, Hunston. Erection of single storey and 2 storey side and front extensions (resubmission of permission 19/01870/DOM).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/24/02698/PA1A: 2 Wildacre Close, Ifold, Loxwood, Billingshurst. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5m (b) maximum height - 3.70m (c) height of eaves - 2.40m.

Southbourne

SB/24/02645/FUL: The Sussex Brewery, 36 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Proposed access door on west elevation.

SB/24/02646/LBC: The Sussex Brewery, 36 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Proposed access door on west elevation, internal alterations including staircase to first floor accommodation.

Selsey

SY/24/02338/DOM: Birdham Lodge, 37 Clayton Road, Selsey. Single storey rear extension with roof balcony and first floor side extension.

SY/24/02592/ELD: 99 High Street, Selsey. Existing Lawful Development Certificate for lawful commencement of works for SY/21/02305/FUL and SY/24/01472/LBC comprising of demolition, remediation and works to make good a Listed Building.

SY/24/02701/DOM: Royston, 53 Clayton Road, Selsey. Construction of an annexe.

Westbourne

WE/24/02654/TCA: Roseberry House, North Street, Westbourne, Emsworth. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4m, reduce widths by 3m (back to previous pruning points) and crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

Bignor

SDNP/24/04811/TCA: Great Orchard Bungalow , Bignor Road, Bignor. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Magnolie tree, 1 no. Quince tree and 1 no. Prunus tree.

Easebourne

SDNP/24/04473/LIS: 112 Vanzell Cottages, Easebourne Lane, Easebourne. Provision of gas supply and meter, a gas boiler and central heating, and removal of existing storage heaters and cylinder.

East Dean

SDNP/24/03899/HOUS: The Thatched House , Newhouse Lane, East Dean. Addition of a free standing garage (with extended drive) to replace existing integral garage. Conversion of existing integral garage into a study, and associated works.

SDNP/24/04696/HOUS: 28 East Dean Lane, East Dean. Retrospective (Section 73a) replacement single storey side extension.

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/04943/TPO: 80 Nappers Wood, Fernhurst. Fell 1 no. Douglas Fir tree. Within group (G1), subject to FH/03/00491/TPO.

Funtington

SDNP/24/04888/TPO: The Old Lodge , Common Road, Funtington. Width reduce crown back by up to 2m (from the highway) of upper south south-east sector on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T11) and 1 no. Yew tree (T10), subject to 71/00518/TPO.

Harting

SDNP/24/04405/HOUS: 3 Ryefield Barns, Killarney To Goose Green Road, West Harting. Section 73a retrospective retention of external oil-fired boiler with silencer.

Kirdford

SDNP/24/03422/FUL: Nicholls Farm, Glasshouse Lane, Kirdford. Extensions to east and west elevations of existing agricultural building.

Lodsworth

SDNP/24/03177/HOUS: Fairview, School Lane, Lodsworth. 1 no. dormer window.

Rogate

SDNP/24/03169/HOUS: Overglen House, London Road, Hill Brow, Rogate. Single storey and two storey side (infill) extensions. Porch extension.

SDNP/24/04828/CND: 1 Canada Cottages, Tipsall Lane, Rogate. Single storey side extension to replace existing side and rear extensions. Rebuilding of existing outbuilding as annexe for one bed and breakfast unit - Variation of Conditions 1 & 2 of Planning Permission RG/11/02112/DOMNP for changes to fenestration to annex.

SDNP/24/04837/HOUS: Coombe Farm House, Bull Hill, Rake, Rogate. Demolition of existing detached garage and construction of a replacement annexe.

Singleton

SDNP/24/04709/TPO: : Bramley Cottage, Charlton Road, Singleton. Crown reduce (back to previous pruning points) and crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Weeping Willow tree (T1) subject to SE/82/00931/TPO.

SDNP/24/04747/TCA: Bramley Cottage, Charlton Road, Singleton: Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m and crown thin by 30% on 1 no. Bramley Apple tree (quoted as T1).