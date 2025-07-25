Chichester Local Plan moves to the next stage following final Inspectors’ report

Chichester District Council has received the Planning Inspectors’ final report for the Chichester Local Plan 2021–2039, marking a significant milestone in the plan’s progress.

The report confirms that the Government’s Planning Inspectorate consider the plan, with their recommended main modifications, to be sound, legally compliant, and ready to be considered for adoption by district councillors. The full report can be viewed at:

This milestone marks the end of the examination process, which started in May last year when the plan was submitted for examination. The examination process assesses whether the plan meets legal requirements and national policy, and whether it has been positively prepared, justified, and effective. It also considers how well the council has worked with neighbouring authorities and statutory bodies.

As part of the examination, two Planning Inspectors appointed by the Planning Inspectorate have reviewed the submitted plan, supporting evidence, and feedback from the public consultations that were carried out prior to submission. Following this, the Inspectors led a number of public hearings before identifying a series of ‘main modifications’ needed to make the plan ‘sound’ before it could be considered for adoption. In April this year, the council consulted on these modifications and sent all of the comments received to the Inspectors for consideration.

“I am really pleased that the Planning Inspectors have finished examining our Local Plan and returned their final report for councillors to consider,” says Cllr Bill Brisbane, Cabinet Member for Planning at Chichester District Council.

“Preparing a Local Plan is a complex and lengthy process, and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in moving this critical piece of work to such an important stage. This includes everyone who has shared their views in the public consultations that we carried out in the lead up to, and throughout, the examination process — your input has played an important role in shaping the plan.”

The next stage will be for the council’s Full Council to consider the Inspectors’ report, with its recommended main modifications, at a meeting on Tuesday 19 August 2025. During this meeting, councillors will decide whether to formally adopt the plan.

The Local Plan identifies housing requirements, development areas for economic growth and locations for new homes in the Chichester plan area over the next 14 years. The Local Plan also has a raft of policies relating to a range of policy areas, including climate change and the natural environment. There is a separate plan for the part of the district located within the National Park and this is produced by the South Downs National Park Authority.

People can find more information about the Chichester Local Plan, includingthe council’s Statement of Consultation — which summarises the work that has been done to prepare the plan — at: www.chichester.gov.uk/localplan. Links to recordings of all of the examination hearings can be found at: www.chichester.gov.uk/localplanexamination