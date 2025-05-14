Chichester parking forum could be disbanded

The Chichester District Parking Forum could soon be a thing of the past.

The forum is an engagement group made up of councillors and others from across the district, meeting once a year to discuss parking-related matters such as charges and on-street parking zones.

During a meeting of the district council’s cabinet on Tuesday (May 13) a recommendation was made that it be disbanded. The final decision will be taken by the full council later this month.

There is no legal requirement for the council to have a parking forum – it’s actually the only one in the whole of West Sussex.

John Cross, cabinet member for culture, sport & place, explained that the forum was not a decision-making body.

He added: “Continuing the parking forum could result in inefficient use of member, officer and partner time. And expectations from partners and the public that council will make decisions based on feedback provided at the forum, which may not always be the case, could lead to disengagement of partners.”

Adrian Moss, leader of the council, who served on the forum in the past, said it was often the case that very few people attended the meetings.

He and others felt there were better and quicker ways of getting the views of residents’ associations, businesses and organisations about parking issues.