Chichester planetarium battery store approved

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 12th Sep 2024, 12:42 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 12:50 BST
Plans for a battery storage building at the South Downs Planetarium have been approved by Chichester District Council.

The application from the South Downs Planetarium Trust sought permission to build a storage space to the rear of the Sir Patrick Moore Building, in Kingsham Road.

It will be made of brick and will house three Tesla Powerwall batteries to store the power generated by the solar panels on the planetarium roof.

