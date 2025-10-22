Chichester planning applications from October 15 to 22

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between October 15 and 22.

Birdham

BI/25/02357/FUL: Pool House And BYC House, Lock Lane, Birdham. Demolition of existing building containing 3 no. flat (Pool House). Removal of 1 no. flat from the first floor of existing BYC House retaining the commercial unit, and the construction of 2 no. buildings (Harbour House and New Pool House) comprising 4 no. replacement flats and associated works.

BI/25/02432/ELD: Merrieweather 18 Greenacres, Birdham, Lawful development certificate application for the commencement of development of planning permission BI/22/01509/DOM.

Bosham

BO/25/01934/DOM: The Bourse, Delling Lane, Bosham. Replacement one and half storey rear extension, single storey front extension, single storey side extension with balcony above, enlargement of existing side dormers and alterations and additions to the dwellinghouse.

BO/25/02090/DOM: Summer Lodge Walton Lane, Bosham. Front, side and rear extensions with first floor extension and replacement roof works. 1 no. front and 1 no. rear dormers with 2 new parking bays and proposed dropped kerb.

BO/25/02331/TPA: Water Willow, Westbrook Field, Bosham. Crown reduce by 1m (back to previous pruning points) on 2 no. Oak trees (T2 & T3) subject to BO/73/00047/TPO.

Boxgrove

BX/25/02284/PLDLBC: Nightingale Cottage, The Street, Boxgrove. Re-thatch water damaged roof.

Chichester

CC/25/01719/DOM: 21 The Avenue, Chichester. Demolish existing side extensions and erect new single-storey extension to east elevation.

CC/25/02028/DOM: 77 Longley Road, Chichester. Installation of 3 no. rooflights.

CC/25/02037/PLDLBC: 25 North Walls, Chichester. Installation of a wood burner.

CC/25/02078/FUL: St Johns Chapel, St Johns Street, Chichester. Construction of wheelchair accessible path and formation of a universal access WC.

CC/25/02238/ADV: 88 East Street, Chichester. 1no. non-illuminated fascia sign and 1no. non-illuminated projecting sign.

CC/25/02332/TPA: Land West Of 77 Worcester Road, Chichester. Crown reduce by 3m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as no.1000006) within Area, A2 subject to CC/60/00126/TPO.

CC/25/02095/DOM: 30 Cedar Drive, Chichester. New front porch, new accessible ramp, alterations to driveway and associated alterations.

CC/25/02416/FUL: 24 South Street, Chichester. Accessible W.C for customers use, with associated internal alterations.

CC/25/02417/LBC: 24 South Street, Chichester. Accessible W.C for customers use, with associated internal alterations.

CC/25/02422/DOM: 1A The Avenue, Chichester. 2 no. single-storey extensions, erection of pergola and alterations to first floor Juliet balcony on north elevation, detached single-storey store to west elevation and 1 no. additional chimney to east elevation, with proposed landscaping.

CC/25/02426/LBC: Hollybrook House, 4 East Pallant, Chichester. Change of Use from Class E to C3, single residential dwelling. Demolition and replacement of single storey rear extension.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/02288/TPA: Clydesdale, Hambrook Hill, South Hambrook, Chidham. Reduce north and south sectors by up to 2m, reduce east sector by up to 3m, reduce height and west sector by 1.5m and crown thin by 10% on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to CH/98/00912/TPO.

CH/25/02458/TPA: 10 Hazel Copse, Hambrook. Crown reduce by 3m and crown raise by up to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as TPO6, TPO'd no. T5) subjcet to 08/00135/TPO.

Donnington

D/25/02434/PNO: Southend Farm, Selsey Road, Donnington. Excavation to create 2 no. ponds and 3 no. ditches for purposes of Agriculture. Water bodies in fields for livestock, for irrigation, fire purposes (to protect buildings) or for wildlife.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/02433/DOM: Sandy Nook, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Single storey rear extension, two storey front extension, alterations and additions to the dwellinghouse - (Variation of Conditions 2 (Approved plans) and 4 (Materials) from Planning Permission EWB/25/01022/DOM for increase in eaves height and associated amendments to roof, and to vary the wording of Condition 4 to detail natural timber cladding and render to match the existing extension.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/02489/DOM: Mallards, Pond Road, Bracklesham Bay. Garage conversion to habitable room, new single storey rear extension and new flat roof over existing side/rear existing extensions (Variation of Condition 2 of Planning Permission EWB/24/00989/DOM for alterations to internal layout, alterations to fenestration update external cladding with proposed render all external walls.

Fishbourne

FB/25/02293/DOM: 2 Forge Cottages, Main Road, Fishbourne. Demolition of existing rear extensions, construction of two storey rear extension and single storey side extension.

FB/25/02444/DOM: Blackberry House, 4 Blackboy Lane, Fishbourne. Single storey side extension.

Hunston

HN/25/02391/TCA: Church Farm House, Church Lane, Hunston. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 4m (height and widths) on 1 no. Poplar tree (T1).

Loxwood

LX/25/02427/PNO: Westland Copse, Oakhurst Farm, Oakhurst Lane, Loxwood. Proposed grain, machinery and fertiliser store

North Mundham

NM/25/02370/FUL: Land South Of Lowlands, North Mundham. Erection of 74 dwellings and associated development, including landscaping, highways and parking, and the creation of informal amenity public open space, bandstand and community orchard.

Oving

O/25/01998/FUL: 2 - 3 Shopwyke Park, Longacres Way, Chichester. Installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment at the rear of the building.

O/25/02446/FUL: 1 And 2 Redbrick Cottages, Colworth Lane, Colworth. Demolition of existing attached outbuildings. Single storey rear extensions to Numbers 1 & 2. Single storey side extension to Number 1. Infilling existing porch to Number 2.

Southbourne

SB/25/02441/DOM: Woodleigh, 51 Stein Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. Single storey rear extension (to replace existing conservatory) and replacement front porch.

Sidlesham

SI/25/02355/DOM: Littleton Farmhouse, Selsey Road, Sidlesham. Single-storey side Extension, and two-storey rear extension.

SI/25/02356/LBC: Littleton Farmhouse, Selsey Road, Sidlesham. Single-storey side Extension, two-storey rear extension and associated alterations.

SI/25/02451/ELD: Muttons Farm House, Keynor Lane, Sidlesham. Existing lawful development certificate for the change of use of agricultural land to domestic garden within the residential curtilage of Muttons Farmhouse.

Tangmere

TG/25/01370/TPA: Land East Of 22 Nelson Close, Churchwood Drive, Tangmere. Re-pollard (back to old wound points) and remove sucker growth around the base of the tree on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1, TPO'd as T6) subject to TG/90/01020/TPO.

West Itchenor

WI/25/02439/PA18A: Jetty House, The Street, Itchenor. Schedule 2, Part 18, Class A application for a jetty facility building housing showers and WCs for sailors.

WI/25/02476/TPA: Northshore Boatyard, The Street, Itchenor. Fell 1 no. Acer tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G1 subject to WI/09/00068/TPO.

Wisborough Green

WR/25/02313/TCA: Crossways Cottage, Petworth Road, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Notification of intention to reduce height by up to 3.5m and reduce south sector by 2m (back to boundary on 1 no. False Acacia tree (quoted as A).

WR/25/02349/DOM: 58 Butts Meadow, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Single storey rear extension.

West Wittering

WW/25/02419/TCA: Rowan House, Cakeham Road, West Wittering. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m (all round) (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1).

WW/25/02527/OHL: Street Record, Coastguard Lane, West Wittering. Replacement of Four (4) electricity poles, three (3) Supporting Stays and One (1) HV cable joints supporting our 11kV overhead line on the Birdham E1L5 circuit, requiring vehicle access, Access tree cutting and excavation on and near the Chichester Harbour SSSI

