Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between and November 21 and 28.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Appledram

AP/24/02543/TCA: The Gate House, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay, Appledram. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 25% on 7 no. Beech trees, 2 no. Sweet Chestnut trees

and 2 no. Sycamore trees.

Boxgrove

BX/24/02390/LBC: Elm Cottage, The Street, Boxgrove, Chichester. Demolish curved brick wall and erect 2 no. new brick walls and timber gate.

Chichester

CC/24/01933/ADV: Shakeadelic Shakes And Pizza, 3 - 4 Cathedral Courtyard, Southgate, Chichester. Letters on existing woodan fascia, frosted window graphics to lower section of all windows, 2 no. window graphic applied to end windows, 1 no. projection sign and 1 no. pavement sign. (retrospecitive).

CC/24/02175/LBC: 12 Franklin Place, Chichester. Single-storey wrap around rear/side extension and 1 no. rear roof light.

CC/24/02348/FUL: Flat 7 Heather Court, Stockbridge Road, Chichester. Replace 1 no. window, 1 no. door and fenestration to the southern elevation.

CC/24/02412/DOM: 91 Worcester Road, Chichester. Single storey front entrance porch and extension to existing lounge. Demolish and replace existing conservatory with single storey rear extension.

CC/24/02417/ADV: 6 North Street, Chichester. 1 no. non illuminated individual letter fascia sign on shopfront.

CC/24/02532/TCA: East Of Cattle Market Car Park, Whyke Lane, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) and remove 1 no. branch (on the south-east sector) on 1 no. London Plane tree (quoted as T443).

CC/24/02533/TCA: Cattle Market Car Park, Market Road, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 4.5m (above ground level) on 5 no. London Plane trees (G267)

CC/24/02623/DOM: 17 Ettrick Road, Chichester. Retrospective (Section 73a) elevational amendments.

CC/24/02630/PA6ABE: Land South West Of Salthill Lodge, Newlands Lane, Chichester. Agricultural storage building.

CC/24/02638/DOM: 1B Graylingwell Cottages, Summersdale Road, Chichester. First floor side extension and rear conservatory.

Easebourne

SDNP/24/03671/HOUS: Wakefords, Hollist Lane, Easebourne. l: Replace all existing UPVC windows.

SDNP/24/04568/HOUS: 74 Henley, Henley, Easebourne. Conversion of garage to gym and erection of 1 no. green house.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/24/02541/PA1A: 10 Clappers Lane, Bracklesham, Chichester. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4m (b) maximum height - 3.8m (c) height of eaves - 2.3m.

EWB/24/02548/DOM: Casa Jano, 6 Beech Avenue, Bracklesham Bay, Chichester. Single storey side and rear extensions, enlarged dormer window and alterations to garage to create habitable accommodation.

Elsted

SDNP/24/04734/TCA: Heatherbank , 1 Orchard Close, Elsted. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 0.5m (height and widths) on 1 no. Mulberry tree (T1).

Fernhurst

SDNP/24/04346/CND: Linghurst, 8 Park Lane, Fernhurst. 1 no. outbuilding - Variation of Conditions 2 and 4 from Planning Permission SDNP/24/00003/HOUS for relocation of proposed outbuilding, with altered use from incidental to provide ancillary accommodation.

SDNP/24/04634/HOUS: Sussex Edge , Mill Copse Road, Fernhurst. Extension to the front elevation, alterations and additions to the roof space, including increased roof height, alterations and additions to fenestration, and erection of a replacement garage following demolition of existing.

SDNP/24/04753/LDP: The Coach House , 6 Woodfold, Fernhurst. Erection of detached, single storey incidental outbuilding with dual pitched roof.

SDNP/24/04784/TCA: The Millhanger, Lickfold Road, Fernhurst. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Juniper trees (T1- T3).

Fishbourne

FB/24/02629/TPA: Land South Of 57 To 65 Fishbourne Road, West Fishbourne. Fell 1 no. Ash tree within Area, A1 subject to FB/99/00450/TPO.

Fittleworth

SDNP/24/03541/HOUS: Wakestones, Wakestone Lane, Bedham, Wisborough Green. Widening of existing single storey link corridor between vernacular cottage and extension, addition of rear timber and glass balcony and raised timber access deck at front entrance.

SDNP/24/04046/TCA: Devon House , Lower Street, Fittleworth. Notification of intention to reduce north sector by 2m, reduce west and south sectors by 3m on 1 no. unknown species tree.

Funtington

FU/24/02608/ELD: Woodlands, The Bridle Lane, Hambrook, Funtington. Existing Lawful Development Certificate for use of building as a single dwelling house [C3].

Harting

SDNP/24/04682/HOUS: Tipper Down, Tipper Lane, South Harting. Detached double garage.

Kirdford

KD/24/02444/DOM: Church House, Glasshouse Lane, Kirdford, Billingshurst. Erection of a greenhouse.

Lavant

SDNP/24/04549/TCA: 1-2 Elm Cottages , A286 Sheepwash Lane To West Stoke Road, Mid Lavant, Chichester. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Bay trees (quoted as T2 & T4), 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1), 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T3), 1 no. Conifer tree (quoted as T5), 1 no. Holy tree (quoted as T6), 1 no. Acer tree (quoted a T7).

SDNP/24/04738/HRA: 2 Gaston Way, Mid Lavant. Regulation 77 of the Habitats and Species Regulations (HRA) in relation to SDNP/24/03601/DINPP (Installation of solar panels) - Preliminary Bat Roost Assessment.

SDNP/24/04739/HRA: 19 Gaston Way, Mid Lavant. Regulation 77 of the Habitats and Species Regulations (HRA) in relation to SDNP/24/03602/DINPP (Installation of solar panels) - Preliminary Bat Roost Assessment.

SDNP/24/04740/HRA: 24 Gaston Way, Mid Lavant. Regulation 77 of the Habitats and Species Regulations (HRA) in relation to SDNP/24/03603/DINPP (Installation of solar panels) - Preliminary Bat Roost Assessment.

SDNP/24/04741/HRA: 28 Gaston Way, Mid Lavant. Regulation 77 of the Habitats and Species Regulations (HRA) in relation to SDNP/24/03604/DINPP (Installation of solar panels) - Preliminary Bat Roost Assessment.

SDNP/24/04742/HRA: : 32 Gaston Way, Mid Lavant. Regulation 77 of the Habitats and Species Regulations (HRA) in relation to SDNP/24/03604/DINPP (Installation of solar panels) - Preliminary Bat Roost Assessment.

North Mundham

NM/24/02224/FUL: Land West Of Little Fisher Farm, Fisher Lane, South Mundham. Installation of 3kW horizontal axis wind turbine.

Northchapel

SDNP/24/04563/FUL: Grove End Farm, Hillgrove Lane, Northchapel. 1 no. single-storey residential dwelling.

Oving

O/24/02520/OUT: Former Fuel Depot, Bognor Road, Chichester. Outline planning application with all matters reserved except Access for the mixed-use redevelopment of the site, comprising of Class B1(c)/B2/B8 (with ancillary Trade Counter) employment, an Hotel, Class D2 Leisure, Class A3, mixed A3-A4 and mixed A3-A5 Food and Drink Establishments, together with associated car parking, landscaping and infrastructure works. (Application under s73 to vary condition 20 of planning permission 23/02329/OUT in respect of foul water disposal).

O/24/02582/TPA: Land At Drewitts Mews, Oving. Crown reduction back to previous points. Width reduce on east sector by up to 3m, northern and southern sectors by 1.5m, height reduce by 2.5m on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T1, TPOd T18), subject to 76/00756/TPO.

O/24/02640/PA1A: 165 Oving Road, Shopwhyke, Oving. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5.62m (b) maximum height - 3m (c) height of eaves - 3m.

O/24/02709/TCA: Land At Drewitts Mews, Oving. Notification of intention to height reduce by 1m, width reduce by 0.5m on 2 no. Yew trees (TG Group).

Petworth

SDNP/24/03877/HOUS: 405 Coultershaw, Station Road, Petworth. Erection of part single storey, part two storey side and rear extension and associated works.

SDNP/24/04353/FUL: Kitchen Court, The Flat , High Street, Petworth. Replacement of 12 no. windows.

SDNP/24/04487/HOUS: Quarry Hill , Grove Lane, Petworth. Single storey side extension, addition of open sided porch, veranda and new side door into garage.

Southbourne

SB/24/01908/DOM: 67 Stein Road, Southbourne, Emsworth. First floor extension on top of existing ground floor extension.

SB/24/02291/DOM: 41 Manor Way, Southbourne, Emsworth. Two storey side extension.

SB/24/02605/TPA: Land North Of Hartland Court, Southbourne. Fell 1 no. Holm Oak tree (quoted as T1000001, TPO'd as T1) subject to SB/68/00866/TPO.

Sidlesham

SI/24/02539/TCA: Oakdene, Mill Lane, Sidlesham. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 30% on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) and 1 no. Maple tree (T2), Cut back back to old pruning points (approx. 30%) on 1 no. Ash tree (T3) and crown reduce by 25% on 1 no. Pittosporum tree (T4). 7

SI/24/02622/FUL: Timber Lodge, Highleigh Road, Sidlesham. Production managers house and garage replacing partially constructed house. (Removal of condition 4 of permission 01/00713/FUL - Agricultural Occupation).

Selsey

SY/24/02491/DOM: Claws Reach, Crablands, Selsey. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of orangery.

Stoughton

SDNP/24/03691/HOUS: Heacham Cottage , Brooks Nap Road, Walderton. Single storey front/side extension.

SDNP/24/03692/LIS: Heacham Cottage , Brooks Nap Road, Walderton. Single storey front/side extension.

Sutton

SDNP/24/04552/TCA: Hurst Cottage , Barlavington Lane, Sutton. Notification of intention to coppice (above ground level) on 1 no. Hazel tree (T1), remove 4 no. lowest limbs on northern sector (overhanging driveway) on 1 no. Lime tree (T2), reduce height by 1m and reduce widths by 0.5m on 1 no. Crab Apple tree (T3), reduce northern sector (over cottage) by 0.5m on 1 no. Paperbark Maple tree (T4) and crown lift by up to 3.5-4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Field Maple tree (T5).

Tillington

SDNP/24/04681/HRA: Southern England Wines, Upperton Farm, Willetts Lane, Upperton, Tillington. Regulation 77 of the Habitats and Species Regulations (HRA) in relation to SDNP/24/01073/APNB - (1 no. building for agricultural use, providing staff facilities and ancillary office space for the viticulture agricultural business) - Water neutrality.

Trotton

SDNP/24/04550/TCA: Holme Hills , A272 Gatehouse Lane To Terwick Lane, Trotton. Notification of intention to reduce height by 0.5m, reduce widths by up to 1m and crown lift by up to 2m (above ground level) on 1 no. Yew tree (T1).

Westbourne

WE/24/02458/FUL: Meadow View Stables, Monks Hill, Westbourne, Emsworth. Demolition of existing day room and construction of 1 no. shared utility building (alternative to utility building approved under WE/14/04206/FUL).

West Itchenor

WI/24/02580/FUL: 15 The Spinney, Itchenor, Chichester. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling with solar panels on south-east elevation of roof. (Variation of conditions 2 and 4 for planning permission 24/00076/FUL – permitted 1 no. window and 1 no. door amended to 1 no. door on side elevation, change to external materials on front, side and rear elevations).

Wisborough Green

WR/24/02162/FUL: Land South Of Dunhurst Barn, Skiff Lane, Wisborough Green. Change use of land to mixed agricultural and private equestrian, with the erection of a stable building, menage and track and associated ground works.

O.S. Grid Ref. 503411/127376

West Wittering

WW/24/02448/DOM: Stonesthrow, 52 Howard Avenue, West Wittering. Single storey rear extension to an existing outbuilding, matching roof pitch, height, eaves, dimensions and materials. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 14/00832/DOM - 1 no. rooflight installed within the western roof slope).

WW/24/02521/FUL: Four Jays, 24 Russell Road, West Wittering. Demolition of bungalow and construction of new bungalow over footprint. Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 2 of planning permission WW/20/03356/FUL to regularise the As Built position of new bungalow on site and changes to porch.

WW/24/02558/DOM: 11 Jolliffe Road, West Wittering. Erection of 1 no. garage with covered link to main dwelling.