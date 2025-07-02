Chichester planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council between June 18 and 25.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Chichester district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk

Bosham

BO/25/01372/DOM: Spindrift House, Bosham Hoe, Bosham. Replacement single storey extension, changes to windows and associated internal and external alterations, central roof extension to allow access between lofts and conversion of loft with dormer windows. Construction of timber 1 no. pergola. Installation of 1 no. swimming pool. Replacement 1 no. boat house, garage and workshop with games room and studio over.

BO/25/01470/DOM: Whitwell House, Taylors Lane, Bosham. Single storey rear / side extension.

BO/25/01481/DOM: 4 Stumps End, Bosham. Replacement garden room, new pitched dormer, various alterations including changes to fenestration, replacement windows and doors, new clay tile roof with integrated solar panels and replacement shed structures. (Variation of conditons 2 and 7 of permission 24/02395/DOMlandscape amendments and extrenal lighting information).

Boxgrove

BX/25/01458/FUL: Land Adjacent To Halnaker Barn Stables, Aldingbourne Park Farm, Halnaker Barn Lane, Eartham. Erection of an equestrian storage building.

Chichester

CC/25/01181/TPA: Chichester Nuffield Hospital, Broyle Road, Chichester. Crown lift to 5.3 m (above ground level) on east sector (over car park) on 3 no. Field maple trees and fell 1 no. multi-stemmed Field maple tree (quoted as G11) all within Group, G1 subject to CC/87/00258/TPO.

CC/25/01352/PLDLBC: 1A North Pallant, Chichester. Replacement of 3 no. existing timber vertical sliding sash windows to first floor of front elevation and 4 no. existing timber casement windows to first floor of rear elevation.

CC/25/01355/FUL: The Atrium, Southern Gate, Chichester. External alterations to the existing building, including blanking panels to some windows, installation of 2 no. roof top smoke vents and the removal of the existing glazed roof to the atrium

CC/25/01398/TPA : Fordwater Lane, Chichester. Fell 1 no. Lime tree (T1, 000012) within Area, A6 subject to CC/61/00162/TPO.

CC/25/01504/PA1A: 12 Stirling Road, Chichester. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.55m (b) maximum height - 2.98m (c) height of eaves - 2.87m.

CC/25/01491/DOM: 19 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester. Side and rear two storey extensions.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/25/01231/DOM: Evergreen, Drift Lane, Bosham. Dining room on rear elevation of lounge and garden room.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/25/01319/DOM: 14 Elm Close, Bracklesham Bay. Replacement roof with 2 no. dormer windows, demolition of garage and single storey side and rear extension.

Hunston

HN/25/01438/DOM: Bremere House, Selsey Road, Hunston. Proposed outbuilding for studio/home office use.

North Mundham

NM/25/01251/FUL: Footpath Nursery, Post Office Lane, North Mundham. Erection of polythene tunnels, construction of a reservoir, siting of rainwater harvesting tank and formation of access track.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/01298/FUL: Land North Of Sparrwood Hanger, Dunsfold Road, Plaistow. S73a retrospective - erection of 1 no. agricultural barn.

PS/25/01345/TPA: Hickory Hollow, Durfold Wood, Plaistow. Remove 1 no. limb on west sector of the north trunk at approx. 3m height, remove 1 no. limb on north sector of the north trunk at approx. 6m height, lift the south sector of the south trunk to approximately 6.5m (above ground level), reduce crown by 3m and crown thin by 15% on 1 no. Oak tree (T1). Reduce crown by 3m on 1 no. Oak tree (T6), both trees subject to PS/96/00805/TPO. Reduce crown by 2m and remove of epicormic growth on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as A1) and fell 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as A6) within Area, A1 subject to PS/96/00805/TPO) Plaistow And Ifold

PS/25/01467/DOM: Boundarylands Cottage, Durfold Wood, Plaistow. 1 no. detached garage on a concrete hard standing.

Sidlesham

SI/25/01194/DOM: The Thatch, Lockgate Road, Sidlesham. Retrospective application under s73a for a garden room extension

SI/25/01195/LBC: The Thatch, Lockgate Road, Sidlesham. Garden room extension.

SI/25/01402/FUL: Bramble Stables, Chalk Lane, Sidlesham. Demolition of workshop and erection of 1no dwelling - Alternative to prior approval SI/25/00403/P3MA for change of workshop to a dwelling.

Selsey

SY/25/01211/FUL: 46 High Street, Selsey. Change of use of existing barn from car type factory to hairdresser salon and associated works to include the addition of 1 no. window on front elevation and 4 no. roof lights.

SY/25/01447/DOM: 35 Fontwell Road, Selsey. Proposed garage conversion (to habitable accommodation) and single storey (side) extension.

Southbourne

SB/25/01373/FUL: Land North East Of Priors Leaze Bungalow, Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook, Chidham. Change of use of land for the stationing of 4 no. caravans pitches for residential purposes including day rooms and associated landscape works.

Wisborough Green

WR/25/01514/OBG: 24 - 26 Thornton Meadow, Wisborough Green. Removal of an age related restriction under Section 52 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1971 of planning permission WR/26/88.

WR/25/01503/TCA: Farthinghoe, Petworth Road, Wisborough Green, Billingshurst. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Leylandii Conifers trees.

West Wittering

WW/25/01362/DOM: Lindfields, Chichester Road, West Wittering. Removal of existing rear conservatory and erection of new orangery.

WW/25/01368/FUL: Barn East Of Nunnington Farm House, Rookwood Road, West Wittering. Change of use of barn to site managers accommodation.

WW/25/01506/OBG: Land To The West Of Church Road, Church Road, West Wittering. Deed of Variation to the Section 106 Agreement dated 16th March 2022, under Section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as amended) in relation to WW/24/00266/REM.