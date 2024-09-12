Chichester Psalms plaque approved for cathedral

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 12th Sep 2024, 12:50 BST
Plans for a plaque celebrating the 1965 commissioning of the Chichester Psalms have been approved by the district council.

The application, from Chichester Cathedral, sought permission to install the plaque on the Cathedral’s 18th century boundary wall with The Prebendal School.

It was approved by planning officers.

The Chichester Psalms is one of the most performed choral works of the 20th century.

Chichester Cathedral Plaque. Image: Chichester Cathedralplaceholder image
Chichester Cathedral Plaque. Image: Chichester Cathedral

The music was commissioned by Dean Walter Hussey.

It was performed at the cathedral during the Chichester Festivities in 1965, with composer Leonard Bernstein present.

A design statement submitted with the application said: “The unveiling of the plaque is planned for 17 May 2025 to coincide with the 950 year anniversary of Chichester Cathedral’s move from Selsey to Chichester.

“The plaque was initiated and is being supported by the charity Bernstein in Chichester to raise public awareness of Leonard Bernstein in Chichester, now and for future generations, to know about this key moment in the musical heritage of the city and the Cathedral.”

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/01492/LBC.

