Chichester restaurant and bar makes bid to stay open until 2.30am

An application to allow a Chichester bar to stay open until 2.30am at weekends is to be considered by the district council.

The request from Jungle Junction, a Chinese restaurant and lounge/bar in St Pancras, will be considered on Tuesday (May 6).

A report to the alcohol & entertainment licensing sub-committee said applicant Thomas Rozario wanted to make changes to his premises licence to extend the opening hours of the bar only, as well as the hours in which alcohol and late-night refreshments could be sold and recorded music could be played.

If approved, the licence would allow the sale of alcohol until 2am, recorded music and refreshments until 2.15am, and opening hours until 2.30am.

Jungle Junction is applying to stay open until 2.30am

The council received 24 objections to the application from people who live close to the restaurant. The concerns raised included an ‘assault’ on people’s ability to sleep, and the potential impact on property values

One resident said: “I am concerned that customers leaving the premises will go to the car park to get into their cars or taxis, and cause noise and disturbance to the many residents who live on the edge of the car park.

“There is already considerable noise until 11pm on a Friday and Saturday night when the curry houses and pubs are busy, but after that this is a very quiet area. There is virtually no traffic. On the rare occasion when there is a disturbance, it is very noticeable.”

In a letter of mediation, Mr Rozario said the bar would not be open until 2am every weekend, and suggested the licence be extended for a trial period of three to six months.

He added: “We completely understand the residents’ concerns about people leaving at 2am and the noise this may cause in the car park when people are leaving.

“We will urge all our customers to leave from the front on the main road to try reducing the noise they may cause. We will also inform our door staff to ask the members of the public to be responsible and respectful to the local residents and neighbours who stay next to us.”