Chichester taxi company warns of impact after council recommends fees price rise

Taxi licensing fees in Chichester look set to rise again in an effort to plug a gap in the district council’s costs.

Legally, the cost of licensing the district’s hackney carriage and private hire vehicles is supposed to be fully covered by income from fees and charges. But in recent years, the council has been running things at a deficit, with a shortfall of £23,700 forecast.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (May 13), a recommendation was made to the licensing committee that the fees for 2025/26 be increased by 10%. This follows an 18.5% increase that came into effect on April 1.

If approved, the cost of a one-year licence for drivers with a dual hackney carriage/ private hire licence will rise to £216 from the current £196.71 (£166 before April). Renewing a one-year licence will rise to £174.50 from the current £158.79 (£134 before April).

The cost of a three-year licence will rise to £481.50 from the current £437.86 (£369.50 before April), with a renewal rising to £439.50 from the current £399.94 (£337.50 before April).

During the pandemic, in an effort to make things easier for the drivers, the council didn’t increase the fees. This contributed to a cost gap of £102,650.44 by the end of 2020/21. Two years later it was down to £74,884.46 – still quite a hefty shortfall.

A consultation into the latest proposed increase was held with licence holders in March and April, with more then 700 emails sent out by the council. Only 14 responses were received from the 675 drivers and 60 operators across the district.

Most carried the same message – another rise in costs would leave them questioning whether it was sustainable to continue operating in Chichester.

Starline Sussex Ltd said it had budgeted for the 18.5% increase but was ‘horrified’ by the additional 10%.

The company added: “In reality, this additional increase, if approved, will equate to a 49% increase in fees over two fiscal years. It goes without saying that this will impact on all operators and drivers as they cannot reasonably increase their charges by 49%, which will make any businesses unsustainable.”