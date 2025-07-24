Chichester taxi rank can't be turned into a bar, planners rule
Plans to change a former taxi rank building into a bar/cafe have been refused by Chichester District Council.
The application to convert and extend the old Central Taxis building, in Station Approach, was turned down by officers.
The plan had been to revamp the building with cedar cladding and grey panels, doors and windows, while adding a louvred extension to provide covered outdoor seating.
But officers ruled against the application due to the impact illuminated signage would have on the Conservation Area, along with concerns about noise and parking.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00224/FUL.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.