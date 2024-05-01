Chichester Festival Theatre. Image: GoogleMaps

Previously, the bandstand could only be used between April and September but planning officers have agreed that it can now be used all year round.

A letter submitted with the plans stated that the theatre wanted to use the bandstand for activities associated with the festival programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the conditions added to the permission was for a Noise Management Plan to be submitted confirming that live or recorded music at the bandstand would stop at 9.30pm, except on four days per calendar year, when it would stop at 11pm.