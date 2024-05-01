Chichester theatre bandstand can be used all year round

Plans for Chichester Festival Theatre to use its bandstand all year round have been approved by the district council.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 1st May 2024, 15:55 BST
Chichester Festival Theatre. Image: GoogleMapsChichester Festival Theatre. Image: GoogleMaps
Chichester Festival Theatre. Image: GoogleMaps

Previously, the bandstand could only be used between April and September but planning officers have agreed that it can now be used all year round.

A letter submitted with the plans stated that the theatre wanted to use the bandstand for activities associated with the festival programme.

One of the conditions added to the permission was for a Noise Management Plan to be submitted confirming that live or recorded music at the bandstand would stop at 9.30pm, except on four days per calendar year, when it would stop at 11pm.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/00389/FUL.

