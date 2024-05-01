Chichester theatre bandstand can be used all year round
Previously, the bandstand could only be used between April and September but planning officers have agreed that it can now be used all year round.
A letter submitted with the plans stated that the theatre wanted to use the bandstand for activities associated with the festival programme.
One of the conditions added to the permission was for a Noise Management Plan to be submitted confirming that live or recorded music at the bandstand would stop at 9.30pm, except on four days per calendar year, when it would stop at 11pm.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 24/00389/FUL.