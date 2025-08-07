Chichester waste management depot move agreed

Chichester District Council is to move part of its waste management service to a new depot in Terminus Road.

Permission to set up a building and storage containers on the site – which is owned by the council – was given by the planning committee on Wednesday (August 6).

The depot, which will sit south of the Enterprise Centre, will be used to meet the storage and parking needs of the Green Team and the Streets Team. It will include 43 parking spaces.

Henry Potter (Con, Goodwood) described the increased demand on the council’s contract services and said the depot was ‘essential’.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/01408/FUL.