Chichester's Local Plan modifications to go out to public consultation

Modifications to Chichester’s draft Local Plan are to be put out to a six-week public consultation.

In January, inspectors declared that the Plan would likely be found legally compliant and sound. subject to a number of modifications.

During a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (April 8), Bill Brisbane, cabinet member for planning, said the modifications covered three main areas – environmental policies, the housing numbers needed, and transport policies.

On the issue of housing numbers, these include the need to change the minimum requirement for the full Plan period – 2021-2039 – to 11,484 dwellings, not the 10,350 dwellings submitted.

That means that, once the Plan is adopted, the number of homes that need to be built each year until 2029/30, will be 575; for the years 2030/31 to 2038/39, it will be 701.

The examination of the Local Plan was held in October and November 2024. The journey has been long and bumpy, with delays and the pandemic dragging things out. It was initially due to be adopted in July 2020 – now, if all goes to plan, it will be early summer this year.

The consultation will run from April 10 to May 29. It will cover only the modifications, not the Local Plan as a whole.

Mr Brisbane said: “Hopefully this will be the last hoop we have to jump over and the Local Plan will be adopted in the middle of the summer.”

To find out more about the Local Plan, log on to the council’s website.