A report about proposals for the Southern Gateway will be presented by Chichester District Council in the autumn.

The scheme aims to regenerate a 30-acre chunk of the city around the bus depot and bus station.

It’s an area which is felt by many to be ‘cluttered and hard to navigate’, giving a poor first impression for people coming into the city.

The regeneration scheme has been rumbling on for years, with a master-plan – detailing everything from housing to retail to green space – adopted in 2017.

An update on Southern Gateway plans will be presented to Chichester councillors in the autumn. Image: Chichester District Council

Development principles for the Southern Gateway are included in the new Local Plan, which has been submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for examination.

During a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (July 16), leader Adrian Moss was asked what steps had been taken to progress the redevelopment around the depot, bus station, and Basin Road car park.

Mr Moss said: “Regeneration of our city is a priority for this council.

“The Southern Gateway project is now part of our regeneration strategy that we are developing for the city.

“A report will be presented to cabinet and then to council in the autumn, which will include the council’s proposals for the Southern Gateway bus station, the depot and the Basin Road car park.”