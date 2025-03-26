Chidham seawall to be built up to meet 2070 projection levels
Plans to increase the height of a seawall to meet 2070 flood projection levels have been approved by Chichester District Council.
The application to repair and improve the wall, which runs the length of Harbour Road, Chidham, was given the nod by planning officers.
The work will be carried out in two phases. Phase One will see repairs made to the wall, from the entrance of Harbour Way to the steps at a private house called Grey Thatch.
The second phase will see the height of the wall increased by 50cm, in line with the Environment Agency’s flood protection levels for 2070.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 21/01896/FUL.
