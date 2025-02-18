Childminding recruitment campaign launched in East Sussex

A new campaign encouraging people to consider becoming childminders has been launched by the county council.

The ‘Do something big – work with small children’ campaign aims to highlight the benefits of childminding as a career.

The campaign is supporting the Government’s ‘Be part of something big’ initiative to promote early years careers.

Childminding can mean anything from working flexible, part time hours to creating a business similar to a small nursery. Childminders can work at home, in a community hall, or partner with a local school and they can also employ assistants.

No formal qualifications are needed and the county council can offer support with training, registering with Ofsted or a childminding agency, and grant applications.

Councillor Bob Bowdler, lead member for children and families at East Sussex County Council, said: “Childminding is changing. Whether you’re looking for a part-time opportunity or a full-time career, childminding offers a rewarding career with the flexibility to work around your family.

“It’s also a chance to shape young lives and make a difference to your local community.

“I would urge anyone who is interested in becoming a childminder to contact our Childcare Support Team to find out more about this rewarding and flexible career option.”

Emma Bush has been a childminder in East Sussex for more than 13 years. She looks after three or four children four days a week and employs an assistant.

Emma says: “It didn’t start off like that! I started when I had my son Jamie. It felt like I had a couple of extra children, but now it's very much more a small nursery type childminding business.

“It's like they're all my own, except they all go home by six o’clock. It's lovely if you treat childminding as if they're your children. They are so special to me and my family, and I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

With working parents needing more flexible care, the county council is also encouraging people to consider offering wraparound care, usually from 8am until school time or after school until 6pm, with a £600 Wraparound Care Grant available to help cover start-up costs.

This grant is available to childminders who completed their registration with Ofsted or a childminder agency between September 1, 2024 and March 31, 2026.

Cllr Bowdler added: “Part time wraparound care offers another flexible option to being a childminder.

“Wraparound hours could fit around your family life as well as providing the starting point to grow your business from when the time is right.”

For more information about becoming a childminder in East Sussex, visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/jobs/become-a-childminder-1?utm_source=newsroom-article&utm_medium=web&utm_content=dosomethingbig&utm_campaign=childminder-recruitment

Alternatively, people can contact the Childcare Support Team on 01323 463026 for an informal chat about childminding as a family friendly, flexible career option.

More information on the Government’s ‘Be part of something big’ campaign is available at https://earlyyearscareers.campaign.gov.uk/