Christmas message to residents from the Mayor of Hailsham

"As the festive season is upon us once again, I would like to take this opportunity to extend my best wishes for a Merry Christmas and a peaceful, healthy and prosperous New Year to all residents of Hailsham. It is with pleasure that I present my Christmas Message for 2024 and look back on the achievements, and of course, significant challenges that we have all faced over the past twelve months.

Trying to capture 2024 in words is more or less impossible and to say it's been a tough and demanding year is an understatement. Needless to say, many residents are currently still struggling with the economic status of high living costs. However, I can assure everyone affected that there is help and support available out there that could benefit you, a relative, friend or neighbour.

I'm have been happy to continue in my role as Mayor and Chairman over the past year, having attended many new business openings, civic functions and various local community events. It has been a privilege for my wife and Consort Barbara and I to have attended a range of engagements with community groups, local charities and businesses in the town and local area.

From these engagements, I have learned about the tremendous amount of work and dedication carried out to support the people of Hailsham, and the help and encouragement given by them in the community to the young and not so young residents of our town.

They all deserve recognition, which I have been happy to give this past year by publicising their achievements and I would personally like to thank them all for the extraordinary welcomes I received at their events and meetings.

I’d like to extend my gratitude to these organisations, which include Age Concern Hailsham, Hailsham Lions Club, Hailsham Bonfire Society, Royal British Legion Hailsham Branch, Hailsham FM, Environment Hailsham, Hailsham Choral Society, Hailsham Arts Festival Committee, Hailsham Photographic Society, Hailsham Historical & Natural History Society and Hailsham Foodbank, among many, many others.

Also, it's wonderful to have been asked to open the various new shops and businesses over the past year and brilliant to see people realising their dream of operating a business by setting up shop in our town!

Add to that, through my monthly Tea With The Mayor advice surgeries, I have continued to be on call to residents when they needed to talk to me about Town Council services, or to discuss local issues and raise any concerns.

As Mayor for the remainder of my term, I will continue to attend as many functions as possible which I am permitted to take part in - and help to raise the profile of local charities, community groups, voluntary organisations, businesses and individuals.

I’d like to take this opportunity to reassure you all that everyone at Hailsham Town Council will continue to do everything in their power to attract investment into our town and make Hailsham an even stronger and better place to live and work.

Before closing, I'd like to stress that, over the Christmas period, we should not forget to care for those who are less fortunate than ourselves, including the elderly, the infirm and the bereaved, and all the vulnerable people in our town, including those who will go hungry this Christmas. If you are able to donate food for those in need and less fortunate, please contact Hailsham Foodbank and Pass It On CIC to offer your support.

Also, we should give our gratitude to those who over the Christmas period will be working, such as doctors, nurses, hospital and care personnel, all emergency services staff, retail workers and those who keep our utilities running.

On behalf of all the town councillors and staff at Hailsham Town Council, my wife and Consort Cllr Barbara Holbrook and I would like to wish you all a very enjoyable and safe Christmas and hope that 2025 will be a brighter, more positive and much healthier one for us all.

Thank you and stay safe."

Cllr Paul Holbrook

Town Mayor & Chairman, Hailsham Town Council