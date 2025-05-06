City bar can stay open until 1am at weekends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bar in Chichester is to be allowed to stay open until 1am at weekends, serving alcohol until 12.30am.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application from Jungle Junction, an Indian restaurant and lounge/bar in St Pancras, was considered by the district council’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday (May 6).

Applicant, Thomas Rozario, had asked permission to keep the bar open until 2.30am, playing recorded music and serving refreshments until 2.15am, and selling alcohol until 2am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After hearing concerns from neighbours about the noise they already endured throughout weekend evenings from various establishments in the area, the committee chose a compromise.

Jungle Junction

Recorded music would only be allowed up to midnight, as per the current premises licence. Late-night refreshments and alcohol could be sold up to 12.30am. And the premises could stay open until 1am.

Mr Rozario told the meeting that things were ‘very tight’ at the moment and that he simply wanted his business to survive, ‘not to give anyone problems’.

Enquiries from customers about possible later opening hours and events such as birthday celebrations had prompted him to explore the option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council received 24 objections to the application from people who live close to the restaurant. Several of them asked to speak at the meeting.

One said: “The key issue for us as neighbours is noise, obtrusive noise after hours, especially in summer when you have to have your windows open. It becomes intolerable. To keep extending additional premises to have even longer hours is the thin end of a very, very sharp wedge.”

To view the application details, log on to www.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00231/LAPRE1.