City bar can stay open until 1am at weekends
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An application from Jungle Junction, an Indian restaurant and lounge/bar in St Pancras, was considered by the district council’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday (May 6).
Applicant, Thomas Rozario, had asked permission to keep the bar open until 2.30am, playing recorded music and serving refreshments until 2.15am, and selling alcohol until 2am.
After hearing concerns from neighbours about the noise they already endured throughout weekend evenings from various establishments in the area, the committee chose a compromise.
Recorded music would only be allowed up to midnight, as per the current premises licence. Late-night refreshments and alcohol could be sold up to 12.30am. And the premises could stay open until 1am.
Mr Rozario told the meeting that things were ‘very tight’ at the moment and that he simply wanted his business to survive, ‘not to give anyone problems’.
Enquiries from customers about possible later opening hours and events such as birthday celebrations had prompted him to explore the option.
The council received 24 objections to the application from people who live close to the restaurant. Several of them asked to speak at the meeting.
One said: “The key issue for us as neighbours is noise, obtrusive noise after hours, especially in summer when you have to have your windows open. It becomes intolerable. To keep extending additional premises to have even longer hours is the thin end of a very, very sharp wedge.”
To view the application details, log on to www.chichester.gov.uk and search for 25/00231/LAPRE1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.