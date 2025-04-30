City-wide campaign started to save Brighton's community libraries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A city-wide campaign has been started to try to save three community libraries from being closed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove City Council has proposed permanently shutting three libraries to save £250,000 over two years.

The council currently spends £3.7 million a year on the library service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Craven-Antill set up the petition – Stop the Closure of Brighton’s Community Libraries – on the Change.org website.

Hove Library

She has already started a campaign to protect Rottingdean library from council cuts but wants to expand the campaign city-wide.

The Rottingdean petition has attracted more than 2,250 signatures – more than the 1,250 required to trigger a council debate.

Now Mrs Craven-Antill wants to show same support for all libraries with the new petition which has more than 12) signatures already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her inspiration to save library services comes from her mother-in-law Sue Antill who campaigned to keep the children’s library open 35 to 40 years ago.

Jubilee Library

In the petition, Mrs Craven-Antill, 35, said: “The library is a generational space where young and old come together, united by their love of reading and learning.

“In an era where isolation is a growing concern, especially among first-time parents and seniors, the library offers a welcoming environment for conversation, connection and shared experiences.”

The council said that it was carrying out a “needs and use” analysis and it would then consult the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Craven-Antill is urging people to join Libraries Extra and use the service before it is too late.

Whitehawk Library And Community Hub, in Whitehawk Road as viewed from Whitehawk Way, image from Wikimedia Commons

The council is also looking to cut costs by reducing the opening hours at the flagship Jubilee Library, in Brighton, and the Carnegie Library, in Hove.