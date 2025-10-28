Cllr Glenn Haffenden: Winter readiness in Hastings

With the weather starting to get colder and the clocks changing, thoughts are moving towards how to keep warm over the winter.

There are some simple things you can do to keep warm, and to reduce the cost of keeping yourself and your family warm.

With the energy price cap still nearly £500 a year higher than it was this time four years ago for a typical household, any saving on your energy bill can make a big difference.

Energy suppliers are offering tariffs up to around £250 lower per year than the price cap for a typical household so shopping around could save you money.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council

The Warm Home Check service can help any household in East Sussex with energy advice, including on finding tariffs that might be available for you.

They can also offer advice on whether or not you can expect to receive the Warm Home Discount and the Winter Fuel Payment this year. The eligibility has changed, and although these payments are automatic for most people, some people may still need to apply or submit information, which the Warm Home Check service can support you with.

The Warm Home Check service can also offer home visits to eligible households where they can provide small measures to improve energy efficiency and keep you warm and well, support you in emergency heating situations, and help to see if you can access funding for larger improvements to your property.

If you have older family or friends, please check in on them and make sure they are aware of the help and support available through the Warm Home Check service.

You can text WARMHOME to 88440, call the freephone helpline on 0800 464 7307 or visit the Warm East Sussex warm home check webpages.

At home, it’s best to keep your home heated to at least 18°C. If you are struggling with the costs of heating your home, you might be able to limit the heating in rooms that you don’t use often, and to keep temperatures lower in bedrooms than living areas.